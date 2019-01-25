February is nearly here and Hulu has got some fantastic shows and films coming. Since it's almost Valentine's Day, I must recommend you watch one of the greatest rom-coms ever written, Four Weddings and a Funeral. Or you can check out one of my other favorite romances, the Cher and Nicolas Cage masterpiece that is Moonstruck.

If you're not feeling the romantic vibe, and you'd prefer a good heist film, you may consider a The Thomas Crown Affair double feature. Hulu is picking up both the 1968 and 1999 versions. Comedy fans can check out both Wayne's World and Wayne's World 2 for another fun double feature option.

I also urge everyone to check out the documentary Three Identical Strangers, which was hands-down one of my favorite films from 2018.

On the TV show front, Hulu is also getting the newest season of Archer on Feb. 25. Or check out the season of Legion on Feb. 3.

Available on Hulu, February 2019

Feb. 1

Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere



Record of Grancrest War: Complete Season 1



A View to Kill (1985)



The Animal (2001)



Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)



Bad Santa (2003)



Barefoot (2014)



The Big Lebowski (1998)



The Bounty (1984)



The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)



Born on the Fourth of July (1989)



Broadway Danny Rose (1984)



Caddyshack (1980)



Caddyshack II (1988)



Capote (2005)



Chaos (2005)



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)



Chasing Liberty (2004)



Dazed and Confused (1993)



Deep Blue Sea (1999)



Delta Farce (2007)



Dr. No (1962)



Equilibrium (2002)



Escape from Alcatraz (1979)



Field of Dreams (1989)



Flesh + Blood (1985)



Foolish (1999)



For Your Eyes Only (1981)



Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)



Freedomland (2006)



From Russia with Love (1964)



Goldeneye (1995)



Hairspray (1988)



Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)



How to Deal (2003)



Kingpin (1996)



Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)



Lars and the Real Girl (2007)



Licence to Kill (1989)



The Madness of King George (1994)



Marathon Man (1976)



Metro (1997)



Mississippi Burning (1988)



Moonraker (1979)



Moonstruck (1987)



Mortal Kombat (1995)



Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)



Mystic Pizza (1988)



Next Day Air (2009)



Old Fashioned (2014)



On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)



The Portrait of a Lady (1996)



The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)



The Quiet Ones (2014)



Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)



The Royal Tenenbaums (1997)



Space Jam (1996)



The Secret Garden (1993)



Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)



The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)



The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)



The Toybox (2018)



Thelma & Louise (1991)



Three Kings (1999)



Thunderball (1965)



Tomcats (2001)



Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)



Unforgettable (1996)



Universal Soldier (1992)



Untamed Heart (1993)



Wayne's World (1992)



Wayne's World 2 (1993)



Wedding Crashers (2005)



Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)



While You Were Sleeping (1995)



Feb. 2

Cabin Fever (2016)



Pick of the Litter (2018)



Feb. 3

Feb. 4

Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3



Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 10



Dog Days (2018)



Experimenter (2015)



Feb. 5

Paid in Full (2002)



Feb. 8

PEN15: Complete Season 1



Feb. 9

The Preppie Connection (2016)



Feb. 10

The Song (2014)



Feb. 11

All Square (2018)



Feb. 14

False Flag: Complete Season 2



Zac & Mia: Complete Season 2



Feb. 15

Bondi Harvest: Complete Season 1



Jamie's Quick and Easy: Complete Seasons 1-2



Next (2007)



Feb. 16

Proven Innocent: Series Premiere



A Perfect Day (2016)



Feb. 17

The Party (2018)



Feb. 18

Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Feb. 20

Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 3



Feb. 23

Death Wish (2018)



Feb. 25

Archer: Danger Island: Complete Season 9

Every Day (2018)

The School (2018)

Feb. 26

The Enemy Within: Series Premiere



The Voice: Season 16



Three Identical Strangers



Feb. 27

World of Dance: Season 3

Tickled (2016)

Feb. 28

Whiskey Cavalier: Season 1



Digging for Fire (2015)



The Guilty (2018)





Leaving Hulu in February

Feb. 28

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)



A Mermaid's Tale (2016)



All Over the Guy (2001)



Apollo 13 (1995)



Bad Girls (1994)



Bad Girls from Mars (1991)



Basic Instinct (1992)



Beetlejuice (1988)



Best Seller (1987)



Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)



Blow Out (1981)



Blue Jasmine (2013)



Christmas Cupid (2010)



Deja Vu (2006)



Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts (2007)



Dream House Nightmare (2017)



Dressed to Kill (1980)



Exposed (2016)



Hitman's Run (1999)



It's Us (2016)



Joey (1988)



King of the Mountain (1981)



Leaving Las Vegas (1995)



Lethal Weapon (1987)



Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)



Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)



Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)



Line of Duty (2013)



Living by the Gun (2011)



Malena (2000)



Manhattan Night (2016)



Mansfield Park (1999)



Message in a Bottle (1999)



Miracle on 34th Street (1994)



Mullholland Falls (1996)



Operation Condor (1986)



Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods (1991)



Radio Days (1987)



Ride (1998)



Righteous Kill (2008)



Rob Roy (1995)



Silent Tongue (1993)



Snow (2004)



Snow 2: Brain Freeze (2008)



Snowglobe (2007)



Spy Game (2001)



Switchback (1997)



Teresa's Tatoo (1994)



Ulee's Gold (1997)



We are Marshall (2006)



Wicker Park (2004)

With a Friend like Harry (2000)



