Every new movie and show on Netflix: January 2019

Ant-Man and the Wasp and Indiana Jones come to Netflix!

Marvel Studios

Do you have plans for New Year's Day? Well, now you do! Netflix is picking up the entire Indiana Jones trilogy* (and that last one, which I'm pretending doesn't exist). So gather some snacks and turn on Raiders of the Lost Ark

It's a good month for Netflix original seriesGrace and Frankie will be back with their fifth season, dropping Jan. 18. Or you can catch the second season of Friends From College, even though I don't think anyone was really asking for a second season. (Certainly not the 44 score on Metacritic.) But hey, I'm not here to judge. 

If you can patiently wait till the end of the month, Netflix is getting Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp on Jan. 29. You can check out this helpful streaming guide to get you all caught up before then. And last but not least is The Incredibles 2, dropping Jan. 30, which is a pretty incredible film. 

Here's everything else coming to Netflix soon:

Available on Netflix, January 2019

Jan. 1

  • A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
  • Across the Universe
  • Babel
  • Black Hawk Down
  • City of God
  • COMEDIANS of the world
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Godzilla
  • Happy Feet
  • Hell or High Water
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • It Takes Two
  • Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
  • Jersey Boys
  • Mona Lisa Smile
  • Mr. Bean's Holiday
  • Pan's Labyrinth
  • Pinky Malinky
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Swingers
  • Tears of the Sun
  • The Addams Family
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Departed
  • The Mummy
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Strangers
  • Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
  • Watchmen
  • xXx
  • XXX: State of the Union

Jan. 2

  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Jan. 4

  • And Breathe Normally
  • Call My Agent!: Season 3
  • El Potro: Unstoppable
  • Lionheart

Jan. 9

  • GODZILLA The Planet Eater
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 10

  • When Heroes Fly

Jan. 11

  • Friends From College: Season 2
  • ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
  • Sex Education
  • Solo
  • The Last Laugh

Jan. 15

  • Revenger
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

Jan. 16

  • American Gangster

Jan. 17

  • American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Jan. 18

  • Carmen Sandiego
  • Close
  • FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
  • GIRL
  • Grace and Frankie: Season 5
  • IO
  • Soni
  • The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
  • Trigger Warning With Killer Mike
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

Jan. 21

  • Justice

Jan. 24

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jan. 25

  • Animas
  • Black Earth Rising
  • Club de Cuervos: Season 4
  • Kingdom
  • Medici: The Magnificent
  • Polar
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

Jan. 27

  • Z Nation: Season 5

Jan. 29

Jan. 30

Leaving Netflix in January

Jan. 1

  • Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
  • Blade
  • Blade II
  • Bram Stoker's Dracula
  • Catwoman
  • Face/Off
  • Finding Neverland
  • Friday Night Lights
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • I Am Ali
  • Interview With the Vampire
  • Into the Wild
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
  • Like Water for Chocolate
  • Love Actually
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Marie Antoinette
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Monsters vs. Aliens
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Rent
  • Sharknado
  • Sharknado 2: The Second One
  • Sharknado 3
  • Sharknado 5
  • Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
  • The 6th Day
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: Part II
  • The Godfather: Part III
  • The Green Mile
  • The Iron Giant
  • The Princess Diaries
  • The Queen of the Damned
  • The Reaping
  • The Shining

Jan. 4

  • Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Jan. 13

  • It Follows

Jan. 14

  • Armageddon

Jan. 18

  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 19

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

