Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow, but we have the full list (via press release) of the Amazon and Alexa-powered devices that will be on sale -- including a handful that are already available, like the Echo Input for $15.

The good news: A few of these devices are hitting all-time lows, including the 2nd-gen Echo for $50, 2nd-gen Echo Show for $160 and Fire TV Stick for $15. The bad news: A few others merely match prices from last Black Friday, while others aren't even on sale. (No discount on the sweet new Echo Show 5, which debuted last month at $90 and will apparently stay there for Prime Day? Only if you buy 2, which gets you $30 off.)

According to Amazon, "select" device deals will hit the site today at noon PT. And if you already own an Alexa-capable device, you can already start asking "What are my deals?"

Here's a roundup of the deals available right now, followed by the complete list of Amazon device deals for Prime Day. Full disclosure: That list is mostly taken directly from an Amazon PR email that expands on the aforementioned press release. We'll be parsing these (and other) deals throughout the weekend to highlight the best ones once the sale starts on Monday, July 15 at 12:01 a.m. PT.

Read more: Our ongoing list of best Prime Day 2019 deals.

Prime Day deals available now

Yep, the third-gen Dot hasn't been priced this low since November. See the Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Fire TV Recast is $100 off on Prime Day, starting at just $130. See the Amazon Fire TV Recast review

Chris Monroe/CNET Another deal exclusively for Prime subscribers, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Dot bundle drops to just $169 when you add them to your shopping cart. Previously the Ring was on sale for $169 all by itself -- the Dot just adds icing to the cake. See the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Chris Monroe/CNET Note that this sale is only for Amazon Prime members, with the discount applied at checkout. Right now, you can snag the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for the nice price of $170. The smart doorbell works with Alexa, and lets you check on your porch remotely with an app. You can even tell the delivery person to leave your package with your Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display. See the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Ian Knighton/CNET Hold off on this one. The second gen Echo is great and $70 is a reasonable price, but it will drop to $50 on prime day. See the Amazon Echo 2017 review

Here are all the deals coming Monday

Prime Day Amazon Echo smart speaker and smart display deals

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The second gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the $90 Echo Show 5 a little better, but $160 for the full-sized Show is a tempting offer. See the Amazon Echo Show review

Chris Monroe/CNET This is our favorite smart speaker for controlling your smart home. The Echo Plus has the same Alexa capabilities as the rest, it sounds better than other Amazon Echo speakers, and it has a built-in Zigbee hub so it can talk directly to small smart home sensors. With the Plus, you can do away with bulky third party hubs, so the $110 sale price is pretty appealing. See the Amazon Echo Plus review

Prime Day home security deals

The original Ring doorbell is on sale on Prime Day too, in addition to the newer Pro model. If you don't need a slimmer design and 1080p streaming, go with the older Ring instead of the Pro to save yourself some money. See the Ring Video Doorbell review

Ry Crist/CNET Ring's simple, but reliable security system was already reasonably priced. The Prime Day sale makes it a great buy if you want a DIY system monitoring your home. See the Ring Alarm review

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon has sales on all kinds of Ring products for Prime Day, which makes sense as Amazon owns the smart home brand. The outdoor Spotlight cam hangs on your porch and provides reliable lighting and monitoring for your yard. The Spotlight Cam is also easy to set up, making it one of our favorite outdoor cams. The $140 price makes it a steal. See the Ring Spotlight Cam review

Chris Monroe/CNET The Stick Up Cam doesn't stand out from the crowd as well as the Spotlight cam. It's an indoor cam with a wired and wireless version. It's a solid performer, but lacks some of the features of similar security cams. Still, at a discount, it's worth considering. See the Ring Stick Up Cam review

Amazon The Blink XT2 is a weatherproof security camera with a battery that can supposedly last for two years. Getting a two-pack for $100 is a nice deal. See more

More Prime Day smart home deals

Josh Miller/CNET Both the bundled system and Eero's individual routers will be on sale on Monday. The mesh system in particular creates a seamless network capable of covering a large home. Our main issue with it is the price, which is dramatically less for Prime Day. If you want a mesh Wi-Fi system, this is a good time to grab one. You can also save $100 on an Eero router during Prime Day (pay just $99). See the Eero Wi-Fi System review

Amazon Smart Plug and Amazon Echo Combo Save $55 Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Amazon is introducing a new bundle here and we'll add the link once it's live. The simple smart plug lets you add voice controlled connectivity to dumb devices like lamps. Pairing it together with an Amazon Echo smart speaker makes for a compelling smart home starter kit. See the Amazon Smart Plug review

Chris Monroe/CNET Our favorite smart thermostat has an Alexa speaker built-in and includes a temperature sensor so you can customize settings based on a specific room. The Ecobee SmartThermostat features better microphones and a sleeker finish than previous versions, and the sale brings the price into the range of less capable competition. See the Ecobee SmartThermostat review

Prime Day Amazon Fire TV deals

Sarah Tew/CNET Save $50 on the Fire TV Cube during Prime Day. It costs just $70. See the Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Save $25 Sarah Tew/CNET Stream your favorite shows with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa remote -- it's just $15 during Prime Day. See the Fire TV Stick review

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote Save $25 Sarah Tew/CNET Spend just $10 more for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (usually $50). See the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Prime Day Amazon Fire Tablet deals

Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $50, or get two for $80 -- an $80 savings. See the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $80, or get two for $140 -- a $120 savings. See the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet review

The All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet usually costs $50. During Prime Day it will be just $30. See the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet review

Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $60, or get two for $100 -- a $100 savings. See the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet review

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $100, or get two for $180 -- a $120 savings. See the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet review

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, just $150, or get two for $280 -- a $120 savings. Read about the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet

Prime Day Amazon Kindle deals



Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $85. See the Kindle Paperwhite review

David Carnoy/CNET Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $60. See the Amazon all-new Kindle review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon recently announced a slightly updated version of its flagship Kindle Oasis e-reader that's due to ship on July 24th. The new model has a color temperature adjustable light. But if you can live without that, you can save up to $80 during Prime Day on the Kindle Oasis 2017. Additionally, you get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $175. See the Kindle Oasis 2017 review

Prime Day deals on kids' devices

Amazon The Echo Dot Kids Edition will be on sale for $45. It's similar to the regular Echo Dot, but has features and programming just for kids. Read the Echo Dot Kids Edition review

More Prime Day Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet deals Get a $45 Sling TV Credit, which can be applied to $15 off your first three months when you buy a Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or Fire TV Recast.

Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to Showtime or Starz on Prime Video channels or in app.

Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video channels.

Get Sega Classics for just $5. More Prime Day smart home deals

Save $20 on Echo Input, just $15.

Save $60 on a Blink Indoor Cam two-cam system, just $80.



Amazon has also revealed some details regarding Prime Day electronics deals:

Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs.

Save big on Samsung QLED 65-inch TV.

Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories.

Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products.



Save on select Chromebooks.

Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment.

Save 30% on connected home devices.



Save big on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products.

Save 30% on select Phone Cases and Accessories.

Save up to 40% on headphones from top brands.

As always, we'll be tracking this and other Prime Day news through next week. Stay tuned!

