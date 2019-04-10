Every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful film franchise of all time, having grossed more than $18 billion worldwide -- $4B of which it made last year alone. And despite the fact that Marvel Studios will soon release its 22nd film, 2019 could eclipse previous years in terms of not only box office, but cultural impact as the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Now, as the Infinity Saga comes to a close, and we celebrate the badass women of the the Marvel universe, Captain Marvel vies for the level of impact Black Panther had last year.
This year maintains the MCU's three-movies-per-year average with these releases:
- Captain Marvel, Marvel's first female-led full-length film with its first female co-director is already out and a huge success.
- Avengers: Endgame on April 26 (the real culmination of over a decade spent building its MCU storyline over 22 films).
- Spider-Man: Far from Home on July 5 (the first glimpse at what a post-Avengers: Endgame MCU will look like with the returning cast from the successful first outing).
But that's all Marvel and Disney have confirmed. Beyond that, we don't know what comes after the next Spider-Man movie. We know the dates the next few Marvel Studios films will debut (eight random dates, in fact), but not which films will be attached to those dates. (We also have a list of every Marvel-branded film and TV show coming this year.)
Over the last few months, however, reputable Hollywood sites like Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have begun reporting on not only the next few MCU films we could see, but -- thanks to the forthcoming Disney Plus streaming service -- some of the new MCU TV shows as well.
Earlier MCU shows like the Netflix shows and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were and are produced by Marvel TV, under the guide of Executive Vice President and Head of Television Jeph Loeb. But they were never explicitly referenced by the movies.
The Disney Plus series will reportedly be overseen by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and will have bigger budgets than what's typically allocated for television shows.
With all that in mind, here's what we expect over the next few years, both rumored and confirmed. And we'll be sure to keep this list updated as things change.
Movies
Black Widow
- Director: Cate Shortland
- Writer: Jac Schaeffer
- Expected release date: May 1, 2020
- Status: Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on July 12, 2018.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Director: James Gunn
- Writer: James Gunn
- Expected release date: Unknown due to the break in production before Gunn's rehiring; could be as soon as 2020
- Status: Reported moving forward, according to Deadline on March 15
Doctor Strange sequel
- Director: Scott Derrickson
- Writer: Unannounced
- Expected release date: May 7, 2021
- Status: Confirmed by: The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 11, 2018
Eternals
- Director: Chloe Zhao
- Writer: Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo
- Expected release date: Nov. 6, 2021
- Confirmed by: The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Sept. 21, 2018
Shang-Chi
- Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
- Writer: Dave Callaham
- Expected release date: Feb. 18, 2022
- Status: Confirmed by Deadline on Dec. 3, 2018
Black Panther sequel
- Director: Ryan Coogler
- Writer: Ryan Coogler
- Expected release date: Feb. 12, 2021
- Status: Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 11, 2018
TV
The Vision and the Scarlet Witch
- Showrunner: Jac Schaeffer
- Expected release date: Fall 2019
- Status: Confirmed by Variety on Sept. 18, 2018
Loki
- Showrunner: Michael Waldron
- Expected release date: Fall 2019
- Status: Confirmed by Variety on Sept. 18, 2018
Bucky and Falcon
- Showrunner: Malcolm Spellman
- Expected release date: Winter 2020
- Status: Confirmed by Variety on Oct. 30, 2018
Hawkeye
- Showrunner: Unannounced
- Expected release date: 2020
- Status: Confirmed by Variety on April 10, 2019
Lady Sif
- Showrunner: Unannounced
- Expected release date: 2020
- Status: Rumored
What If?
- Showrunner: Unannounced
- Expected release date: 2020?
- Status: Rumored
This article was originally posted on January 17 and is regularly updated.
