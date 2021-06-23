Every new movie and show on Netflix: July 2021

Looks like summer is off to a fantastic start for Netflix. July sees the return of a ton of favorite Netflix series. Never Have I Ever, one of the best shows from 2020, is back for a second season on July 15. I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, the hilarious sketch comedy series, also returns for a second season on July 6.
Other popular series returning in July include the fourth season of Atypical on July 9, the third season of Virgin River also on July 9 and the second season of Outer Banks on July 30.
One of the most delightful shows to return in July is The Movies That Made Us, a docuseries that explores how various classic films got made. It's a spinoff from the equally charming The Toys That Made Us series. The Movies That Made Us will be back on July 21.
And lastly, the Fear Street horror trilogy, based on the popular book series by R. L. Stine, will be coming throughout the month of July. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 comes out July 2, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 comes out July 9, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 comes out July 16.
Available on Netflix, July 2021
July 1
- Audible
- Dynasty Warriors
- Generation 56k
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
- Young Royals
- Air Force One
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- The Best of Enemies
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
- Charlie's Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- The Game
- Hampstead
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
- She's Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- The Strangers
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2
- The 8th Night
- Big Timber
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994
- Haseen Dillruba
- Mortel: Season 2
- Snowpiercer
July 3
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
- We the People
July 5
- You Are My Spring
July 6
- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson: Season 2
July 7
- Brick Mansions
- Cat People
- Dogs: Season 2
- The Mire: '97
- The War Next-door
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor
- This Little Love of Mine
July 8
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
- Home Again
- Midnight Sun
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
July 9
- Atypical: Season 4
- Biohackers: Season 2
- The Cook of Castamar
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978
- How I Became a Superhero
- Last Summer
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
- Virgin River: Season 3
July 10
- American Ultra
July 13
- Ridley Jones
July 14
- A Classic Horror Story
- The Guide to the Perfect Family
- Gunpowder Milkshake
- Heist
- My Unorthodox Life
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
July 15
- A Perfect Fit
- Beastars: Season 2
- Emicida: AmarElo -- Live in São Paulo
- My Amanda
- Never Have I Ever: Season 2
July 16
- The Beguiled
- Deep
- Explained: Season 3
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666
- Johnny Test
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
- Cosmic Sin
July 20
- Milkwater
July 21
- Chernobyl 1986
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
- One on One With Kirk Cameron: Season 1
- Sexy Beasts
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 22
- Still Working 9 to 5
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
July 23
- A Second Chance: Rivals
- Bankrolled
- Blood Red Sky
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North
- The Last Letter From Your Lover
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Sky Rojo: Season 2
July 24
- Charmed: Season 3
- Django Unchained
July 26
- The Walking Dead: Season 10
- Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
- All American: Season 3
- Mighty Express: Season 4
- The Operative
July 28
- Bartkowiak
- Fantastic Fungi
- The Flash: Season 7
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins
- Tattoo Redo
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
July 29
- Resort to Love
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30
- Centaurworld
- Glow Up: Season 3
- The Last Mercenary
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
- Outer Banks: Season 2
July 31
- The Vault
Leaving Netflix in July
July 5
- The Iron Lady
July 7
- The Invitation
July 14
- Holidays
July 15
- The Princess and the Frog
July 19
- Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
July 22
- Oh My Ghost
- Oh My Ghost 2
- Oh My Ghost 3
- Oh My Ghost 4
July 28
- The Croods
July 30
- Spotlight
July 31
- A Clockwork Orange
- Bride of Chucky
- Child's Play 2
- Child's Play 3
- Eat Pray Love
- Four Christmases
- Freak Show
- Fred Claus
- Friends With Benefits
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grand Designs: Season 10
- Grand Designs: Season 15
- Hardcore Henry
- Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
- Hook
- Horns
- Jupiter Ascending
- King Arthur
- Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
- The Little Rascals
- Mad Max
- My Best Friend's Wedding
- Nacho Libre
- Nights in Rodanthe
- The Patriot
- Remember Me
- Seed of Chucky
- Step Up: Revolution
- Your Highness
- Zombieland
