Every new movie and show on Netflix: November 2020

The Crown, The Christmas Chronicles 2 and more!

It's nearly November, and once again Thanksgiving will be taking a backseat as Netflix starts decking the halls a bit early this year. (Though given the way 2020 has been going, we can't say we're not looking forward to a little early holiday cheer.) 

On the early Christmas front we have the Netflix original children's movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey dropping on Nov. 13. From the looks of the trailer, your little ones might be watching the musical on permanent repeat. Netflix also continues to bank on sequels to its original holiday films. The Vanessa Hudgens-led The Princess Switch's sequel Switched Again will drop Nov. 19, and the Kurt Russell-led The Christmas Chronicles 2 hits Netflix on Nov. 25. 

If you're not quite ready for the holidays, a few Netflix originals are returning. If you're fascinated by the British monarchy, the fourth season of the The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 15. And while I cannot imagine anyone over the age of 5 is watching this, it's important to point out that the series based on the film The Boss Baby is back for its fourth season on Nov. 17, because that is the frightening world we are living in now.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

 Netflix

Available on Netflix, November 2020

Nov. 1

  • M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2
  • 60 Days In: Season 5
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Casper
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
  • Easy A
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Forged in Fire: Season 6
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Knock Knock
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
  • Little Monsters (1989)
  • Mile 22
  • Ocean's Eleven
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Piercing
  • Platoon
  • School Daze
  • Snowden
  • The Garfield Show: Season 3
  • The Impossible
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Wheels of Fortune
  • Yes Man

Nov. 2

  • Prospect

Nov. 3

  • Felix Lobrecht: Hype 
  • Mother 

Nov. 4

  • A Christmas Catch
  • Christmas With A Prince
  • Love and Anarchy 

Nov. 5

  • A New York Christmas Wedding
  • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? 
  • Midnight At The Magnolia
  • Operation Christmas Drop 
  • Paranormal 

Nov. 6

  • Citation 
  • Country Ever After 
  • La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench 
  • The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

  • Undercover: Season 2 

Nov. 10

  • Dash & Lily 
  • Trash Truck 

Nov. 11

  • Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
  • The Liberator 
  • Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born 
  • What We Wanted 

Nov. 12

  • Fruitvale Station
  • Graceful Friends
  • Ludo
  • Prom Night

Nov. 13

  • American Horror Story: 1984
  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  • The Life Ahead 
  • The Minions of Midas 

Nov. 15

  • A Very Country Christmas
  • America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • The Crown: Season 4 
  • Hometown Holiday
  • Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
  • V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

  • Loving
  • Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
  • We Are the Champions 

Nov. 18

  • El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 
  • Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas 

Nov. 19

  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov. 20

  • Alien Xmas 
  • Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine 
  • If Anything Happens I Love You 
  • Voices of Fire 

Nov. 22

  • Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square 
  • Machete Kills

Nov. 23

  • Hard Kill
  • Shawn Mendes: In Wonder 

Nov. 24

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday 
  • El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son 
  • Hillbilly Elegy 
  • Wonderoos 

Nov. 25

  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two 
  • Great Pretender: Season 2 

Nov. 26 

  • Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
  • Mosul 

Nov. 27

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas 
  • The Call 
  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker 
  • Don't Listen 
  • Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 
  • Überweihnachten / Over Christmas 
  • Virgin River: Season 2 
  • La Belva / The Beast 

Nov. 28

  • The Uncanny Counter 

Nov. 29

  • Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30 

  • The 2nd
  • A Love So Beautiful 
  • Finding Agnes 
  • Rust Creek
  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Leaving Netflix in November

Nov. 1

  • Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
  • Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
  • Olympus Has Fallen
  • Shark Night

Nov. 4

  • Death House

Nov. 6

  • Into the Forest
  • Krisha

Nov. 7

  • Hit & Run
  • Hope Springs Eternal
  • The Sea of Trees
  • Sleepless

Nov. 8

  • Bathtubs Over Broadway

Nov. 11

  • Green Room

Nov. 14

  • Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Nov. 15

  • 9
  • Abominable Christmas
  • The Addams Family
  • Drive

Nov. 16

  • Santa Claws
  • Soul Surfer

Nov. 17

  • Sour Grapes

Nov. 22

  • End of Watch

Nov. 23

  • Bushwick
  • Shot Caller

Nov. 26

  • The Lincoln Lawyer

Nov. 27

  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
  • Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
  • Jeopardy!: College Championship III
  • Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Nov. 30

  • Anaconda
  • The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
  • The Bachelor: Season 13
  • Bad News Bears
  • Diana: In Her Own Words
  • Gridiron Gang
  • Hostage
  • National Security
  • Lakeview Terrace
  • Moneyball
  • Ocean's Eleven
  • Ocean's Twelve
  • Ocean's Thirteen
  • Priest
  • Stand and Deliver
  • The Tribes of Palos Verdes
  • West Side Story
  • Y Tu Mamá También
  • You Don't Mess with the Zohan
  • Zodiac