Every TV show and film coming to Hulu in February 2018

Where do we start with Hulu's February? Let's just go all over the place. You can now catch the entire runs of "Cougar Town" and "Dirt" for all you Courteney Cox fans. Mel Brooks' comedy classic "Blazing Saddles" is being added at the beginning of the month, but his "Spaceballs" is leaving Hulu after the month is through.
The eighth season of "Archer" joins Hulu on Feb. 5. The latest season actually grabbed favorable reviews, unlike that whole "Archer Vice" thing. There's also a smattering of quality films being added to Hulu's sizable catalog, such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "Sin City," "The Warriors" and "Detroit."
Check out the full list below. TV shows are listed before films.
Available on Hulu, Feb. 2018
Feb. 1
- Cougar Town, complete series (ABC)
- Dirt, complete series (ABC)
- Everwood, complete series (WB)
- Face Off, complete seasons 1-10 (Syfy)
- Nightcap, complete season 2 (Pop)
- One Tree Hill, complete series (WB)
- Real Humans, complete season 1 (Endemol)
- A Date for Mad Mary (2016)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- Agent Cody Banks (2003)
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
- Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
- Amelie (2001)
- American Idiots (2013)
- The Animal (2001)
- An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
- Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra (2002)
- The Benchwarmers (2006)
- Black Spurs (1965)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Casi Divas (2008)
- Charm School (2007)
- Confessions of A Dangerous Mind (2002)
- The Cutting Edge (1992)
- The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)
- Daybreakers (2009)
- Gang Related (1997)
- The Good the Bad and the Ugly (1967)
- The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)
- Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)
- Harsh Times (2006)
- The Haunting (1999)
- He Said, She Said (1991)
- Hoodlum (1997)
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- Intersection (1994)
- Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)
- Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
- Lulu on the Bridge (1998)
- Manhattan (1979)
- Manhunter (1986)
- Mermaids (1990)
- Michael (1996)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Nine Queens (2000)
- Perfect Stranger (2007)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Redline (2009)
- Rollerball (2002)
- Rollerball (1975)
- Frailty (2001)
- Running Scared (1986)
- Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Sin City (2005)
- Slow Burn (2000)
- The Spirit (2008)
- The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2004)
- The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)
- The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)
- Swimming with Sharks (1995)
- Terms of Endearment (1983)
- The Thaw (2009)
- The Warriors (1979)
- Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (1999)
Feb. 2
Feb. 4
- Broad City, complete season 4 (Comedy Central)
- My Dead Boyfriend (2016)
Feb. 5
- Archer: Dreamland, complete season 8 (FXX)
- Beach Rats (2017)
- The Challenge (2017)
- Weiner (2016)
Feb. 6
- Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story (2017)
- Danica (2017)
- The 60 Yard Line (2017)
Feb. 7
- A Taxi Driver (2017)
Feb. 8
- Gary Unmarried, complete seasons 1-2 (ABC)
- Perception, complete seasons 1-3 (ABC)
- The PJ's, complete seasons 1-3 (ABC)
Feb. 9
- Brockmire, complete season 1 (IFC)
Feb. 11
- Lucky (2017)
- Run the Tide (2016)
Feb. 12
- Along for the Ride (2016)
- Honeymoon (2014)
- It Happened in LA (2017)
- The Two Faces of January (2014)
- Tom of Finland (2017)
Feb. 13
- Christmas in the Heartland (2017)
- Drinksgiving (2017)
Feb. 14
- National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call (2008)
- Star Trek (2009)
Feb. 15
- Parenthood, complete series (NBC)
- 28 Hotel Rooms (2012)
- An Ideal Husband (1999)
- Birthday Girl (2001)
- Fresh (1994)
- Gunnin' For That #1 Spot (2008)
- Monogamy (2011)
- Next (2007)
- Rebirth (2011)
- The Exploding Girl (2010)
Feb. 16
- Cardinal, complete season 2 (eOne)
Feb. 17
- The Long Road Home, complete season 1 (Nat Geo)
Feb. 18
- Pocket Listing (2015)
- Thanks for Sharing (2013)
Feb. 19
- White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
Feb. 20
- Above Ground Level: Dubfire (2017)
Feb. 21
- Once Upon A Time (2017)
- The Villainess (2017)
Feb. 23
- Detroit (2017)
Feb. 26
- Love is Thicker than Water (2016)
Feb. 27
- Good Girls, season 1 premiere (NBC)
- The Voice, season 14 premiere (NBC)
- Alien Psychosis (2017)
Feb. 28
- The Looming Tower, season 1 premiere (Hulu Original)
Leaving Hulu, Feb. 2018
Feb. 28
- 10 to Midnight (1983)
- American Ninja (1985)
- Assassination (1987)
- Beyond the Sea (2004)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Dangerous Curves (1989)
- The Fourth War (1990)
- Hot Rod (2007)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- Invasion USA (1985)
- Ironweed (1987)
- Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)
- Murphy's Law (1986)
- Ninja III: The Domination (1984)
- The Perfect Weapon (1991)
- Platoon Leader (1988)
- P.O.W. the Escape (1986)
- Punch Drunk Love (2002)
- Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Rudo y Cursi (2008)
- Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Street Smart (1987)
