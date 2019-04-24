Every new movie and show on Netflix: May 2019

Netflix isn't messing around this May. Their lineup of original films and returning TV shows is quite exciting!

There's rarely a shortage of original films appearing on Netflix, but May has a few that you'll want to keep a close eye on. The Ted Bundy biopic starring Zac Efron as Bundy, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, drops May 3. And on the far other end of the spectrum is the Amy Poehler directed comedy Wine Country, which hits May 10. Wine Country stars SNL alums Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rahcel Dratch. With a cast that delightful, I think we can all assume this one will be good for a few laughs.

A number of original series are returning. Easy comes back for it's third season on May 10. And speaking of third seasons, the delightfully funny reality baking catastrophe show Nailed It! will also be back May 17. Also coming to Netflix are the second seasons of the young adult apocalyptic hit The Rain and Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It.

On the film front, Netflix is picking up a few winners. Be sure to check out the Academy Award Best Picture winner Moonlight. You can also marathon all three Matrix films, which all hit Netflix on May 1. And it may be hokey, but I'll also give a shout out to one of my favorite comedies Mr. Mom starring Michael Keaton and Teri Garr.

Available on Netflix, May 2019

May 1

Knock Down The House

Munafik 2

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

May 2

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

May 3

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

The Last Summer

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

May 4

Like Arrows

May 6

Abyss



May 7

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

May 8

Lucifer: Season 4

May 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

May 10

Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Jailbirds

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion's Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

May 12

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

May 13

Malibu Rescue

May 14

revisions

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Weed the People

May 15

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

May 16

Good Sam

Take Me Home Tonight

May 17

1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It's Bruno

Maria

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

May 18

The Blackcoat's Daughter

May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

May 21

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Flash: Season 5

May 23

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice

May 24

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She's Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

WHAT / IF

May 27

Historical Roasts

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

May 28

Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

May 30

Chopsticks

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

The One I Love

May 31

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us

Leaving Netflix in May

May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

May 19

Disney's Bridge to Terabithia

May 22

The Boss Baby

May 24

Southpaw

May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)