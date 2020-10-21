Every new movie and show on Netflix: November 2020

It's nearly November, and once again Thanksgiving will be taking a backseat as Netflix starts decking the halls a bit early this year. (Though given the way 2020 has been going, we can't say we're not looking forward to a little early holiday cheer.)

On the early Christmas front we have the Netflix original children's movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey dropping on Nov. 13. From the looks of the trailer, your little ones might be watching the musical on permanent repeat. Netflix also continues to bank on sequels to its original holiday films. The Vanessa Hudgens-led The Princess Switch's sequel Switched Again will drop Nov. 19, and the Kurt Russell-led The Christmas Chronicles 2 hits Netflix on Nov. 25.

If you're not quite ready for the holidays, a few Netflix originals are returning. If you're fascinated by the British monarchy, the fourth season of the The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 15. And while I cannot imagine anyone over the age of 5 is watching this, it's important to point out that the series based on the film The Boss Baby is back for its fourth season on Nov. 17, because that is the frightening world we are living in now.

Netflix

Available on Netflix, November 2020

Nov. 1

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy

Nov. 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

Nov. 6

Citation

Country Ever After

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

Undercover: Season 2

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily

Trash Truck

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun

The Liberator

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born

What We Wanted

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo

Prom Night

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions of Midas

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

We Are the Champions

Nov. 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices of Fire

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son

Hillbilly Elegy

Wonderoos

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender: Season 2

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Call

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Don't Listen

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas

Virgin River: Season 2

La Belva / The Beast

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful

Finding Agnes

Rust Creek



Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Leaving Netflix in November

Nov. 1

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Nov. 4

Death House

Nov. 6

Into the Forest

Krisha

Nov. 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Nov. 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Nov. 11

Green Room

Nov. 14

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Nov. 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Nov. 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Nov. 17

Sour Grapes

Nov. 22

End of Watch

Nov. 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Nov. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Nov. 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Nov. 30