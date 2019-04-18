Every new show and movie on Hulu: May 2019

May must be the month for movies, because Hulu is picking up a metric ton of them! Seriously, there is something for everyone this month and frankly I'm a little surprised. From indie favorites like Little Voice and Thirteen, to classic comedies like The Birdcage, you've got a plethora of options.
If you're looking for a chill Sunday afternoon you can pair up a few 90s cult comedies like Dazed and Confused with Clerks. Or you can opt for a food theme and pair Julie and Julia with Chocolat. Suspense junkies can revisit the utterly horrifying Fatal Attraction.
Looking for something heavy and dramatic? Try The English Patient or The Green Mile. Get into the summer groove with Flashdance and then numb your brain with something silly like Borat.
As for Hulu originals, the Catch-22 miniseries finally premiers May 17. George Clooney is executive producing, starring in and directing the series.
Available on Hulu, May 2019
May 1
- Anger Management (2003)
- Bait Shop (2008)
- Billboard Dad (1998)
- The Big Kahuna (2000)
- The Birdcage (1997)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan (2006)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Bully (2001)
- The Burrowers (2009)
- Catacombs (2007)
- Cecil B. Demented (2000)
- Center Stage (2000)
- Chocolat (2000)
- Chuck & Buck (2000)
- Clerks (1994)
- Dazed and Confused (1993)
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
- El Pantra (2018)
- The English Patient (1996)
- Fair Game (2010)
- Fatal Attraction (1987)
- Flashdance (1983)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- Ground Control (1998)
- Happy Endings (2005)
- Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)
- Hardware (1990)
- Harsh Times (2006)
- Hoodlum (1997)
- Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)
- Imagine Me and You (2005)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Kazaam (1996)
- The Krays (1990)
- Kygo: Stole the Show (2017)
- Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies (2017)
- Larger than Life (1996)
- The Landing (2018)
- The Last Animals (2017)
- Le Divorce (2002)
- The Lucky Ones (2008)
- Made (2001)
- Major League (1989)
- Man of the House (2005)
- Mermaids (1990)
- My Five Wives (2000)
- New Guy (2002)
- Nick of Time (1995)
- The Night We Never Met (1993)
- Passport to Paris (1999)
- Possums (1998)
- The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)
- Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
- Rollerball (1975)
- Rollerball (2002)
- Shaolin Soccer (2001)
- Show of Force (1990)
- The Sicilian (1987)
- Slow Burn (2000)
- Spirit (2002)
- Star Kid (1998)
- Steak this Movie (2000)
- Switching Goals (1999)
- The Time Machine (2002)
- The Toybox (2018)
- Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2001)
- Thirteen (2003)
- Twelve Monkeys (1996)
- Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)
- Under Siege (1992)
- Wargames (1983)
- Welcome to Mercy (2018)
- Zombieland (2009)
May 2
- Dies Irae: Complete Season 1
May 3
- Into The Dark: All That We Destroy: Episode 8 Premiere
- Don't Believe the Hype: Complete Season 1
- Everything's For Sale: Complete Season 1
- Jobs Unlisted: Complete Season 1
- Price the Hype: Complete Season 1
- The Yellow Handkerchief (2008)
May 4
- Drunk History: Complete Season 6
- Painkillers (2018)
- The Clovehitch Killer (2018)
May 6
- Crash (2005)
- Unicorn (2018)
May 7
- My Hero Academia: Complete Season 3
May 8
- Hillbilly (2019)
May 9
- Action Point (2017)
May 10
- Dinosaur 13 (2014)
May 11
- Marvel's Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D: Season 6 Premiere
- Above Majestic (2018)
- Driver X (2018)
- Funny Cow (2017)
- One Million American Dreams (2018)
- Swimming With Men (2018)
May 12
- Claws: Complete Season 2
May 13
- Angels of Death: Complete Season 1
May 14
- The Bachelorette: Season 15 Premiere
- The Romantics (2010)
May 15
- Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 2
- Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Complete Season 4
- Burgers, Brews & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Cash Cab: Complete Season 13
- Counting On: Complete Seasons 2-3
- Diesel Brothers: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1
- Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 7-8
- I Found the Gown: Complete Seasons 2-3
- La Promesa: Complete Season 1
- Love It or List It: Complete Season 12
- The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 11-12
- A Breath Away (2019)
- Astral (2018)
- Beautiful Girls (1996)
- Egg (2019)
- Getting Grace (2018)
- Iris (2001)
- Little Voice (1998)
May 16
- MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 1
- Knocked Up (2007)
May 17
- Catch-22: Complete Series Premiere
- Punisher: War Zone (2008)
- The Punisher (2004)
May 18
- Thanks for Sharing (2013)
- The Riot and the Dance: Earth (2018)
May 20
- Federal Hill (1994)
May 21
- Preacher: Complete Season 3
- Bernie the Dolphin (2018)
- Jesus' Son (2000)
May 22
- Tracers (2015)
May 23
- Baywatch: Complete Series
- MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 2
- Backtrace (2018)
- Lulu on the Bridge (2011)
May 26
- Morning Glory (2011)
May 27
- Broad City: Complete Season 5
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
May 28
- Against the Clock (2019)
May 29
- America's Got Talent: Season 14 Premiere
- Songland: Series Premiere
- The Terror: Complete Season 1
May 30
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 11 Premiere
- Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 4
Leaving Hulu in May
May 31
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)
- A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
- American Beauty (1999)
- Area 51 (2015)
- Astro Boy (2010)
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Black Sheep (1996)
- Blue Velvet (1986)
- Boomerang (1992)
- Breakheart Pass (1975)
- Bright Lights, Big City (1988)
- Bushwhacked (1995)
- Carriers (2009)
- Death at a Funeral (2007)
- Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
- Deuces Wild (2002)
- Dirty Work (1998)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Drunk Wedding (2015)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- Equilibrium (2002)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- Firstborn (1984)
- For a Few Dollars More (1967)
- Funny about Love (1990)
- Glory Road (2006)
- Hot Pursuit (1987)
- Impostor (2002)
- Inventing the Abbotts (1996)
- Jersey Girl (2004)
- Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Office Space (1999)
- Perfect Creature (2005)
- Practical Magic (1998)
- Red Corner (1997)
- Regarding Henry (1991)
- Saved! (2004)
- Shaolin Warrior (2013)
- Shirley Valentine (1989)
- Sideways (2004)
- Silence (2016)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Tapeheads (1988)
- Time Toys (2016)
- Toys (1992)
- Tristan & Isolde (2003)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Vice (2015)
- Waterworld (2013)
- What a Girl Wants (2003)
- Windtalkers (2002)
- Witness (1985)
- World's Greatest Dad (2010)
- Yes Man (2008)
