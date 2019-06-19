Let's not pretend you aren't desperately waiting for the third season of Stranger Things to hit Netflix on the 4th of July. Because of course you are. We all are. But after every American misses the fireworks because they are on the last hour of 8 straight episodes, we're going to wake up July 5th needing something to watch for the rest of the month.
Fortunately July's a pretty good month for Netflix. A fourth season of Queer Eye drops July 19 and this time the Fab 5 are making over Kansas City. Plus that same day Netflix is releasing another batch of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee episodes.
The final season of Orange is the New Black is coming July 26. The show suffered in the fourth and fifth seasons due to bloat from an ever expanding cast of characters. But last season actually managed to pick back up some serious steam by narrowing focus on select characters. I'm optimistic the show will go out with a bang.
On the film front Netflix is getting Disney's Mary Poppins Returns on July 9. If you prefer your family films to be animated, they're getting Disney's The Princess and the Frog on July 16. Netflix is also picking up Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds four days before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theatres, presumably so you can start getting yourself hyped.
Lastly, I feel like I'm ethically obligated to inform you that Netflix will be dropping a second season of the most vapid piece of reality television I've ever watched: Yummy Mummies. The show follows a handful of rich Australian pregnant women and it's as ridiculous as it sounds. But it's summer. Go on. You deserve this.
Available on Netflix, July 2019
July 1
- Designated Survivor: 60 days
- Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
- Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
- Astro Boy
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Cloverfield
- Disney's Race to Witch Mountain
- Frozen River
- Inkheart
- Kill the Irishman
- Lady in the Water
- Little Monsters
- Mean Dreams
- Mean Streets
- Megamind
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Philadelphia
- Rain Man
- Road House
- Room on the Broom
- Scream 3
- Starsky & Hutch
- Swiped
- Swordfish
- Taxi Driver
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The American
- The Book of Eli
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Hangover
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- War Against Women
- Who's That Knocking at My Door?
July 2
- Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection
- Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
- Good Witch: Season 4
July 3
- The Last Czars
- Yummy Mummies: Season 2
July 4
- Kakegurui: Season 2
- Stranger Things 3
July 5
- In The Dark: Season 1
July 6
- Free Rein: Season 3
- The Iron Lady
- Sicilian Ghost Story
July 9
- Disney's Mary Poppins Returns
- Kinky
July 10
- Family Reunion
- Grand Designs: Season 10
- Grand Designs: Season 15
- Parchís: El documental
July 11
- Cities of Last Things
July 12
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2
- 4 latas
- Blown Away
- Bonus Family: Season 3
- Extreme Engagement
- Kidnapping Stella
- Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
- Point Blank
- Smart People
- Taco Chronicles
- True Tunes: Songs
July 13
- Sorry Angel
July 16
- The Break-Up
- Disney's The Princess and the Frog
- Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein
- Wynonna Earp: Season 3
July 17
- Pinky Malinky: Part 3
July 18
- Secret Obsession
July 19
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3
- La casa de papel: Part 3
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2
- Queer Eye: Season 4
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac
- Typewriter
July 22
- Inglourious Basterds
July 24
- The Great Hack
July 25
- Another Life
- Workin' Moms: Season 2
July 26
- Boi
- The Exception
- Girls With Balls
- My First First Love: Season 2
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
- The Son
- Sugar Rush: Season 2
- The Worst Witch: Season 3
July 29
- The Croods
July 30
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?
July 31
- Kengan Ashura: Part l
- The Letdown: Season 2
- The Red Sea Diving Resort
- Wentworth: Season 7
Leaving Netflix in July
July 1
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Blood Diamond
- Body of Lies
- Bull Durham
- Chasing Amy
- Cool Hand Luke
- Definitely, Maybe
- Did You Hear About the Morgans?
- Doctor Zhivago
- Dolphin Tale
- Dumb and Dumber
- East of Eden
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
- It Takes Two
- Malibu's Most Wanted
- Monster-in-Law
- Pan's Labyrinth
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Silence of the Lambs
- The Boondock Saints
- The Interview
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Terminator
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- The Wild Bunch
- Turner and Hooch
- Valkyrie
- Wedding Crashers
July 2
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
July 4
- The Indian in the Cupboard
July 9
- Lion
July 10
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
July 12
- Gone Baby Gone
July 14
- The Immigrant
July 16
- American Gangster
July 27
- Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
July 30
- Staten Island Summer
