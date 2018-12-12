Do you have plans for New Year's Day? Well, now you do! Netflix is picking up the entire Indiana Jones trilogy* (and that last one, which I'm pretending doesn't exist). So gather some snacks and turn on Raiders of the Lost Ark.

It's a good month for Netflix original series: Grace and Frankie will be back with their fifth season, dropping Jan. 18. Or you can catch the second season of Friends From College, even though I don't think anyone was really asking for a second season. (Certainly not the 44 score on Metacritic.) But hey, I'm not here to judge.

If you can patiently wait till the end of the month, Netflix is getting Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp on Jan. 29. You can check out this helpful streaming guide to get you all caught up before then. And last but not least is The Incredibles 2, dropping Jan. 30, which is a pretty incredible film.

Here's everything else coming to Netflix soon:

Available on Netflix, January 2019

Jan. 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3



Across the Universe



Babel



Black Hawk Down



City of God



COMEDIANS of the world



Definitely, Maybe



Godzilla



Happy Feet



Hell or High Water



I Know What You Did Last Summer



Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull



Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade



Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark



Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom



It Takes Two



Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back



Jersey Boys



Mona Lisa Smile



Mr. Bean's Holiday



Pan's Labyrinth



Pinky Malinky



Pulp Fiction



Swingers



Tears of the Sun



The Addams Family



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas



The Dark Knight



The Departed



The Mummy



The Mummy Returns



The Strangers



Tidying Up with Marie Kondo



Watchmen



xXx



XXX: State of the Union



Jan. 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail



Jan. 4

And Breathe Normally



Call My Agent!: Season 3



El Potro: Unstoppable



Lionheart



Jan. 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater



Solo: A Star Wars Story



Jan. 10

When Heroes Fly



Jan. 11

Friends From College: Season 2



ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium



Sex Education



Solo



The Last Laugh



Jan. 15

Revenger



Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry



Jan. 16

American Gangster



Jan. 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace



Jan. 18

Carmen Sandiego



Close



FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened



GIRL



Grace and Frankie: Season 5



IO



Soni



The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B



Trigger Warning With Killer Mike



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5



Jan. 21

Justice



Jan. 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes



Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation



Jan. 25

Animas



Black Earth Rising



Club de Cuervos: Season 4



Kingdom



Medici: The Magnificent



Polar



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2



Jan. 27

Z Nation: Season 5



Jan. 29

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All



Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp



Jan. 30

Leaving Netflix in January

Jan. 1

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure



Blade



Blade II



Bram Stoker's Dracula



Catwoman



Face/Off



Finding Neverland



Friday Night Lights



How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days



I Am Ali



Interview With the Vampire



Into the Wild



Journey to the Center of the Earth



Kung Fu Panda



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year



Like Water for Chocolate



Love Actually



Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa



Marie Antoinette



Meet the Fockers



Meet the Parents



Million Dollar Baby



Monsters vs. Aliens



Mortal Kombat



Rent



Sharknado



Sharknado 2: The Second One



Sharknado 3



Sharknado 5



Sharknado: The 4th Awakens



The 6th Day



The Godfather



The Godfather: Part II



The Godfather: Part III



The Green Mile



The Iron Giant



The Princess Diaries



The Queen of the Damned



The Reaping



The Shining



Jan. 4

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World



Jan. 13

It Follows



Jan. 14

Armageddon



Jan. 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



Jan. 19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring



