February is nearly here and what better way to get into the Valentine's Day spirit than with classic rom-coms. Netflix is helping out by adding a bunch of romantic films to its lineup.

If you're the cynical type, Jack Nicholson's performance in As Good As It Gets may just give your cold heart a bit of hope. There's the John Hughes' iconic Pretty in Pink, though I'll always be Team Duckie. One of my favorite Hugh Grant films is also showing up. About a Boy focuses more on building an emotional support network than on finding a significant other. And if you want a more comedy than romance in your rom-com, Netflix is getting The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

But if you're just done with all the love stuff, never fear, you can always focus elsewhere. There's a new season of Chef's Table coming Feb. 22. Or you can watch the premiere of ¡Nailed It! México. Honestly, if Netflix wants to direct half of its budget into making more Nailed It spin-offs, I'm OK with that.

Available on Netflix, February 2019

Feb. 1

About a Boy



American Pie



American Pie 2



American Wedding



As Good as It Gets



Billy Elliot



Dear Ex



Final Destination



Free Rein: Valentine's Day



Hairspray



Hostel



Jaws



Jaws 2



Jaws 3



Jaws: The Revenge



Personal Shopper



Pretty in Pink



Russian Doll



Siempre Bruja



The Edge of Seventeen



True: Happy Hearts Day



Velvet Buzzsaw



Feb. 2

Bordertown: Season 2



Romance is a Bonus Book



Feb. 3

Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua



Feb. 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner



Feb. 6

The Soloist



Feb. 8

¡Nailed It! México



El Arbol de la Sangre



High Flying Bird



Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History



One Day at a Time: Season 3



ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2



Unauthorized Living



Feb. 9

The Break: Season 2



Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2



Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Feb. 14

Dating Around



Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho



Feb. 15

Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy



The Breaker Upperers



The Dragon Prince: Season 2



The Umbrella Academy



Yucatan



Feb. 16

Black Sea



Studio 54



The 40-Year-Old Virgin



Feb. 21

The Drug King



Feb. 22

Chef's Table: Volume 6



Firebrand



GO! Vive a Tu Manera



Paddleton



Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)



Rebellion: Season 2



Suburra: Season 2



The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2



The Photographer of Mauthausen



Workin' Moms



Feb. 25

Dolphin Tale 2



Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother



Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie



Feb. 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

Leaving Netflix in February

Feb. 1

Black Dynamite



Bride of Chucky



Children of Men



Clerks



Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement



Ella Enchanted



Lara Croft: Tomb Raider



Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4



Queer as Folk: The Final Season



Shaun of the Dead



The Big Lebowski



The Bourne Ultimatum



Woman in Gold



Feb. 2

Cabin Fever



Feb. 3

Sing



Feb. 19

Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3



Feb. 20

Piranha



