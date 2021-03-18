PS5 restock 'I'm a Mac' guy turns on Apple Snyder Cut of Justice League Uber drivers reclassified SSI, SSDI and third stimulus checks Google Doodle for St. Patrick's Day
Every season of The Office is free this week on Peacock

The Office is streaming for free in time for the show's 16th anniversary.

The Office

You have a week to watch all of The Office. 

 Getty Images

Fans of The Office who haven't taken the plunge with NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service have one week to watch the entire show for free. 

All nine seasons (excluding the superfan episodes) will be available to stream for free March 18-24, Peacock said in a tweet Thursday.

According to a statement, the promotion is timed for the show's 16th anniversary. The Office used to stream on Netflix, but NBC Universal got the rights back for Peacock, and the show has lived there since the beginning of the year. Normally, only the first two seasons are available for free with ads on Peacock.

