Every season of The Office is free this week on Peacock

Fans of The Office who haven't taken the plunge with NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service have one week to watch the entire show for free.
All nine seasons (excluding the superfan episodes) will be available to stream for free March 18-24, Peacock said in a tweet Thursday.
According to a statement, the promotion is timed for the show's 16th anniversary. The Office used to stream on Netflix, but NBC Universal got the rights back for Peacock, and the show has lived there since the beginning of the year. Normally, only the first two seasons are available for free with ads on Peacock.
