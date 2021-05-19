Google I/O 2021 Friends: The Reunion Bitcoin and Dogecoin drop Google, Samsung watch partnership Apple iMac M1 review Child tax credit calculator

Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2021

Lupin, Feel Good, Fatherhood and more.

Summer is practically here! If you're looking to hide indoors to escape the heat, then Netflix has some excellent shows for you to binge from your sofa. 

June sees the return of some of the best new shows on Netflix. The second season of Mae Martin's series Feel Good returns June 4. And the second part of Lupin, the hit French crime thriller, drops on June 11. The fifth season of the popular Canadian sitcom Workin' Moms hits Netflix on June 15. 

There are some great movies coming to Netflix on June 1, including The Big Lebowski and Stand by Me. All three seasons of the much beloved (and canceled too soon) Happy Endings will be available as well. 

Lastly, Fatherfood, starring Kevin Hart as a recent widower raising his daughter, will be released June 18. The dramedy will give Hart a platform to show off more of his serious acting chops. 

Lupin

Available on Netflix, June 2021

June 1

  • Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
  • Abduction
  • American Outlaws
  • Bad Teacher
  • Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
  • CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Flipped
  • Fools Rush In
  • Happy Endings: Season 1
  • Happy Endings: Season 2
  • Happy Endings: Season 3
  • I Am Sam
  • Love Jones
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Ninja Assassin
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
  • Stand by Me
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Streets of Fire
  • Swordfish
  • The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
  • The Best Man
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Wedding Guest
  • The Wind
  • What Women Want

June 2

  • 2 Hearts
  • Alone: Season 7
  • Carnaval 
  • Kim's Convenience: Season 5

June 3

  • Alan Saldaña: Locked Up 
  • Creator's File: Gold 
  • Dancing Queens 
  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
  • Summertime: Season 2 

June 4

  • Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet 
  • Feel Good: Season 2 
  • Sweet Tooth 
  • Trippin' With the Kandasamys 
  • Xtreme 

June 5

  • Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

  • Vampire Academy

June 9

  • Awake 
  • Fresh, Fried & Crispy 
  • LA's Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2
  • Tragic Jungle 

June 10

  • A Haunted House 2
  • Camellia Sisters
  • Locombianos 

June 11

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 
  • Lupin: Part 2 
  • Skater Girl 
  • Trese 
  • Wish Dragon 

June 13

  • The Devil Below
  • Picture a Scientist

June 14 

  • Elite Short Stories 

June 15

  • FTA
  • Let's Eat
  • Life of Crime
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
  • Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 
  • Sir! No Sir!
  • Unwind Your Mind 
  • Workin' Moms: Season 5 

June 16

  • Lowriders
  • Penguin Town
  • Silver Skates 

June 17

  • Black Summer: Season 2
  • The Gift: Season 3 
  • Hospital Playlist: Season 2 
  • Katla 
  • Silver Linings Playbook

June 18 

  • A Family
  • Elite: Season 4
  • Fatherhood 
  • Jagame Thandhiram 
  • The Rational Life 
  • The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals 

June 19

  • Nevertheless 

June 22

  • This Is Pop

June 23

  • Good on Paper 
  • The House of Flowers: The Movie 
  • Murder by the Coast 
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 

June 24

  • Godzilla Singular Point 
  • The Naked Director: Season 2 
  • The Seventh Day
  • Sisters on Track 

June 25

  • The A List: Season 2 
  • The Ice Road 
  • Sex/Life 

June 26

  • Wonder Boy 

June 28

  • Killing Them Softly
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement 

June 29

  • StarBeam: Season 4 

June 30

  • America: The Motion Picture 
  • Lying and Stealing
  • Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Leaving Netflix in June

June 1

  • Alone: Season 6
  • Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4

  • Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

  • Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

  • Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

  • Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

  • Dark Skies

June 26

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27

  • 20th Century Women
  • Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

June 28

  • Bratz: The Movie

June 30

  • 30 Minutes or Less
  • A Bridge Too Far
  • Acts of Violence
  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Bonnie and Clyde
  • Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Enter the Dragon
  • Fiddler on the Roof
  • From Paris With Love
  • Gothika
  • Immortals
  • Invictus
  • Jason X
  • Leprechaun
  • Scarface
  • Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
  • The Accountant of Auschwitz
  • The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Roommate
  • The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
  • Training Day
  • Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
  • Two Weeks Notice