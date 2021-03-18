Every season of The Office is free this week on Peacock

Getty Images

Fans of The Office who haven't taken the plunge with NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service have one week to watch the entire show for free.

All nine seasons (excluding the superfan episodes) will be available to stream for free March 18-24, Peacock said in a tweet Thursday.

Want to win a Dundie? Make something that proves you’re a fan of #TheOffice, follow & tag @peacocktv, & use #Dundies2021Contest by 3/22 to enter. Need inspo? We’ve made EVERY EPISODE FREE thru 3/24. No purch nec. See reply for details. Rules: https://t.co/YXoInavaxB pic.twitter.com/a27OkjIgMe — Peacock (@peacockTV) March 18, 2021

According to a statement, the promotion is timed for the show's 16th anniversary. The Office used to stream on Netflix, but NBC Universal got the rights back for Peacock, and the show has lived there since the beginning of the year. Normally, only the first two seasons are available for free with ads on Peacock.

See also: Best streaming service of 2021