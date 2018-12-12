Do you have plans for New Year's Day? Well, now you do! Netflix is picking up the entire Indiana Jones trilogy* (and that last one, which I'm pretending doesn't exist). So gather some snacks and turn on Raiders of the Lost Ark.
It's a good month for Netflix original series: Grace and Frankie will be back with their fifth season, dropping Jan. 18. Or you can catch the second season of Friends From College, even though I don't think anyone was really asking for a second season. (Certainly not the 44 score on Metacritic.) But hey, I'm not here to judge.
If you can patiently wait till the end of the month, Netflix is getting Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp on Jan. 29. You can check out this helpful streaming guide to get you all caught up before then. And last but not least is The Incredibles 2, dropping Jan. 30, which is a pretty incredible film.
Here's everything else coming to Netflix soon:
Available on Netflix, January 2019
Jan. 1
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- COMEDIANS of the world
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean's Holiday
- Pan's Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
Jan. 2
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Jan. 4
- And Breathe Normally
- Call My Agent!: Season 3
- El Potro: Unstoppable
- Lionheart
Jan. 9
- GODZILLA The Planet Eater
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Jan. 10
- When Heroes Fly
Jan. 11
- Friends From College: Season 2
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
- Sex Education
- Solo
- The Last Laugh
Jan. 15
- Revenger
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
Jan. 16
- American Gangster
Jan. 17
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Jan. 18
- Carmen Sandiego
- Close
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
- GIRL
- Grace and Frankie: Season 5
- IO
- Soni
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
- Trigger Warning With Killer Mike
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
Jan. 21
- Justice
Jan. 24
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jan. 25
- Animas
- Black Earth Rising
- Club de Cuervos: Season 4
- Kingdom
- Medici: The Magnificent
- Polar
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
Jan. 27
- Z Nation: Season 5
Jan. 29
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All
- Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp
Jan. 30
Leaving Netflix in January
Jan. 1
- Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
- Blade
- Blade II
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Catwoman
- Face/Off
- Finding Neverland
- Friday Night Lights
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Ali
- Interview With the Vampire
- Into the Wild
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kung Fu Panda
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Million Dollar Baby
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortal Kombat
- Rent
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3
- Sharknado 5
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
- The 6th Day
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Green Mile
- The Iron Giant
- The Princess Diaries
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Reaping
- The Shining
Jan. 4
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Jan. 13
- It Follows
Jan. 14
- Armageddon
Jan. 18
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Jan. 19
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to CNET sister site TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play
Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)
CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.
Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.
Discuss: Every new movie and show on Netflix: January 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.