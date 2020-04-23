Every new movie and show on Netflix: May 2020

Already out of TV shows to binge and movies to marathon? Don't worry! It's almost May, and that means Netflix has lots of new great things coming your way.
First off, Ryan Murphy's limited series Hollywood drops May 1, and just the cast alone has me excited. There are also a few fun Netflix shows returning, including a fourth season of Workin' Moms on May 6, and a fifth season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.
Netflix's May lineup is dominated by some really cool specials. Hannah Gadsby has another special coming, called Douglas (and if you haven't seen Nanette yet, do yourself a favor and check it out). Patton Oswalt also has a new comedy special, called I Love Everything. And on May 12 you can check out Netflix's interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.
And as excited as I was to see Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in The Lovebirds in theaters, I guess watching it from my couch on May 22 is a reasonable compromise.
Available on Netflix, May 2020
May 1
- All Day and a Night
- Almost Happy
- Get In
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
- The Half of It
- Hollywood
- Into the Night
- Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
- Mrs. Serial Killer
- Reckoning: Season 1
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- I Am Divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: Season 4
- Material
- Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4
- Arctic Dogs
May 5
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
May 6
- Workin' Moms: Season 4
May 7
- Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 8
- 18 regali
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
- Dead to Me: Season 2
- The Eddy
- The Hollow: Season 2
- House at the End of the Street
- Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
- Valeria
May 9
- Charmed: Season 2
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 16
May 11
- Bordertown: Season 3
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
- Trial by Media
May 12
- True: Terrific Tales
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
May 13
- The Wrong Missy
May 14
- Riverdale: Season 4
May 15
- Chichipatos
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid
- Inhuman Resources
- Magic for Humans: Season 3
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
- White Lines
May 16
- La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador
- Public Enemies
- United 93
May 17
- Soul Surfer
May 18
- The Big Flower Fight
May 19
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
- Sweet Magnolias
- Trumbo
May 20
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
- The Flash: Season 6
- Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
- Control Z
- History 101
- Just Go With It
- The Lovebirds
- Selling Sunset: Season 2
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
May 23
- Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
May 26
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27
- I'm No Longer Here
- The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
- Dorohedoro
- La Corazonada
May 29
- Space Force
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
May 31
- High Strung Free Dance
Leaving Netflix in May
May 1
- John Carter
May 15
- Limitless
- The Place Beyond the Pines
May 17
- Royal Pains: Season 1-8
May 18
- Scandal: Season 1-7
May 19
- Black Snake Moan
- Carriers
- Evolution
- The First Wives Club
- It Takes Two
- Love, Rosie
- She's Out of My League
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape
- Young Adult
- Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25
- Bitten: Season 1-3
May 30
- Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
May 31
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Dear John
- Final Destination
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- My Girl
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Outbreak
- Red Dawn
- Richie Rich
