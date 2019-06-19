Every new show and movie on Hulu: July 2019

Hulu

Happy summer to you all! First off, I'm not here to tell you how to live, but if you watch one thing this summer it should be the Apollo 11 documentary hitting Hulu on July 20. When I watched the film in theatres I was completely emotionally overwhelmed by the sheer majesty of the mission. If you weren't alive yet to experience this historic moment in real time, do yourself a favor and watch the film.

Hulu is picking up a bunch of great films this month including one of my all time favorite dark cult comedies Drop Dead Gorgeous. Speaking of comedies, Hulu is also getting the classic films Airplane! and Spaceballs on July 1. If we move on to slightly more contemporary comedies, Hulu is also dropping Swingers and Superbad on July 1.

On the horror front you can watch An American Werewolf in London, The Silence of the Lambs or the original Child's Play. Please note that I will never recommend anyone actually watch Child's Play. I still have nightmares over that evil murdering Chucky doll and I'm now in my thirties. But you do you.

Lastly Hulu's original series adaptation of one of my most-watched and beloved films, Four Weddings and a Funeral, is getting released on July 31. I cannot fathom how an adaptation would even work for television. But there's a precedent of these shows working out occasionally. (See: Fargo.) So I'll reserve my judgement until I see it for myself.

Available on Hulu, July 2019

July 1

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 (History Channel)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Complete Season 2 (History Channel)

Grace vs. Abrams: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Killer in Plain Sight: Complete Season 1 (Content Media)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 2 (History Channel)

Nightwatch Nation: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Project Runway: Complete Season 12 (Lifetime)

The Universe: Complete Seasons 4-6 (History Channel)

Veronica Mars: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Warner Bros)

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage: Series Premiere (FOX)

88 Minutes (2007)

A Little Princess (1995)

A Year Ago in Winter (2008)

Accomplices (2010)

Airplane! (1980)

Airplanes II: The Sequel (1982)

American Gun (2005)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Antiviral (2013)

The Appeared (2009)

Apres Lui (2008)

Arbitrage (2012)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Astro Boy (2009)

Bad Lieutenant (1992)

Bad Santa (2003)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Beyond the Gates (of Hell) (2016)

Big Fish (2003)

Brotherhood of Justice (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bunny and the Bull (2010)

The Chateau (2001)

The Childhood of a Leader (2016)

Child's Play (1988)

Coffin Rock (2009)

Con Air (1997)

Cooties (2014)

CSA: Confederate States of America (2005)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Dans Paris (2006)

Death Bell (2009)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Endless Love (1981)

Errors of the Human Body (2013)

Evolution (2015)

Fainheart (2008)

Fighter (2007)

The First Wives Club (1996)

Gangster No. 1 (2000)

The Girl Under the Waves (2001)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Good Time Max (2008)

Hard Candy (2006)

Hellions (2015)

Hero ("Ying Xiong") (2002)

Home of the Brave (2006)

Honey 2 (20111)

The Housemaid (2011)

The Human Stain (2003)

I Remember You (2017)

The Imperialists are Still Alive (2011)

Into The Blue (2005)

Into The Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

Johnny Mad Dog (2010)

Killing them Safely (2015)

King Kong (2005)

The Last Days (2014)

Leaving (2010)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Man About Town (2006)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Manglehorn (2015)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

Myth of the American Sleepover (2011)

No One Knows about Persian Cats (2010)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Operation Condor (1991)

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)

The Overbrook Brothers (2010)

Paper Covers Rock (2009)

Paranoid Park (2008)

The Panic in Needle Park (1971)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Princess of Montpensier (2011)

Primal (2011)

Prime (2005)

Proof (2005)

Pumpkin (2002)

Puzzle (2011)

The Quiet American (2002)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Rain (2009)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rules of Attraction (2002)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Running Scared (1986)

Sangre de mi Sangre (2008)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Sling Blade (1996)

Someone Else (2009)

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary (2010)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Stalked By My Patients (2018)

Stigmata (1999)

Stung (2015)

Superbad (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Swingers (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Sum of all Fears (2002)

Terror in the Woods (2018)

The Time that Remains (2011)

The Uninvited (2009)

The Wraith (1987)

Thomas in Love (2001)

Traitor (2008)

Turtles Can Fly (2004)

Unmade Beds (2009)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Vampires (2011)

Vincere (2010)

Walk Away Renee (2012)

We Are What We Are (2011)

White Night Wedding (2008)

With a Friend like Harry (2000)

Women of Brewster Place (1989)

July 2

The Last Word (2017)

July 3

Phoenix (1998)

July 4

Into The Dark: Culture Shock: Episode 10 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Brink (2019)

Woman at War (2018)

July 5

Amazing World of Gumball: Complete Season 6 (Cartoon Network)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 13 (FX)

The Venture Bros.: Complete Season 7 (Adult Swim)

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

July 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

July 10

Bring the Funny: Series Premiere (NBC)

Harlots: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Witness Protection (2008)

July 12

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

July 13

Clique: Complete Season 2 (All3 Media)

July 15

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Complete Seasons 17-18 (HGTV)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 6-7 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 30-31 (Food Network)

Cold Valley: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 11-12 (IDTV)

Food Paradise: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 8 (IDTV)

How The Universe Works: Complete Seasons 3-6 (Discovery Channel)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Killer Unknown: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Love It or List It: Complete Seasons 12-13 (HGTV)

Mythbusters: Complete Season 20 (Discovery Channel)

Mythbusters Jr: Complete Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Science Channel)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 15-16 (TLC)

Secret Space Escapes: Complete Season 1 (Science Channel)

Shark week 2017: Complete Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

The 1990's: The Deadliest Decade: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Your Worst Nightmare: Complete Seasons 4-5 (IDTV)

July 18

The Last Man (2019)

July 19

Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3A (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 20

Apollo 11 (2019)

July 21

The Wave (2015)

July 22

Time Freak (2019)

July 23

Planet 51 (2009)

July 26

Light as a Feather: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Power: Complete Season 5 (Starz)

Veronica Mars: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

I Trapped the Devil (2019)

The Field Guide to Evil (2019)

July 29

After Darkness (2018)

July 30

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

July 31

Four Weddings and a Funeral: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018)

Dior and I (2015)

Leaving Hulu in July

July 31

A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati (2017)

The Art of the Game (2018)

Bait Shop (2008)

Billboard Dad (1998)

Black Rain (1989)

Bluefin (2016)

Bully (2001)

Capote (2005)

Chocolat (2000)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flashdance (1983)

Ground Control (1998)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hoodlum (1997)

Imagine Me and You (2005)

Ironweed (1987)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Larger than Life (1996)

Le Divorce (2002)

Made (2001)

Major League (1989)

Mermaids (1990)

My Five Wives (2000)

Nick of Time (1995)

Patriot Games (1992)

Passport to Paris (1999)

Possums (1998)

Rollerball (2002)

Rollerball (1975)

The Sicilian (1987)

Star Kid (1998)

Switching Goals (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking at Her (2001)

Thirteen (2003)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Under Siege (1992)

Zombieland (2009)