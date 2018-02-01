Every TV show and film coming to Hulu in February 2018

Erik Heinila

Where do we start with Hulu's February? Let's just go all over the place. You can now catch the entire runs of "Cougar Town" and "Dirt" for all you Courteney Cox fans. Mel Brooks' comedy classic "Blazing Saddles" is being added at the beginning of the month, but his "Spaceballs" is leaving Hulu after the month is through.

The eighth season of "Archer" joins Hulu on Feb. 5. The latest season actually grabbed favorable reviews, unlike that whole "Archer Vice" thing. There's also a smattering of quality films being added to Hulu's sizable catalog, such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "Sin City," "The Warriors" and "Detroit."

Check out the full list below. TV shows are listed before films.

Available on Hulu, Feb. 2018

Feb. 1

Feb. 2

A.P. Bio, season 1 premiere (NBC)

Feb. 4

Feb. 5

Archer: Dreamland, complete season 8 (FXX)

Beach Rats (2017)

The Challenge (2017)

Weiner (2016)

Feb. 6

Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story (2017)

Danica (2017)

The 60 Yard Line (2017)

Feb. 7

A Taxi Driver (2017)

Feb. 8

Gary Unmarried, complete seasons 1-2 (ABC)

Perception, complete seasons 1-3 (ABC)

The PJ's, complete seasons 1-3 (ABC)

Feb. 9

Brockmire, complete season 1 (IFC)

Feb. 11

Lucky (2017)

Run the Tide (2016)

Feb. 12

Along for the Ride (2016)

Honeymoon (2014)

It Happened in LA (2017)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

Tom of Finland (2017)

Feb. 13

Christmas in the Heartland (2017)

Drinksgiving (2017)

Feb. 14

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)

Star Trek (2009)

Feb. 15

Feb. 16

Cardinal, complete season 2 (eOne)

Feb. 17

The Long Road Home, complete season 1 (Nat Geo)

Feb. 18

Pocket Listing (2015)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Feb. 19

Feb. 20

Above Ground Level: Dubfire (2017)

Feb. 21

Once Upon A Time (2017)

The Villainess (2017)

Feb. 23

Feb. 26

Love is Thicker than Water (2016)

Feb. 27

Good Girls, season 1 premiere (NBC)

The Voice, season 14 premiere (NBC)

Alien Psychosis (2017)

Feb. 28

The Looming Tower, season 1 premiere (Hulu Original)

Leaving Hulu, Feb. 2018

Feb. 28

