Every new movie and show on Netflix: May 2019

Netflix isn't messing around this May. Their lineup of original films and returning TV shows is quite exciting!
There's rarely a shortage of original films appearing on Netflix, but May has a few that you'll want to keep a close eye on. The Ted Bundy biopic starring Zac Efron as Bundy, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, drops May 3. And on the far other end of the spectrum is the Amy Poehler directed comedy Wine Country, which hits May 10. Wine Country stars SNL alums Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rahcel Dratch. With a cast that delightful, I think we can all assume this one will be good for a few laughs.
A number of original series are returning. Easy comes back for it's third season on May 10. And speaking of third seasons, the delightfully funny reality baking catastrophe show Nailed It! will also be back May 17. Also coming to Netflix are the second seasons of the young adult apocalyptic hit The Rain and Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It.
On the film front, Netflix is picking up a few winners. Be sure to check out the Academy Award Best Picture winner Moonlight. You can also marathon all three Matrix films, which all hit Netflix on May 1. And it may be hokey, but I'll also give a shout out to one of my favorite comedies Mr. Mom starring Michael Keaton and Teri Garr.
Available on Netflix, May 2019
May 1
- Knock Down The House
- Munafik 2
- Angels & Demons
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Casper
- Chasing Liberty
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Gosford Park
- Gremlins
- Hairspray (1988)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Her Only Choice
- Hoosiers
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
- John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
- Just Friends
- Revolutionary Road
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
- Scarface
- Scream
- Snowpiercer
- Taking Lives
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Dark Crystal (1982)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- To Rome With Love
- Wedding Crashers
- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Zombieland
May 2
- Colony: Season 3
- Olympus Has Fallen
May 3
- A Pesar De Todo
- All In My Family
- Alles ist gut
- Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2
- Dead to Me
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- Flinch
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
- The Last Summer
- Mr. Mom
- Supernatural: Season 14
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town
- Tuca & Bertie
- Undercover
May 4
- Like Arrows
May 6
- Abyss
May 7
- The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
- Queen of the South: Season 3
May 8
- Lucifer: Season 4
May 9
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Insidious
May 10
- Dry Martina
- Easy: Season 3
- Gente que viene y bah
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2
- Jailbirds
- Pose: Season 1
- ReMastered: The Lion's Share
- Shéhérazade
- The Society
- Wine Country
May 12
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3
May 13
- Malibu Rescue
May 14
- revisions
- Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
- Weed the People
May 15
- Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
May 16
- Good Sam
- Take Me Home Tonight
May 17
- 1994: Limited Series
- Chip & Potato
- It's Bruno
- Maria
- Morir para contar
- Nailed It!: Season 3
- See You Yesterday
- The Rain: Season 2
- Well Intended Love
- White Gold: Season 2
May 18
- The Blackcoat's Daughter
May 20
- Prince of Peoria: Part 2
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
May 21
- Arrow: Season 7
- Moonlight
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
May 22
- A Tale of Two Kitchens
- One Night in Spring
- The Flash: Season 5
May 23
- Riverdale: Season 3
- Slasher: Solstice
May 24
- After Maria
- Alta Mar
- Joy
- Rim of the World
- She's Gotta Have It: Season 2
- The Perfection
- WHAT / IF
May 27
- Historical Roasts
- Outlander: Seasons 1-2
May 28
- Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
May 30
- Chopsticks
- My Week with Marilyn
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger
- The One I Love
May 31
- Always Be My Maybe
- Bad Blood: Season 2
- Black Spot: Season 2
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
- Killer Ratings
- When They See Us
Leaving Netflix in May
May 1
- 8 Mile
- Chocolat
- Cold Justice: Collection 3
- Dances with Wolves
- Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Dr. No
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Russia with Love
- Godzilla
- GoldenEye
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Licence to Kill
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service
- Sixteen Candles
- Sliding Doors
- Somm
- Somm: Into the Bottle
- The Birdcage
- The Dirty Dozen
- The English Patient
- The Lovely Bones
- The Notebook
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Watchmen
May 11
- Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
May 15
- Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
May 19
- Disney's Bridge to Terabithia
May 22
- The Boss Baby
May 24
- Southpaw
May 31
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- West Side Story (1961)
