Every new movie and show on Netflix: December 2020

It's finally here! The last month of 2020 is upon us! And what better way to celebrate December than with a fresh batch of shows and movies on Netflix.

If you're feeling the holiday cheer then start off your month watching The Holiday Movies That Made Us, the holiday season version of The Movies That Made Us. (Which, of course, is a spin-off of The Toys That Made Us. Also a real winner!) These docuseries have been among my absolute favorite Netflix originals over the past 3 years. They do a fantastic job of filling you with whimsical nostalgia and delightful anecdotes about all your favorite movies and toys.

On the returning originals front, the fourth season of Big Mouth hits Netflix on Dec. 4. This hilarious adult animated series continues to impress every season and I cannot think of a better show to brighten my spirits this month. And in an appropriate end to this long year, you'll be able to watch the final part of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Dec. 31.

As for new offerings you can check out Selena: The Series, which hits Netflix Dec. 4. The show will introduce a whole new audience to the life of the pop star Selena Quintanilla.

Netflix

Available on Netflix, December 2020

Dec. 1

Angela's Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Fierce

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Dec. 3

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

Dec. 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

MANK

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Selena: The Series

Dec. 5

Detention

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Dec. 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

Dec. 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Between scenes from his concert in São Paulo's Theatro Municipal, rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9 (2016)

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)

The Surgeon's Cut

Dec. 10

Alice in Borderland

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

The Prom

Dec. 14

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Tiny Pretty Things

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special

Dec. 17

Braven (2018)

Dec. 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sweet Home

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Dec. 21

The Con Is On (2018)

Dec. 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

Dec. 25

Bridgerton

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Dec. 28

Cops and Robbers

Rango (2011)

Dec. 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Dec. 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

Dec. 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Leaving Netflix in December

Dec. 1

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Dec. 4

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Dec. 5

The Rum Diary (2011)

Dec. 6

The Secret (2006)

Dec. 7

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Leaving 12/8/20

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Dec. 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Dec. 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Dec. 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Dec. 22

The Little Hours (2017)

Dec. 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Dec. 27

Fifty (2015)

Dec. 28

Lawless (2012)

Dec. 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Dec. 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Dec. 31