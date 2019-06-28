Vudu

Time to round out the ol' movie library. This weekend, Pixar movies are on sale for $9.99 each at Vudu. There are 23 titles available at that price, so pretty much everything on the Disney/Pixar roster -- oldies like Toy Story and A Bug's Life and newer movies like Coco and The Incredibles 2. Usually they're priced anywhere between $15-20.

If you prefer a different digital-media ecosystem, you can find some of these titles on sale at Amazon, iTunes and Google Play as well. (Of course, thanks to Movies Anywhere, it doesn't really matter where you buy your movies; you can view them just about anywhere.)

In fact, Google Play has a handful of them for $8.99 each: The Toy Story series, Cars series, both Incredibles and both Monsters, Inc. movies.

Although Vudu has these under a "weekend flash sale" umbrella, I'm not sure how long the sale pricing will be in effect elsewhere. So if your Pixar library has some holes, now's the time to fill them!

