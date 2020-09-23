CNET también está disponible en español.

Every new movie and show on Netflix: October 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor, Schitt's Creek, Rebecca and more!

Fall has finally arrived, so it's time to break out your coziest sweaters, warm up your spiciest beverages and cuddle up on the couch for a good Netflix binge. 

In the spirit of Halloween Netflix has some wicked delights to chose from. Another season of the anthology series The Haunting comes back on Oct. 9 with The Haunting of Bly Manor. The show returns with a number of familiar faces in fresh new roles, a trend from rival American Horror Story that we're thrilled to see continue. On Oct. 19, you'll be able to binge Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2. Hopefully, the mysteries from the first volume weren't still keeping you up at night.

Netflix also has a number of original horrific films coming, including a fresh adaption of Rebecca starring Lily James and Armie Hammer that drops Oct. 21. If you'd prefer something a little less psychologically traumatizing, Adam Sandler has a new Halloween film coming out called Hubie Halloween. Though, given the trend of Sandler films over recent years, we can't actually guarantee you won't be a tad traumatized watching it. 

And in case the first nine months of the year already felt scary enough, there are some feel good non-Halloween options coming your way. The final season of Schitt's Creek hits Netflix on Oct. 7, so you can check out what all the Emmy hype was about. 

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Available on Netflix, October 2020

Oct. 1

  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
  • All Because of You (Netflix Original)
  • Along Came a Spider
  • A.M.I.
  • Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
  • Basic Instinct
  • Black '47
  • Cape Fear
  • Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
  • Carmen Sandiego Season 3 (Netflix Family)
  • Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4
  • The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
  • Employee of the Month
  • Enemy at the Gates
  • Evil Season 1
  • Familiar Wife Season 1
  • Fargo
  • Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
  • Free State of Jones
  • Ghost Rider
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)
  • Gran Torino
  • Her
  • House of 1,000 Corpses
  • Human Nature
  • Hunt for the Wilderpeople
  • I'm Leaving Now
  • The Longest Yard (1974)
  • Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
  • The Outpost
  • The Parkers Seasons 1-5
  • The Pirates! Band of Misfits
  • Poseidon (2006)
  • The Prince & Me
  • Stranger than Fiction
  • Superman Returns
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization
  • Troy
  • The Unicorn: Season 1
  • The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Family)
  • WarGames
  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle
  • Yogi Bear
  • You Cannot Hide Season 1

Oct. 2

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)
  • The Binding (Netflix Film)
  • Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)
  • Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
  • Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)
  • Serious Men (Netflix Film)
  • Song Exploder (Netflix Original)
  • Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)
  • You've Got This (Netflix Film)

Oct. 4

  • Colombiana
  • David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 6

  • Dolly Parton: Here I Am
  • Saturday Church
  • StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)
  • Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

  • Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film) 
  • Schitt's Creek Season 6
  • To the Lake (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

  • Deaf U (Netflix Original)
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)
  • Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
  • The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) 
  • The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) 
  • Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

Oct. 12

  • Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oct. 13

  • The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
  • Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

Oct. 14

  • Alice Junior
  • BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
  • Moneyball

Oct. 15

  • A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
  • Batman: The Killing Joke
  • Half & Half Seasons 1-4
  • Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
  • One on One Seasons 1-5
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1
  • Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
  • Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

  • Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
  • Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
  • Grand Army (Netflix Original)
  • In a Valley of Violence
  • La Révolution (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
  • The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Family)
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)
  • Unfriended

Oct. 18

  • ParaNorman

Oct. 19

  • Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 20

  • Carol
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

Oct. 21

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)
  • Rebecca (Netflix Film) 

Oct. 22

  • Bending the Arc
  • Cadaver (Netflix Film)
  • The Hummingbird Project
  • Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

  • Barbarians (Netflix Original)
  • Move (Netflix Original)
  • Over the Moon (Netflix Film)
  • Perdida (Netflix Original)
  • The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original)

Oct. 27

  • Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Family)
  • Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 28

  • Holidate (Netflix Film)
  • Metallica Through The Never
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)
  • Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 30

  • Bronx (Netflix Film)
  • The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)
  • His House (Netflix Film)
  • Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)
  • Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

  • The 12th Man

Leaving Netflix in October

Sept. 30

  • Parks & Recreation Seasons 1-7

Oct. 1

  • Emelie
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  • Sleeping with Other People

Oct. 2

  • Cult of Chucky
  • Truth or Dare

Oct. 6

  • The Water Diviner

Oct. 7

  • The Last Airbender

Oct. 17

  • The Green Hornet

Oct. 19

  • Paper Year

Oct. 22

  • While We're Young

Oct. 26

  • Battle: Los Angeles

Oct. 30

  • Kristy

Oct. 31

  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
  • Burlesque
  • Charlotte's Web
  • Clash of the Titans
  • District 9
  • The Firm
  • Fun with Dick & Jane
  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • Grandmaster
  • Highway to Heaven Seasons 1-5
  • The Interview
  • Just Friends
  • Magic Mike
  • Nacho Libre
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • The Patriot
  • Set Up
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Spaceballs
  • The Taking of Pelham 123
  • The Ugly Truth
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Evolution
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Zathura