Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2019

June is about to grace us with its presence. Whether you are ready for summer or not, at least Netflix is getting a few fantastic films. Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to the delightful Disney animated film Wreck-it-Ralph hits Netflix on June 11. And on June 26 you can check out Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of 2018's best films.

Dark and depressing TV will reign supreme in June on Netflix. Season 5 of Black Mirror lands on June 5. Plus the second seasons of The Confession Tapes and the German sci-fi thriller Dark will be available on June 21. The true crime and sci-fi lover in me could not be more excited.

On the film front, you can double down on the June Gloom with the first two Christopher Nolan Batmans: Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. But if the summer festivities has you in the mood for something a little more campy, try a double marathon of Cabaret and Magic Mike.

Available on Netflix, June 2019

June 1

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona!

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

June 3

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4

Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome

June 5



A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

June 6

Alles ist gut

Todos lo saben

June 7

3%: Season 3

Belmonte

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Pachamama

Rock My Heart

Super Monsters Monster Pets

Tales of the City

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

June 14

Aggretsuko: Season 2

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Charité at War

Cinderella Pop

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Leila

Life Overtakes Me

Marlon: Season 2

Murder Mystery

Unité 42

June 15

Grey's Anatomy: Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 17

The Missing: Season 3

June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

Big Kill

June 19

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

June 20

Le Chant du Loup



June 21

Ad Vitam

Bolívar The Casketeers: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 2

Dark: Season 2

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Mr. Iglesias

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 27

Answer for Heaven

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS

Dope: Season 3

Exhibit A

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Motown Magic: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 3

The Chosen One

June 29

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

Madam Secretary: Season 5

Leaving Netflix in June

June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

June 4

District 9

June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 6

The Soloist

June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1

Mother

June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

The Pianist

June 16

Death Race

June 24