Every new movie and show on Netflix: September 2020

Fall has come once again. Normally this time of year I'd be ramping up seeing more films in theatres (especially as all the award contenders are released), but there still aren't any theatres open around me. Luckily there are plenty of things to watch on Netflix to keep folks entertained.
It might not be a movie on the big screen, but Enola Holmes is coming to Netflix on Sept. 23. The film stars Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character and younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill). Also Charlie Kaufman's psychological horror I'm Thinking of Ending Things is coming on Sept. 4. After Hereditary and The Sixth Sense, I'm on board with any horror film starring Toni Collette.
If you're a fan of Sarah Paulson (and really, who isn't?) the prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Ratched, hits Netflix on Sept. 18. Paulson will be playing the infamous Nurse Ratched. Also Jon Favreau's star studded The Chef Show returns for another season on Sept. 24 .
Available on Netflix, September 2020
Sept. 1
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
- La Partita / The Match
- True: Friendship Day
- Adrift
- Anaconda
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barbershop
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Borgen: Season 1-3
- Children of the Sea
- Coneheads
- Glory
- Grease
- Magic Mike
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pineapple Express
- Possession
- The Producers (2005)
- The Promised Neverland: Season 1
- Puss in Boots
- Red Dragon
- Residue
- Sex Drive
- Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
- The Smurfs
- Wildlife
- Zathura
Sept. 2
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India
- Chef's Table: BBQ
- Freaks - You're One of Us
Sept. 3
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
- Love, Guaranteed
- Young Wallander
Sept. 4
- Away
- I'm Thinking of Ending Things
- The Lost Okoroshi
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
Sept. 7
- Midnight Special
- My Octopus Teacher
- Record of Youth
- Waiting for "Superman"
Sept. 8
- StarBeam: Season 2
Sept. 9
- Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
- Get Organized with The Home Edit
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco
- Mignonnes / Cuties
- The Social Dilemma
Sept. 10
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- The Gift: Season 2
- Greenleaf: Season 5
- The Idhun Chronicles
- Julie and the Phantoms
Sept. 11
- The Duchess
- Family Business: Season 2
- Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Pets United
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
- Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
Sept. 15
- America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
- Ancient Aliens: Season 3
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
- Izzy's Koala World
- Michael McIntyre: Showman
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
- The Rap Game: Season 2
- The Smurfs 2
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
- The Universe: Season 2
Sept. 16
- Baby: Season 3
- Challenger: The Final Flight
- Criminal: UK: Season 2
- The Devil All The Time
- MeatEater: Season 9
- The Paramedic
- Signs: Season 2
- Sing On!
Sept. 17
- Dragon's Dogma
- The Last Word
Sept. 18
- American Barbecue Showdown
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
- Ratched
Sept. 21
- A Love Song for Latasha
Sept. 22
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
- Kiss the Ground
- The Playbook
- Mighty Express
Sept. 23
- Enola Holmes
- Waiting...
Sept. 24
- The Chef Show: Season 2
- Real Steel
Sept. 25
- A Perfect Crime
- Country-Ish
- Nasty C
- The School Nurse Files
- Sneakerheads
Sept. 26
- The Good Place: Season 4
Sept. 27
- Bad Teacher
- Van Helsing: Season 4
Sept. 28
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Sept. 29
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
- Welcome to Sudden Death
Sept. 30
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
Leaving Netflix in September
Sept. 4
- Christopher Robin
Sept. 5
- Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Sept. 8
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
- The Forgotten
Sept. 14
- Cold Case Files: Season 1
Sept. 15
- Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Sept. 16
- The Witch
Sept. 17
- Train to Busan
Sept. 20
- Sarah's Key
Sept. 21
- Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
- SMOSH: The Movie
Sept. 22
- 20 Feet From Stardom
Sept. 26
- The Grandmaster
Sept. 28
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Sept. 30
- 2012
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- A Knight's Tale
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Dear John
- Despicable Me
- Donnie Brasco
- Frances Ha
- House of the Witch
- Inside Man
- Insidious
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Menace II Society
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Schindler's List
- Seabiscuit
- Sinister
- Starship Troopers
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Social Network
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
