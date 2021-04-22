Every new movie and show on Netflix: May 2021

May is looking pretty good for Netflix! A bunch of Netflix original series are coming back, some of which we're very excited about. Master of None is returning after a four year hiatus, though Netflix has not yet announced the exact day of release.
Lucifer finally returns on May 28, so we'll finally get to see more of Dennis Haysbert portraying God. May 28 also sees the return of The Kominsky Method for its third season. And the fourth season of the animated hit Castlevania returns May 13!
There are also some great movies coming May 1 including all of the Back to the Future films. And the second season of Dirty John, based on the hit podcast series, comes to Netflix on May 31.
Available on Netflix, May 2021
May 1
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future II
- Back to the Future III
- Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
- JT Leroy
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time 2
- The Lovely Bones
- Notting Hill
- The Pelican Brief
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Scarface
- Stargate
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zombieland
May 2
- Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
- Selena: The Series: Part 2
- Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
May 6
- Dead Man Down
May 7
- Girl From Nowhere: Season 2
- Jupiter's Legacy
- Monster
May 11
- Money, Explained
May 12
- The Upshaws
- Oxygen
- Dance of the Forty One
May 13
- Castlevania: Season 4
- Layer Cake
May 14
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
- Haunted: Season 3
- The Woman in the Window
- Jungle Beat: The Movie
May 19
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
- Special: Season 2
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
- Army of the Dead
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
May 26
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
May 27
- Blue Miracle
- Eden
May 28
- Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2
- The Kominsky Method: Season 3
- Dog Gone Trouble
May 31
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
Leaving Netflix in May
May 1
- Hoarders: Season 10
May 3
- War Horse
May 5
- Hangman
May 6
- City of God: 10 Years Later
- Lockout
May 7
- The Chosen Ones
- House at the End of the Street
May 10
- Quartet
May 14
- Sherlock: Series 1-4
May 18
- Trumbo
May 29
- American Crime: Seasons 1-3
- My Week with Marilyn
- The One I Love
May 31
- 50 First Dates
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- The Blair Witch Project
- Brokeback Mountain
- The Boy
- Deliver Us from Eva
- The Help
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Julie & Julia
- Marauders
- Milk
- Miracle
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
- The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
- Soul Surfer
- Striptease
- Waiting...
