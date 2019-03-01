As we head into spring, we're in for back-to-back superhero film releases right on through the summer. So why not get yourself in the cape-wearing mood with a few of the best? Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight hit Hulu today. And speaking of getting into the mood, you can revisit the Tim Burton classic, Edward Scissorhands, before Dumbo hits theaters at the end of March.

Hoping for a millennial nostalgia fix? Hulu's getting Ace Venture: Pet Detective, Jumanji and Legally Blonde, so I can basically relive my entire childhood.

And be sure to check out the 2019 Oscar nominated films Free Solo and Shoplifters, hitting Hulu March 13 and March 14 respectively. By then they might be Oscar winners.

Available on Hulu, March 2019

March 1

Drifters: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)



Into The Dark: Treehouse: Episode 6 Premiere (Hulu Original)



Rick Steves' Europe: Complete Season 10 (PBS)



8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)



Abduction (2011)



Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)



Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)



Alex & Emma (2003)



American Beauty (1999)



An American Haunting (2006)



Astro Boy (2010)



Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)



Batman Begins (2005)



Black Sheep (1996)



Blast from the Past (1999)



Boomerang (1992)



Breakheart Pass (1975)



Bruce Almighty (2003)



Bushwhacked (1995)



The Chumscrubber (2005)



The Cider House Rules (1999)



The Crying Game (1992)



The Dark Knight (2008)



Death at a Funeral (2007)



Deuces Wild (2002)



Dirty Work (1998)



The Dogs of War (1981)



Double Jeopardy (1999)



Easy Rider (1969)



Edward Scissorhands (1990)



Fire in the Sky (1993)



The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981)



He Named Me Malala (2015)



Heaven's Gate (1981)



I, Dolours (2018)



The Ice Storm (1997)



Impostor (2001)



Inventing the Abbotts (1996)



Ironweed (1987)



It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown (1976)



JFK (1991)



Jumanji (1995)



Legally Blondes (2009)



Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite (2013)



Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash (2018)



The Mighty Quinn (1989)



Nacho Libre (2006)



Not Another Teen Movie (2001)



Office Space (1999)



Open Season (2006)



Open Season 2 (2009)



Open Season 3 (2011)



Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)



Ouija House (2018)



Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)



Perfect Creature (2005)



The Piano (1993)



The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)



Rambo III (1988)



Reasonable Doubt (2014)



Red Corner (1997)



Red Dragon (2002)



Regarding Henry (1991)



Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)



Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis (2006)



Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave (2007)



River's Edge (1987)



S.F.W. (1995)



Saved! (2004)



Shaolin Warrior (2013)



Small Soldiers (1998)



Summer Catch (2001)



Tapeheads (1988)



Toys (1992)



Tristan & Isolde (2003)



Two Weeks Notice (2002)



Vice (2015)



W. (2008)



Waterworld (1995)



What a Girl Wants (2003)



What Lies Beneath (2000)



What's the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)



Witness (1985)



Yes Man (2008)



March 4

American Idol: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)



Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Series Premiere (FOX)



Good Girls: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)



March 5

A Frozen Christmas 3 (2018)



The Closet ("Le Placard") (2001)



Where Hands Touch (2018)



March 6

MasterChef Junior: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)



Mental Samurai: Series Premiere (FOX)



March 7

Dudes (1987)



Rock 'n' Roll High School (1979)



Suburbia (1983)



March 8

A.P. Bio: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)



For The People: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)



Hang Ups: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)



I Can Only Imagine (2018)



March 9

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 15 (E!)



March 10

Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)



Middle Men (2009)



March 11

The Party's Just Beginning (2018)



March 12

Acrimony (2018)



Trigger (2018)



March 13

Free Solo (2018)



March 14

Shoplifters (2018)



March 15

Shrill: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)



Like Water for Chocolate (1992)



No Way Out (2018)



The Fog (2005)



Wings of the Dove (1997)



March 16

Tea with the Dames (2018)



March 17

Divide and Conquer (2018)



March 18

Assassination Nation (2018)



March 19

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 4 (AMC)



Juda: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)



The Fix: Series Premiere (ABC)



A Frozen New Year's (2018)



March 20

The Act: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)



The Village: Series Premiere (NBC)



Girl Most Likely (2013)



March 21

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Series Premiere (Freeform)



The Last Race (2018)



March 22

Cardinal: Complete Season 3 (CTV)



March 24

Catfish: Season 7, Episodes 1-28 (MTV)



March 26

Dr. K's Exotic Animal E.R.: Season 7 Premiere (National Geographic)



A Cam Life (2018)



March 27

Monsters and Men (2018)



March 29

Abby's: Series Premiere (NBC)



The Domestics (2017)



March 30

Chef Flynn (2018)





Leaving Hulu in March

March 31