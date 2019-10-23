Every new movie and show on Netflix: November 2019

If every month in the foreseeable future looks as good as Netflix does in November, I don't think we need to worry much about Netflix competing with Apple TV Plus or Disney Plus.
First off, it's almost Christmas. We already did a breakdown of all the original holiday films and shows coming to Netflix. Spoiler: Vanessa Hudgens is in another Christmas movie. Get hyped!
A number of Netflix original shows are returning including the third season of Atypical and the third season of The Crown, which returns with Oscar winner Olivia Colman taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth. I also highly recommending checking out the second season of The End of the F***ing World on Nov. 5, which is one of my favorite shows in recent memory.
We're not stopping yet. A third season of the utterly delightful The Toys That Made Us is available Nov. 15. Plus the Queer Eye crew is headed to Japan on Nov. 1. And if you want to double down on weeping, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, a new anthology series inspired by her hit songs, is available Nov. 22. Netflix also has a number of comedy specials coming your way including one from Mike Birbiglia and Iliza Shlesinger.
Now for the big finish: Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will be available to stream on Nov. 27.
Available on Netflix, November 2019
Nov. 1
- American Son
- Atypical: Season 3
- Drive
- Fire in Paradise
- Hache
- Hello Ninja
- Holiday in the Wild
- The King
- The Man Without Gravity
- Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest
- We Are the Wave
- Apache Warrior
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Christmas Survival
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Grease
- Holly Star
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Love Jones
- Mars: Season 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
- Paid in Full
- Rosemary's Baby
- Rounders
- Santa Girl
- Sling Blade
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Step Brothers
- The Christmas Candle
- The Deep: Season 3
- The Game
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Up North
- Wild Child
- Zombieland
Nov. 4
- A Holiday Engagement
- Christmas Crush
- Dear Santa
- The Devil Next Door
- District 9
Nov. 5
- The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
- Tune in for Love
- Undercover Brother 2
Nov. 6
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS
- Shadow
Nov. 7
- The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Nov. 8
- Busted!: Season 2
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
- Green Eggs and Ham
- Let It Snow
- Paradise Beach
- Wild District: Season 2
Nov. 9
- Little Things: Season 3
Nov. 10
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Nov. 11
- A Single Man
- Chief of Staff: Season 2
Nov. 12
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
Nov. 13
- Maradona in Mexico
Nov. 14
- The Stranded
Nov. 15
- Avlu: Part 2
- The Club
- Earthquake Bird
- GO!: The Unforgettable Party
- House Arrest
- I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry
- Klaus
- Llama Llama: Season 2
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Nov. 16
- Suffragette
Nov. 17
- The Crown: Season 3
Nov. 19
- Iliza: Unveiled
- No hay tiempo para la verguenza
Nov. 20
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator Dream/Killer
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros
Nov. 21
- The Knight Before Christmas
- Mortel
Nov. 22
- Dino Girl Gauko
- Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
- The Dragon Prince: Season 3
- High Seas: Season 2
- Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
- Mon frère
- Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories
- Nobody's Looking
- Singapore Social
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
Nov. 23
- End of Watch
Nov. 24
- Shot Caller
Nov. 25
- Dirty John: Season 1
Nov. 26
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One
- Super Monsters Save Christmas
- True: Winter Wishes
Nov. 27
- Broken
- The Irishman
Nov. 28
- Holiday Rush
- John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That
- Merry Happy Whatever
- Mytho
Nov. 29
- Atlantics
- Chip and Potato: Season 2
- I Lost My Body
- La Reina del Sur: Season 2
- The Movies That Made Us
- Sugar Rush Christmas
Leaving Netflix in November
Nov. 1
- 42
- 300
- A Dog's Life
- As Good as It Gets
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Chasing Liberty
- Gran Torino
- Groundhog Day
- Little Women
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- Road House
- Romeo Is Bleeding
- Scary Movie 2
- Scream
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Stardust
- Stitches
- Taking Lives
- The American
- The Bank Job
- The Bishop's Wife
- The House Bunny
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Sixth Sense
Nov. 2
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
Nov. 3
- Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
Nov. 5
- Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
Nov. 15
- Continuum: Season 1-4
Nov. 16
- Mamma Mia!
Nov. 22
- Nikita: Season 1-4
Nov. 23
- The Red Road: Season 1-2
Nov. 25
- Boyhood
Nov. 29
- Coco
Leaving 11/30/19
Life Unexpected: Season 1-2
Discuss: Every new movie and show on Netflix: November 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.