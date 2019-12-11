Every new movie and show on Netflix: January 2020

Happy New Year! What better way to ring in the new decade than with all the new shows and films coming to Netflix in January!
If you want to start your year off with laughter, you can binge one of the various comedies that drop Jan. 1 including Ferris Bueller's Day Off or Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. Or, for a more haunting stylistic choice, I would recommend watching Pan's Labyrinth (though I'd make sure the little ones are already fast asleep). If you're looking for something with a little more action, Netflix is getting Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2.
Netflix has a number of original series returning in January. On Jan. 15 you can watch Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda continue their hilarious shenanigans and friendship with the return of Grace and Frankie. Or you can be charmed by Kiernan Shipka as the powerful Sabrina Spellman when the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for its third season on Jan. 24!
This January, I'm most excited about the return of Sex Education, which lands Jan. 17. It was one of my favorite shows of 2019 and one of the few shows about high schoolers where the teenagers actually act and speak like teens. Shocking, right?
Available on Netflix, January 2020
Jan. 1
- Ghost Stories
- Good Girls: Season 2
- Messiah
- Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
- Spinning Out
- The Circle
- 21
- A Cinderella Story
- American Beauty
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Amy
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- City of God
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Free Willy
- Ghost Rider
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hitch
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Kingpin
- Kiss the Girls
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- Pan's Labyrinth
- Patriot Games
- Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Shrek Forever After
- Strictly Ballroom
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Ring
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Tremors
- True Grit
- Up in the Air
- What Lies Beneath
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Wyatt Earp
- Yes Man
Jan. 2
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series
- Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
- Anne with an E: The Final Season
- All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
- Go! Go! Cory Carson
Jan. 8
- Cheer
Jan. 10
- AJ and the Queen
- The Evil Dead
- Giri / Haji
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
- The Inbestigators: Season 2
- Medical Police
- Scissor Seven
- Until Dawn
- Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 2
Jan. 12
- Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
- The Healing Powers of Dude
Jan. 14
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
- The Master
Jan. 15
- Big Fat Liar
- Quien a hierro mata
- Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Jan. 16
- NiNoKuni
- Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
- Ares
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
- Sex Education: Season 2
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
- Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace -
- Vivir dos veces
- Wer kann, der kann!
Jan. 18
- The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
- Family Reunion: Part 2
Jan. 21
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
- Word Party: Season 4
Jan. 22
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
- Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
- The Ghost Bride
- October Faction
- The Queen
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2
Jan. 24
- A Sun
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
- The Ranch: The Final Season
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Jan. 26
- Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
- Country Strong
- We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Jan. 29
- Frères Ennemis
- Next In Fashion
- Night on Earth
- Omniscient
Jan. 30
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
- Nighthawks
- Raising Cain
- The Stranger
Jan. 31
- 37 Seconds
- American Assassin
- Bojack Horseman: Season 6
- Diablero: Season 2
- I AM A KILLER: Season 2
- Luna Nera
- Ragnarok
Leaving Netflix in January
Jan. 11
- Becoming Jane
Jan. 12
- The Fighter
- Maron: Season 1-4
Jan. 15
- Forks Over Knives
- The Rezort
Jan. 17
- Short Term 12
Jan. 31
- Æon Flux
- American Psycho
- Good Luck Chuck
- Grease
- La Reina del Sur: Season 1
- Panic Room
- Revolutionary Road
- Something's Gotta Give
- Spartacus: Blood and Sand
- Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
- Spartacus: Vengeance
- Spartacus: War of the Damned
- Zombieland
