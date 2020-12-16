Every new movie and show on Netflix: January 2021

Farewell, 2020! Honestly, you won't be missed. But here's hoping things start to turn around in 2021! And luckily there are always new shows and films coming to Netflix to brighten our spirits.

Heck yes! The History of Swear Words drops on Netflix on Jan. 5. The series, hosted by Nicolas Cage, explores the history and cultural impact of various expletives. Hopefully Nic Cage can channel all his chaotic energy into this six-episode history lesson.

On the returning shows front the third season of Matt Groening's animated series Disenchantment hits Netflix on Jan 15. For anyone who has taken up baking in 2021 and finds themselves struggling perhaps the third season of ¡Nailed It! México, which hits Netflix on Jan. 5, will make you feel a bit better about your baking skills.

Film wise Netflix actually has some really fantastic new additions for January. Lovers of crime films can watch a number of classics including Catch Me If You Can, Bonnie and Clyde, The Departed and Goodfellas.

Netflix

Available on Netflix, January 2021

Jan. 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)





Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Jan. 5

Gabby's Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It's a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables (2011)

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Jan. 18

Homefront (2013)

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero)

The Dig

Finding 'Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Jan. 31

Fatima (2020)

Leaving Netflix in January

Jan. 1

Bloodsport (1988)

Jan. 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Jan. 4

Mara (2017)

Jan. 5

The Monster (2016)

Jan. 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 8

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Jan. 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Jan. 15

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Jan. 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Jan. 24

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 26

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Jan. 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Jan. 31