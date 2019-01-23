CNET también está disponible en español.

Every new movie and show on Netflix: February 2019

The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Pretty in Pink are coming to the streaming service.

Netflix

February is nearly here and what better way to get into the Valentine's Day spirit than with classic rom-coms. Netflix is helping out by adding a bunch of romantic films to its lineup. 

If you're the cynical type, Jack Nicholson's performance in As Good As It Gets may just give your cold heart a bit of hope. There's the John Hughes' iconic Pretty in Pink, though I'll always be Team Duckie. One of my favorite Hugh Grant films is also showing up. About a Boy focuses more on building an emotional support network than on finding a significant other. And if you want a more comedy than romance in your rom-com, Netflix is getting The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

But if you're just done with all the love stuff, never fear, you can always focus elsewhere. There's a new season of Chef's Table coming Feb. 22. Or you can watch the premiere of ¡Nailed It! México. Honestly, if Netflix wants to direct half of its budget into making more Nailed It spin-offs, I'm OK with that. 

Available on Netflix, February 2019

Feb. 1

  • About a Boy
  • American Pie
  • American Pie 2
  • American Wedding
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Billy Elliot
  • Dear Ex
  • Final Destination
  • Free Rein: Valentine's Day
  • Hairspray
  • Hostel
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Personal Shopper
  • Pretty in Pink
  • Russian Doll
  • Siempre Bruja
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • True: Happy Hearts Day
  • Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2

  • Bordertown: Season 2
  • Romance is a Bonus Book

Feb. 3

  • Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5

  • Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6

  • The Soloist

Feb. 8

  • ¡Nailed It! México
  • El Arbol de la Sangre
  • High Flying Bird
  • Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
  • One Day at a Time: Season 3
  • ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
  • Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9

  • The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11

  • Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
  • Little Women

Feb. 14

  • Dating Around
  • Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15

  • Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy
  • The Breaker Upperers
  • The Dragon Prince: Season 2
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • Yucatan

Feb. 16

Feb. 21

  • The Drug King

Feb. 22

  • Chef's Table: Volume 6
  • Firebrand
  • GO! Vive a Tu Manera
  • Paddleton
  • Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
  • Rebellion: Season 2
  • Suburra: Season 2
  • The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
  • The Photographer of Mauthausen
  • Workin' Moms

Feb. 25

  • Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26

  • Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

  • Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28

  • Jeopardy!: Collection 2
  • The Rebound

Leaving Netflix in February

Feb. 1

  • Black Dynamite
  • Bride of Chucky
  • Children of Men
  • Clerks
  • Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
  • Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
  • Queer as Folk: The Final Season
  • Shaun of the Dead
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • Woman in Gold

Feb. 2

  • Cabin Fever

Feb. 3

  • Sing

Feb. 19

  • Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

Feb. 20

  • Piranha

