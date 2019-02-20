As always, February remains the shortest month of the year. But that means it's almost March and a ton of fantastic titles are coming to Netflix! First off, grab a tissue box, because another season of Queer Eye returns March 15! Oh, and you can keep out that box of tissues and follow it up with The Notebook.
In the midst of Oscar season, I'm often in the mood for some really terrific films, and Netflix has no shortage this month. Foreign film lovers can check out The Lives of Others, A Separation and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, all of which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.
Looking to catch up on some of the classics? Netflix is also picking up A Clockwork Orange and The Hurt Locker. Or check out the small budget films that launched Amy Adams' and Jennifer Lawrence's careers respectively: Junebug and Winter's Bone. You can also watch the bigger budget, but still fantastic, Apollo 13.
Available on Netflix, March 2019
March 1
- A Clockwork Orange
- Apollo 13
- Budapest
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Disney's Saving Mr. Banks
- Emma
- Junebug
- Larva Island: Season 2
- Losers
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
- Northern Rescue
- River's Edge
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
- The Hurt Locker
- The Notebook
- Tyson
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Winter's Bone
- Your Son
March 2
- Romance Is a Bonus Book
March 3
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
March 5
- Disney's Christopher Robin
March 6
- Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
March 7
- Doubt
- The Order
March 8
- After Life
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
- Blue Jasmine
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
- Immortals
- Juanita
- Lady J
- Shadow
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
March 12
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6
March 13
- Triple Frontier
March 15
- A Separation
- Arrested Development: Season 5
- Burn Out
- Dry Martina
- Girl
- If I Hadn't Met You
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Las Muñecas de la Mafia: Season 2
- Love, Death & Robots
- Paskal
- Queer Eye: Season 3
- Robozuna: Season 2
- The Lives of Others
- Turn Up Charlie
- YooHoo to the Rescue
March 16
- Green Door
March 19
- Amy Schumer Growing
March 21
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend
March 22
- Carlo & Malik
- Charlie's Colorforms City
- Delhi Crime
- Historia de un Crimen: Colosio
- Mirage
- Most Beautiful Thing
- ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
- Selling Sunset
- The Dirt
March 26
- Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
March 28
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2
March 29
- 15 August
- Bayoneta
- Osmosis
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
- The Highwaymen
- The Legend of Cocaine Island
- Traitors
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
March 30
- How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5
March 31
- El Sabor de las Margaritas
- The Burial of Kojo
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
Leaving Netflix in March
March 1
- Bruce Almighty
- Fair Game - Director's Cut
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Hostage
- Pearl Harbor
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Gift
- The Little Rascals
- United 93
March 2
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The 18th Year
March 3
- Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
March 4
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
March 5
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
March 8
- Click
March 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Role Models
March 18
- Disney's Beauty and the Beast
March 31
- Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
- The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5
