Every new movie and show on Netflix: September 2021

September is coming in hot! After a slower summer things are finally picking back up over at Netflix. A ton of favorite shows are returning. First up is the return of the hit Spanish crime series Money Heist on Sept. 3.
The final season of the campy detective fantasy series Lucifer lands Sept. 10. The third season of the absolutely delightful Sex Education returns Sept. 17. And the final fourth season of Dear White People lands Sept. 22.
A bunch of hit reality series are also returning this month. The third season of The Circle is back Sept. 8. The second season of the reality dating show Love on the Spectrum returns Sept 21. And if you're a fan of baking series, or rather a fan of watching people fail spectacularly at baking, then you can watch the sixth season of Nailed It! on Sept. 15.
Available on Netflix, September 2021
Sept. 1
- How to Be a Cowboy
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie's Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- Green Lantern
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- The Interview
- Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of the Sun
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Sept. 2
- Afterlife of the Party
- Final Account
- Q-Force
Sept. 3
- Dive Club
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
- Sharkdog
- Worth
Sept. 6
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Sept. 7
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond
- On the Verge
- Untold: Breaking Point
Sept. 8
- The Circle: Season 3
- Into the Night: Season 2
- JJ+E
Sept. 9
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
- The Women and the Murderer
Sept. 10
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon
- Kate
- Lucifer: The Final Season
- Metal Shop Masters
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
- Prey
- Yowamushi Pedal
- Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Sept. 13
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Sept. 14
- A StoryBots Space Adventure
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
- The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Sept. 15
- Nailed It!: Season 6
- Nightbooks
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
- Schumacher
- Too Hot To Handle Latino
Sept. 16
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- My Heroes Were Cowboys
Sept. 17
- Ankahi Kahaniya
- Chicago Party Aunt
- The Father Who Moves Mountains
- Sex Education: Season 3
- Squid Game
- The Stronghold
Sept. 19
- Dark Skies
Sept. 20
- Grown Ups
Sept. 21
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Sept. 22
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl
- Dear White People: Volume 4
- Intrusion
- Jaguar
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Sept. 23
- Je Suis Karl
Sept. 24
- Blood & Water: Season 2
- Ganglands (Braqueurs)
- Jailbirds New Orleans
- Midnight Mass
- My Little Pony: A New Generation
- The Starling
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
Sept. 28
- Ada Twist, Scientist
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
Sept. 29
- The Chestnut Man
- Friendzone
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
- No One Gets Out Alive
- Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
- Sounds Like Love
Sept. 30
- Love 101: Season 2
- Luna Park
- The Phantom
Leaving Netflix in September
Sept. 3
- Kicking and Screaming
Sept. 6
- Midnight Special
Sept. 7
- Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Sept. 11
- Turbo
Sept. 12
- I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Sept. 14
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
Sept. 15
- Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
- As Above, So Below
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 16
- Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Sept. 18
- Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Sept. 26
- The Grandmaster
Sept. 30
- Air Force One
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Boogie Nights
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Evil: Season 1
- Fools Rush In
- Insidious
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part II
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- No Strings Attached
- The Pianist
- Prom Night
- The Queen
- Star Trek
- Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
- Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
- Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
- The Unicorn: Season 1
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
