Every new movie and show on Netflix: June 2019

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Black Mirror and more!

Sony Pictures Animation

June is about to grace us with its presence. Whether you are ready for summer or not, at least Netflix is getting a few fantastic films. Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to the delightful Disney animated film Wreck-it-Ralph hits Netflix on June 11. And on June 26 you can check out Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, one of 2018's best films. 

Dark and depressing TV will reign supreme in June on Netflix. Season 5 of Black Mirror lands on June 5. Plus the second seasons of The Confession Tapes and the German sci-fi thriller Dark will be available on June 21. The true crime and sci-fi lover in me could not be more excited. 

On the film front, you can double down on the June Gloom with the first two Christopher Nolan Batmans: Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. But if the summer festivities has you in the mood for something a little more campy, try a double marathon of Cabaret and Magic Mike

Available on Netflix, June 2019

June 1

  • Arthdal Chronicles
  • Oh, Ramona!
  • 50/50
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
  • Batman Begins
  • Cabaret
  • Carrie
  • Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
  • Dynasty: Season 2
  • Good Night, and Good Luck
  • Gran Torino
  • Life in the Doghouse
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Magic Mike
  • Network
  • Platoon
  • Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
  • Satan & Adam
  • Small Soldiers
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Phantom of the Opera
  • The Space Between Us
  • What a Girl Wants

June 3

  • Documentary Now!: Season 3
  • Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4

  • Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome 

June 5

  • A Silent Voice
  • Black Mirror: Season 5
  • Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

June 6

  • Alles ist gut
  • Todos lo saben

June 7

  • 3%: Season 3 
  • Belmonte
  • The Black Godfather 
  • The Chef Show
  • Designated Survivor: Season 3 
  • Elisa & Marcela
  • I Am Mother 
  • Pachamama 
  • Rock My Heart 
  • Super Monsters Monster Pets
  • Tales of the City

June 8 

  • Berlin, I Love You

June 11

  • Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

  • Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot 
  • Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese 

June 13

  • The 3rd Eye 2 
  • Jinn 
  • Kakegurui xx 

June 14

  • Aggretsuko: Season 2
  • The Alcàsser Murders
  • Awake: The Million Dollar Game 
  • Charité at War 
  • Cinderella Pop 
  • Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
  • Leila
  • Life Overtakes Me 
  • Marlon: Season 2
  • Murder Mystery 
  • Unité 42 

June 15

  • Grey's Anatomy: Season 15

June 16

  • Cop Car

June 17

  • The Missing: Season 3 

June 18

  • Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
  • Big Kill

June 19

  • Beats 
  • The Edge of Democracy 

June 20

  • Le Chant du Loup

June 21

  • Ad Vitam
  • Bolívar The Casketeers: Season 2 
  • The Confession Tapes: Season 2
  • Dark: Season 2 
  • The End of Evangelion
  • EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
  • Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
  • GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
  • Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil 
  • La misma sangre
  • Mr. Iglesias 
  • Neon Genesis Evangelion
  • Shooter: Season 3

June 24

  • Forest of Piano: Season 2 

June 25

  • Mike Epps: Only One Mike 

June 26

  • The Golem
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • The Zookeeper

June 27

  • Answer for Heaven 

June 28

  • 20th Century Women
  • 7SEEDS 
  • Dope: Season 3 
  • Exhibit A
  • Instant Hotel: Season 2
  • Motown Magic: Season 2 
  • Paquita Salas: Season 3
  • The Chosen One 

June 29

  • Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

  • Madam Secretary: Season 5

Leaving Netflix in June

June 1

  • An Extremely Goofy Movie
  • Apollo 13
  • Cold in July
  • Disney's 101 Dalmatians
  • Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
  • Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
  • Doom
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Friday the 13th
  • Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
  • I Am Legend
  • In the Army Now
  • Inspector Gadget 2
  • Jason X
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
  • My Bloody Valentine
  • Playing It Cool
  • Pretty in Pink
  • Reindeer Games
  • Stargate
  • Terminator Salvation
  • The Bone Collector
  • The Constant Gardener

June 4

  • District 9

June 5

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 6

  • The Soloist

June 14

  • Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
  • I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1
  • I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1
  • Mother

June 15

  • Apocalypse Now
  • Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
  • National Lampoon's Van Wilder
  • The Pianist

June 16

  • Death Race

June 24

  • Disney's Mulan 2

