Every new movie and show on Netflix: May 2021

May is looking pretty good for Netflix! A bunch of Netflix original series are coming back, some of which we're very excited about. Master of None is returning after a four year hiatus, though Netflix has not yet announced the exact day of release.

Lucifer finally returns on May 28, so we'll finally get to see more of Dennis Haysbert portraying God. May 28 also sees the return of The Kominsky Method for its third season. And the fourth season of the animated hit Castlevania returns May 13!

There are also some great movies coming May 1 including all of the Back to the Future films. And the second season of Dirty John, based on the hit podcast series, comes to Netflix on May 31.

Available on Netflix, May 2021

May 1

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14

JT Leroy

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time 2

The Lovely Bones

Notting Hill

The Pelican Brief

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

Scarface

Stargate

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11





May 4

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl From Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter's Legacy

Monster

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

The Upshaws

Oxygen

Dance of the Forty One

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake

May 14

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Haunted: Season 3

The Woman in the Window

Jungle Beat: The Movie

May 19

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

May 26

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

May 27

Blue Miracle

Eden

May 28

Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

Dog Gone Trouble

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Leaving Netflix in May

May 1

Hoarders: Season 10

May 3

War Horse

May 5

Hangman

May 6

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

May 7

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

May 10

Quartet

May 14

Sherlock: Series 1-4

May 18

Trumbo

May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

May 31