February is nearly here and what better way to get into the Valentine's Day spirit than with classic rom-coms. Netflix is helping out by adding a bunch of romantic films to its lineup.
If you're the cynical type, Jack Nicholson's performance in As Good As It Gets may just give your cold heart a bit of hope. There's the John Hughes' iconic Pretty in Pink, though I'll always be Team Duckie. One of my favorite Hugh Grant films is also showing up. About a Boy focuses more on building an emotional support network than on finding a significant other. And if you want a more comedy than romance in your rom-com, Netflix is getting The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
But if you're just done with all the love stuff, never fear, you can always focus elsewhere. There's a new season of Chef's Table coming Feb. 22. Or you can watch the premiere of ¡Nailed It! México. Honestly, if Netflix wants to direct half of its budget into making more Nailed It spin-offs, I'm OK with that.
Surprise! You can also catch up on a bunch of your favorite James Bond films. In addition to the ones listed in this tweet we found:
- Goldfinger
- You Only Live Twice
- Octopussy
Available on Netflix, February 2019
Feb. 1
- About a Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good as It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine's Day
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll
- Siempre Bruja
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day
- Velvet Buzzsaw
Feb. 2
- Bordertown: Season 2
- Romance is a Bonus Book
Feb. 3
- Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Feb. 5
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
Feb. 6
- The Soloist
Feb. 8
- ¡Nailed It! México
- El Arbol de la Sangre
- High Flying Bird
- Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
- One Day at a Time: Season 3
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
- Unauthorized Living
Feb. 9
- The Break: Season 2
Feb. 10
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
Feb. 11
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
- Little Women
Feb. 14
- Dating Around
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Feb. 15
- Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy
- The Breaker Upperers
- The Dragon Prince: Season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Yucatan
Feb. 16
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Feb. 21
- The Drug King
Feb. 22
- Chef's Table: Volume 6
- Firebrand
- GO! Vive a Tu Manera
- Paddleton
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
- Rebellion: Season 2
- Suburra: Season 2
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
- The Photographer of Mauthausen
- Workin' Moms
Feb. 25
- Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26
- Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb. 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 2
- The Rebound
Leaving Netflix in February
Feb. 1
- Black Dynamite
- Bride of Chucky
- Children of Men
- Clerks
- Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Ella Enchanted
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
- Queer as Folk: The Final Season
- Shaun of the Dead
- The Big Lebowski
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Woman in Gold
Feb. 2
- Cabin Fever
Feb. 3
- Sing
Feb. 19
- Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3
Feb. 20
- Piranha
