CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Every new movie and show on Netflix: March 2019

A new season of Queer Eye, Apollo 13 and The Notebook are coming to Netflix!

Gavin Bond/Netflix

As always, February remains the shortest month of the year. But that means it's almost March and a ton of fantastic titles are coming to Netflix! First off, grab a tissue box, because another season of Queer Eye returns March 15! Oh, and you can keep out that box of tissues and follow it up with The Notebook

In the midst of Oscar season, I'm often in the mood for some really terrific films, and Netflix has no shortage this month. Foreign film lovers can check out The Lives of OthersA Separation and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, all of which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. 

Looking to catch up on some of the classics? Netflix is also picking up A Clockwork Orange and The Hurt Locker. Or check out the small budget films that launched Amy Adams' and Jennifer Lawrence's careers respectively: Junebug and Winter's Bone. You can also watch the bigger budget, but still fantastic, Apollo 13.

Available on Netflix, March 2019

March 1

March 2

  • Romance Is a Bonus Book

March 3

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

March 5

  • Disney's Christopher Robin

March 6

  • Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

March 7

  • Doubt
  • The Order

March 8

  • After Life
  • Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
  • Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
  • Blue Jasmine
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive
  • Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
  • Immortals
  • Juanita
  • Lady J
  • Shadow
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • The Jane Austen Book Club
  • Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 12

  • Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

March 13

  • Triple Frontier

March 15

March 16

  • Green Door

March 19

  • Amy Schumer Growing

March 21

  • Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

March 22

  • Carlo & Malik
  • Charlie's Colorforms City
  • Delhi Crime
  • Historia de un Crimen: Colosio
  • Mirage
  • Most Beautiful Thing
  • ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
  • Selling Sunset
  • The Dirt

March 26

  • Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28

  • Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

March 29

  • 15 August 
  • Bayoneta
  • Osmosis
  • Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
  • The Highwaymen
  • The Legend of Cocaine Island
  • Traitors
  • Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30

  • How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5

March 31

  • El Sabor de las Margaritas
  • The Burial of Kojo
  • Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

Leaving Netflix in March

March 1

  • Bruce Almighty
  • Fair Game - Director's Cut
  • Ghostbusters
  • Ghostbusters 2
  • Hostage
  • Pearl Harbor
  • The Breakfast Club
  • The Cider House Rules
  • The Gift
  • The Little Rascals
  • United 93

March 2

  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The 18th Year

March 3

  • Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

March 4

  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

March 5

  • Newsies: The Broadway Musical

March 8

  • Click

March 16

  • Baby Mama
  • Charlie St. Cloud
  • Role Models

March 18

  • Disney's Beauty and the Beast

March 31

  • Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
  • The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

Every Avengers: Endgame character flash at the start of that Super Bowl trailer: Here's who you missed.

How to watch every Marvel movie *and* show in order: Plan your rewatch now.

Next Article: Google calls Nest's hidden microphone an 'error'