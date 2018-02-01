CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Every TV show and film coming to Hulu in February 2018

Hulu grabs the complete runs of "Parenthood," "Cougar Town," "One Tree Hill" and lots of movies.

cougar-town

To the left, someone is opening a Toblerone. 

 Erik Heinila

Where do we start with Hulu's February? Let's just go all over the place. You can now catch the entire runs of "Cougar Town" and "Dirt" for all you Courteney Cox fans. Mel Brooks' comedy classic "Blazing Saddles" is being added at the beginning of the month, but his "Spaceballs" is leaving Hulu after the month is through.

The eighth season of "Archer" joins Hulu on Feb. 5. The latest season actually grabbed favorable reviews, unlike that whole "Archer Vice" thing. There's also a smattering of quality films being added to Hulu's sizable catalog, such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "Sin City," "The Warriors" and "Detroit."

Check out the full list below. TV shows are listed before films.

null
81
2018 sci-fi, fantasy and geek movies to get excited about

Available on Hulu, Feb. 2018

Feb. 1

Feb. 2

Feb. 4

Feb. 5

  • Archer: Dreamland, complete season 8 (FXX)
  • Beach Rats (2017)
  • The Challenge (2017)
  • Weiner (2016)

Feb. 6

  • Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story (2017)
  • Danica (2017)
  • The 60 Yard Line (2017)

Feb. 7

  • A Taxi Driver (2017)

Feb. 8

Feb. 9

Feb. 11

  • Lucky (2017)
  • Run the Tide (2016)

Feb. 12

  • Along for the Ride (2016)
  • Honeymoon (2014)
  • It Happened in LA (2017)
  • The Two Faces of January (2014)
  • Tom of Finland (2017)

Feb. 13

  • Christmas in the Heartland (2017)
  • Drinksgiving (2017)

Feb. 14

  • National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)
  • Star Trek (2009)

Feb. 15

Feb. 16

Feb. 17

Feb. 18

Feb. 19

Feb. 20

  • Above Ground Level: Dubfire (2017)

Feb. 21

  • Once Upon A Time (2017)
  • The Villainess (2017)

Feb. 23

Feb. 26

  • Love is Thicker than Water (2016)

Feb. 27

Feb. 28

Leaving Hulu, Feb. 2018

Feb. 28

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube     

Next Article: So just how well did the iPhone X sell anyway?