Every new movie and show on Netflix: November 2020

It's nearly November, and once again Thanksgiving will be taking a backseat as Netflix starts decking the halls a bit early this year. (Though given the way 2020 has been going, we can't say we're not looking forward to a little early holiday cheer.)
On the early Christmas front we have the Netflix original children's movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey dropping on Nov. 13. From the looks of the trailer, your little ones might be watching the musical on permanent repeat. Netflix also continues to bank on sequels to its original holiday films. The Vanessa Hudgens-led The Princess Switch's sequel Switched Again will drop Nov. 19, and the Kurt Russell-led The Christmas Chronicles 2 hits Netflix on Nov. 25.
If you're not quite ready for the holidays, a few Netflix originals are returning. If you're fascinated by the British monarchy, the fourth season of the The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 15. And while I cannot imagine anyone over the age of 5 is watching this, it's important to point out that the series based on the film The Boss Baby is back for its fourth season on Nov. 17, because that is the frightening world we are living in now.
Available on Netflix, November 2020
Nov. 1
- M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2
- 60 Days In: Season 5
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Casper
- Christmas Break-In
- Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Forged in Fire: Season 6
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
- Little Monsters (1989)
- Mile 22
- Ocean's Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Garfield Show: Season 3
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
Nov. 2
- Prospect
Nov. 3
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype
- Mother
Nov. 4
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
- Love and Anarchy
Nov. 5
- A New York Christmas Wedding
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
- Midnight At The Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop
- Paranormal
Nov. 6
- Citation
- Country Ever After
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
- The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
- Undercover: Season 2
Nov. 10
- Dash & Lily
- Trash Truck
Nov. 11
- Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
- The Liberator
- Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born
- What We Wanted
Nov. 12
- Fruitvale Station
- Graceful Friends
- Ludo
- Prom Night
Nov. 13
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- The Life Ahead
- The Minions of Midas
Nov. 15
- A Very Country Christmas
- America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- The Crown: Season 4
- Hometown Holiday
- Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
- V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
- Loving
- Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
- We Are the Champions
Nov. 18
- El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2
- Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Nov. 19
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Nov. 20
- Alien Xmas
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Voices of Fire
Nov. 22
- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
- Machete Kills
Nov. 23
- Hard Kill
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Nov. 24
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Wonderoos
Nov. 25
- The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
- Great Pretender: Season 2
Nov. 26
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul
Nov. 27
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
- The Call
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
- Don't Listen
- Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
- Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
- Virgin River: Season 2
- La Belva / The Beast
Nov. 28
- The Uncanny Counter
Nov. 29
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
- The 2nd
- A Love So Beautiful
- Finding Agnes
- Rust Creek
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Leaving Netflix in November
Nov. 1
- Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
- Olympus Has Fallen
- Shark Night
Nov. 4
- Death House
Nov. 6
- Into the Forest
- Krisha
Nov. 7
- Hit & Run
- Hope Springs Eternal
- The Sea of Trees
- Sleepless
Nov. 8
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
Nov. 11
- Green Room
Nov. 14
- Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Nov. 15
- 9
- Abominable Christmas
- The Addams Family
- Drive
Nov. 16
- Santa Claws
- Soul Surfer
Nov. 17
- Sour Grapes
Nov. 22
- End of Watch
Nov. 23
- Bushwick
- Shot Caller
Nov. 26
- The Lincoln Lawyer
Nov. 27
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
- Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
- Jeopardy!: College Championship III
- Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Nov. 30
- Anaconda
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- The Bachelor: Season 13
- Bad News Bears
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Gridiron Gang
- Hostage
- National Security
- Lakeview Terrace
- Moneyball
- Ocean's Eleven
- Ocean's Twelve
- Ocean's Thirteen
- Priest
- Stand and Deliver
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes
- West Side Story
- Y Tu Mamá También
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
