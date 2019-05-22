Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2019

June is about to grace us with its presence. Whether you are ready for summer or not, at least Netflix is getting a few fantastic films. Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to the delightful Disney animated film Wreck-it-Ralph hits Netflix on June 11. And on June 26 you can check out Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of 2018's best films.
Dark and depressing TV will reign supreme in June on Netflix. Season 5 of Black Mirror lands on June 5. Plus the second seasons of The Confession Tapes and the German sci-fi thriller Dark will be available on June 21. The true crime and sci-fi lover in me could not be more excited.
On the film front, you can double down on the June Gloom with the first two Christopher Nolan Batmans: Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. But if the summer festivities has you in the mood for something a little more campy, try a double marathon of Cabaret and Magic Mike.
Available on Netflix, June 2019
June 1
- Arthdal Chronicles
- Oh, Ramona!
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
- Batman Begins
- Cabaret
- Carrie
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Dynasty: Season 2
- Good Night, and Good Luck
- Gran Torino
- Life in the Doghouse
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Magic Mike
- Network
- Platoon
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
- Satan & Adam
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Space Between Us
- What a Girl Wants
June 3
- Documentary Now!: Season 3
- Malibu Rescue: The Series
June 4
- Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome
June 5
- A Silent Voice
- Black Mirror: Season 5
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
June 6
- Alles ist gut
- Todos lo saben
June 7
- 3%: Season 3
- Belmonte
- The Black Godfather
- The Chef Show
- Designated Survivor: Season 3
- Elisa & Marcela
- I Am Mother
- Pachamama
- Rock My Heart
- Super Monsters Monster Pets
- Tales of the City
June 8
- Berlin, I Love You
June 11
- Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
- Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
June 13
- The 3rd Eye 2
- Jinn
- Kakegurui xx
June 14
- Aggretsuko: Season 2
- The Alcàsser Murders
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game
- Charité at War
- Cinderella Pop
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
- Leila
- Life Overtakes Me
- Marlon: Season 2
- Murder Mystery
- Unité 42
June 15
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 15
June 16
- Cop Car
June 17
- The Missing: Season 3
June 18
- Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
- Big Kill
June 19
- Beats
- The Edge of Democracy
June 20
- Le Chant du Loup
June 21
- Ad Vitam
- Bolívar The Casketeers: Season 2
- The Confession Tapes: Season 2
- Dark: Season 2
- The End of Evangelion
- EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
- GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
- La misma sangre
- Mr. Iglesias
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Shooter: Season 3
June 24
- Forest of Piano: Season 2
June 25
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike
June 26
- The Golem
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Zookeeper
June 27
- Answer for Heaven
June 28
- 20th Century Women
- 7SEEDS
- Dope: Season 3
- Exhibit A
- Instant Hotel: Season 2
- Motown Magic: Season 2
- Paquita Salas: Season 3
- The Chosen One
June 29
- Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
June 30
- Madam Secretary: Season 5
Leaving Netflix in June
June 1
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Apollo 13
- Cold in July
- Disney's 101 Dalmatians
- Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
- Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
- Doom
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- I Am Legend
- In the Army Now
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Jason X
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- My Bloody Valentine
- Playing It Cool
- Pretty in Pink
- Reindeer Games
- Stargate
- Terminator Salvation
- The Bone Collector
- The Constant Gardener
June 4
- District 9
June 5
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
June 6
- The Soloist
June 14
- Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
- I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1
- I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1
- Mother
June 15
- Apocalypse Now
- Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
- National Lampoon's Van Wilder
- The Pianist
June 16
- Death Race
June 24
- Disney's Mulan 2
