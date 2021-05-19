Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2021

Summer is practically here! If you're looking to hide indoors to escape the heat, then Netflix has some excellent shows for you to binge from your sofa.

June sees the return of some of the best new shows on Netflix. The second season of Mae Martin's series Feel Good returns June 4. And the second part of Lupin, the hit French crime thriller, drops on June 11. The fifth season of the popular Canadian sitcom Workin' Moms hits Netflix on June 15.

There are some great movies coming to Netflix on June 1, including The Big Lebowski and Stand by Me. All three seasons of the much beloved (and canceled too soon) Happy Endings will be available as well.

Lastly, Fatherfood, starring Kevin Hart as a recent widower raising his daughter, will be released June 18. The dramedy will give Hart a platform to show off more of his serious acting chops.

Netflix

Available on Netflix, June 2021

June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator's File: Gold

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Feel Good: Season 2

Sweet Tooth

Trippin' With the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

LA's Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories

June 15

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

Workin' Moms: Season 5

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

The Rational Life

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

Nevertheless

June 22

This Is Pop

June 23

Good on Paper

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point

The Naked Director: Season 2

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

Sex/Life

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Leaving Netflix in June

June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

Dark Skies

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

June 28

Bratz: The Movie

June 30