Every Galaxy S21 spec rumor we've heard: Battery, price, size and more

Samsung is likely to reveal its latest Galaxy S21 phone on Jan. 14, at the 2021 Samsung Unpacked event (here's how to watch the event live). The flagship phone is expected to cost less than its predecessors, and include new camera and video capabilities, along with 5G.

The Galaxy S21 phones follow the release of several other Galaxy phones in 2020, including the $100 Galaxy A01, the $600 Galaxy S20 FE, the $800 Galaxy S20 and the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2. The price of the S21 is anticipated to drop from last year after Samsung struggled to sell its pricey smartphones during the pandemic, and lost ground to Huawei and Apple.

While we expect Samsung to launch three different S21 models, an extensive leak from Android Police documents almost the entire spec sheet for all three phones. Here's every spec rumor based on that leak and others we've heard about the upcoming Galaxy S21 phone models we expect to see at Samsung Unpacked this month.

Galaxy S21

Price: $850-$899

Size: 6.2-inches

Colors: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray and Phantom White

Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP

Galaxy S21 Plus

Price: $1,050-$1,099

Size: 6.7-inches

Colors: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Violet

Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100

Battery: 4,800 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Price: $1,250-$1,299

Size: 6.8-inches

Colors: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 108MP, Gen 2 sensor; 3X Optical: 10MP; 10X Optical: 10MP

The Ultra model may also come with a stylus, replacing the Galaxy Note line, according to a Reuters report. A December Samsung blog post also confirmed that aspects of the Note experience would be coming to other devices.

