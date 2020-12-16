Every new movie and show on Netflix: January 2021

Farewell, 2020! Honestly, you won't be missed. But here's hoping things start to turn around in 2021! And luckily there are always new shows and films coming to Netflix to brighten our spirits.
Heck yes! The History of Swear Words drops on Netflix on Jan. 5. The series, hosted by Nicolas Cage, explores the history and cultural impact of various expletives. Hopefully Nic Cage can channel all his chaotic energy into this six-episode history lesson.
On the returning shows front the third season of Matt Groening's animated series Disenchantment hits Netflix on Jan 15. For anyone who has taken up baking in 2021 and finds themselves struggling perhaps the third season of ¡Nailed It! México, which hits Netflix on Jan. 5, will make you feel a bit better about your baking skills.
Film wise Netflix actually has some really fantastic new additions for January. Lovers of crime films can watch a number of classics including Catch Me If You Can, Bonnie and Clyde, The Departed and Goodfellas.
Available on Netflix, January 2021
Jan. 1
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
- Headspace Guide to Meditation
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now
- Monarca: Season 2
- What Happened to Mr. Cha?
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Hair (2010)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Jan. 2
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
Jan. 5
- Gabby's Dollhouse
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- History of Swear Words
- LA's Finest: Season 1
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Jan. 6
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
- Surviving Death
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 7
- Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8
- Charming
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5
- Lupin
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
- Pretend It's a City
- Stuck Apart (Azizler)
Jan. 10
- Spring Breakers (2012)
Jan. 11
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
- The Intouchables (2011)
Jan. 12
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Jan. 13
- An Imperfect Murder
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Jan. 15
- Bling Empire
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
- Disenchantment: Part 3
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
- Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
- Hook (1991)
- Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
- The Magicians: Season 5
- Outside the Wire
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)
Jan. 16
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
Jan. 18
- Homefront (2013)
Jan. 19
- Hello Ninja: Season 4
Jan. 20
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
- Sightless (2020)
- Spycraft
Jan. 21
- Call My Agent!: Season 4
Jan. 22
- Blown Away: Season 2
- Busted!: Season 3
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2
- So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
- The White Tiger
Jan. 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Jan. 26
- Go Dog Go
Jan. 27
- Accomplice
- Penguin Bloom
Jan. 29
- Below Zero (Bajocero)
- The Dig
- Finding 'Ohana
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Jan. 31
- Fatima (2020)
Leaving Netflix in January
Jan. 1
- Bloodsport (1988)
Jan. 3
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Jan. 4
- Mara (2017)
Jan. 5
- The Monster (2016)
Jan. 7
- The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Jan. 8
- Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Jan. 14
- Haven: Seasons 1-5
- The Master (2012)
Jan. 15
- A Serious Man (2009)
- Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
- Waco: Limited Series (2018)
Jan. 16
- Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Jan. 20
- Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
- Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
- Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Jan. 24
- When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 26
- We Are Your Friends (2015)
Jan. 29
- Swiss Army Man (2016)
Jan. 30
- The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
Jan. 31
- A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
- Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- Malicious (2018)
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
