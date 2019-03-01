As always, February remains the shortest month of the year. But that means it's almost March and a ton of fantastic titles are coming to Netflix. First off, grab a tissue box, because another season of Queer Eye returns March 15. And you can keep out that box of tissues and follow it up with The Notebook, available March 1.

In the midst of Oscar season, I'm often in the mood for some really terrific films, and Netflix has no shortage this month. Foreign film lovers can check out The Lives of Others, A Separation and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, all of which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

Looking to catch up on some of the classics? Netflix is also picking up A Clockwork Orange and The Hurt Locker. Or check out the small budget films that launched Amy Adams' and Jennifer Lawrence's careers respectively: Junebug and Winter's Bone. You can also watch the bigger budget, but still fantastic, Apollo 13.

Available on Netflix, March 2019

March 1

March 2

Romance Is a Bonus Book



March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2



March 5

Disney's Christopher Robin



March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2



March 7

Doubt



The Order



March 8

After Life



Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!



Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence



Blue Jasmine



Formula 1: Drive to Survive



Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3



Immortals



Juanita



Lady J



Shadow



Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams



The Jane Austen Book Club



Walk. Ride. Rodeo.



March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6



March 13

Triple Frontier



March 15

A Separation



Arrested Development: Season 5



Burn Out



Dry Martina



Girl



If I Hadn't Met You



Kung Fu Hustle



Las Muñecas de la Mafia: Season 2



Love, Death & Robots



Paskal



Queer Eye: Season 3



Robozuna: Season 2



The Lives of Others



Turn Up Charlie



YooHoo to the Rescue



March 16

Green Door



March 19

Amy Schumer Growing



March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend



March 22

Carlo & Malik



Charlie's Colorforms City



Delhi Crime



Historia de un Crimen: Colosio



Mirage



Most Beautiful Thing



ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre



Selling Sunset



The Dirt



March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid



March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2



March 29

15 August



Bayoneta



Osmosis



Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3



The Highwaymen



The Legend of Cocaine Island



Traitors



Tucker and Dale vs. Evil



March 30

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5



March 31

El Sabor de las Margaritas



The Burial of Kojo



Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series



Leaving Netflix in March

March 1

Bruce Almighty



Fair Game - Director's Cut



Ghostbusters



Ghostbusters 2



Hostage



Pearl Harbor



The Breakfast Club



The Cider House Rules



The Gift



The Little Rascals



United 93



March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The 18th Year



March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6



March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End



March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical



March 8

Click



March 16

Baby Mama



Charlie St. Cloud



Role Models



March 18

Disney's Beauty and the Beast



March 31