Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2021

Summer is practically here! If you're looking to hide indoors to escape the heat, then Netflix has some excellent shows for you to binge from your sofa.
June sees the return of some of the best new shows on Netflix. The second season of Mae Martin's series Feel Good returns June 4. And the second part of Lupin, the hit French crime thriller, drops on June 11. The fifth season of the popular Canadian sitcom Workin' Moms hits Netflix on June 15.
There are some great movies coming to Netflix on June 1, including The Big Lebowski and Stand by Me. All three seasons of the much beloved (and canceled too soon) Happy Endings will be available as well.
Lastly, Fatherfood, starring Kevin Hart as a recent widower raising his daughter, will be released June 18. The dramedy will give Hart a platform to show off more of his serious acting chops.
Available on Netflix, June 2021
June 1
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
- Abduction
- American Outlaws
- Bad Teacher
- Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
- CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Flipped
- Fools Rush In
- Happy Endings: Season 1
- Happy Endings: Season 2
- Happy Endings: Season 3
- I Am Sam
- Love Jones
- Million Dollar Baby
- Ninja Assassin
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
- Stand by Me
- Starsky & Hutch
- Streets of Fire
- Swordfish
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
- The Best Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Wedding Guest
- The Wind
- What Women Want
June 2
- 2 Hearts
- Alone: Season 7
- Carnaval
- Kim's Convenience: Season 5
June 3
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
- Creator's File: Gold
- Dancing Queens
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
- Summertime: Season 2
June 4
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
- Feel Good: Season 2
- Sweet Tooth
- Trippin' With the Kandasamys
- Xtreme
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
- Vampire Academy
June 9
- Awake
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy
- LA's Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2
- Tragic Jungle
June 10
- A Haunted House 2
- Camellia Sisters
- Locombianos
June 11
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
- Lupin: Part 2
- Skater Girl
- Trese
- Wish Dragon
June 13
- The Devil Below
- Picture a Scientist
June 14
- Elite Short Stories
June 15
- FTA
- Let's Eat
- Life of Crime
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
- Sir! No Sir!
- Unwind Your Mind
- Workin' Moms: Season 5
June 16
- Lowriders
- Penguin Town
- Silver Skates
June 17
- Black Summer: Season 2
- The Gift: Season 3
- Hospital Playlist: Season 2
- Katla
- Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
- A Family
- Elite: Season 4
- Fatherhood
- Jagame Thandhiram
- The Rational Life
- The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
- Nevertheless
June 22
- This Is Pop
June 23
- Good on Paper
- The House of Flowers: The Movie
- Murder by the Coast
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24
- Godzilla Singular Point
- The Naked Director: Season 2
- The Seventh Day
- Sisters on Track
June 25
- The A List: Season 2
- The Ice Road
- Sex/Life
June 26
- Wonder Boy
June 28
- Killing Them Softly
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
June 29
- StarBeam: Season 4
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture
- Lying and Stealing
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
Leaving Netflix in June
June 1
- Alone: Season 6
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
June 4
- Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
June 6
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
June 9
- Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
June 17
- Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
June 21
- Dark Skies
June 26
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 27
- 20th Century Women
- Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
June 28
- Bratz: The Movie
June 30
- 30 Minutes or Less
- A Bridge Too Far
- Acts of Violence
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Enter the Dragon
- Fiddler on the Roof
- From Paris With Love
- Gothika
- Immortals
- Invictus
- Jason X
- Leprechaun
- Scarface
- Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Roommate
- The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
- Training Day
- Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
- Two Weeks Notice
