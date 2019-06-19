Netflix

Let's not pretend you aren't desperately waiting for the third season of Stranger Things to hit Netflix on the 4th of July. Because of course you are. We all are. But after every American misses the fireworks because they are on the last hour of 8 straight episodes, we're going to wake up July 5th needing something to watch for the rest of the month.

Fortunately July's a pretty good month for Netflix. A fourth season of Queer Eye drops July 19 and this time the Fab 5 are making over Kansas City. Plus that same day Netflix is releasing another batch of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee episodes.

The final season of Orange is the New Black is coming July 26. The show suffered in the fourth and fifth seasons due to bloat from an ever expanding cast of characters. But last season actually managed to pick back up some serious steam by narrowing focus on select characters. I'm optimistic the show will go out with a bang.

On the film front Netflix is getting Disney's Mary Poppins Returns on July 9. If you prefer your family films to be animated, they're getting Disney's The Princess and the Frog on July 16. Netflix is also picking up Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds four days before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theatres, presumably so you can start getting yourself hyped.

Lastly, I feel like I'm ethically obligated to inform you that Netflix will be dropping a second season of the most vapid piece of reality television I've ever watched: Yummy Mummies. The show follows a handful of rich Australian pregnant women and it's as ridiculous as it sounds. But it's summer. Go on. You deserve this.

Available on Netflix, July 2019

July 1

Designated Survivor: 60 days

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney's Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who's That Knocking at My Door?

July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

Good Witch: Season 4

July 3

The Last Czars

Yummy Mummies: Season 2

July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3

July 5

In The Dark: Season 1

July 6

Free Rein: Season 3

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

July 9

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

July 10

Family Reunion

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental

July 11

Cities of Last Things

July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2

4 latas

Blown Away

Bonus Family: Season 3

Extreme Engagement

Kidnapping Stella

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

Point Blank

Smart People

Taco Chronicles

True Tunes: Songs

July 13

Sorry Angel

July 16

The Break-Up

Disney's The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3

July 18

Secret Obsession

July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3

La casa de papel: Part 3

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2

Queer Eye: Season 4

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac

Typewriter

July 22

Inglourious Basterds

July 24

The Great Hack

July 25

Another Life

Workin' Moms: Season 2

July 26

Boi

The Exception

Girls With Balls

My First First Love: Season 2

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7

The Son

Sugar Rush: Season 2

The Worst Witch: Season 3

July 29

The Croods

July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l

The Letdown: Season 2

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Wentworth: Season 7

Leaving Netflix in July

July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu's Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan's Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

July 2

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

July 9

Lion

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 14

The Immigrant

July 16

American Gangster

July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

July 30

Staten Island Summer