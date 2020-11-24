Every new movie and show on Netflix: December 2020

It's finally here! The last month of 2020 is upon us! And what better way to celebrate December than with a fresh batch of shows and movies on Netflix.
If you're feeling the holiday cheer then start off your month watching The Holiday Movies That Made Us, the holiday season version of The Movies That Made Us. (Which, of course, is a spin-off of The Toys That Made Us. Also a real winner!) These docuseries have been among my absolute favorite Netflix originals over the past 3 years. They do a fantastic job of filling you with whimsical nostalgia and delightful anecdotes about all your favorite movies and toys.
On the returning originals front, the fourth season of Big Mouth hits Netflix on Dec. 4. This hilarious adult animated series continues to impress every season and I cannot think of a better show to brighten my spirits this month. And in an appropriate end to this long year, you'll be able to watch the final part of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Dec. 31.
As for new offerings you can check out Selena: The Series, which hits Netflix Dec. 4. The show will introduce a whole new audience to the life of the pop star Selena Quintanilla.
Available on Netflix, December 2020
Dec. 1
- Angela's Christmas Wish
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us
- Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show
- 3 Days to Kill (2014)
- 50 First Dates (2004)
- A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
- Angels & Demons (2009)
- Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
- Chef (2014)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- Effie Gray (2014)
- Gormiti: Season 1
- The Happytime Murders (2018)
- Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- Monster House (2006)
- Peppermint (2018)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Super Wings: Season 3
- Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
- Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Dec. 2
- Alien Worlds
- Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
- Fierce
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Dec. 3
- Break
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
- Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
Dec. 4
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
- Big Mouth: Season 4
- Bombay Rose
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
- Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
- Kings of Joburg: Season 1
- Leyla Everlasting
- MANK
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
- Selena: The Series
Dec. 5
- Detention
- Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Dec. 7
- Ava (2020)
- Manhunt: Deadly Games
Dec. 8
- Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
- Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Between scenes from his concert in São Paulo's Theatro Municipal, rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.
- Lovestruck in the City
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 3
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
- Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
- Triple 9 (2016)
Dec. 9
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
- The Big Show Show: Christmas
- Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)
- The Surgeon's Cut
Dec. 10
- Alice in Borderland
Dec. 11
- A Trash Truck Christmas
- Canvas
- Giving Voice
- The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)
- The Prom
Dec. 14
- A California Christmas
- Hilda: Season 2
- Tiny Pretty Things
Dec. 15
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
- The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
- Grizzlies (2020)
- The Professor and the Madman (2019)
- Pup Academy: Season 2
- Song Exploder: Volume 2
- Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 16
- Anitta: Made In Honorio
- BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
- Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)
- Nocturnal Animals (2016)
- The Ripper
- Run On
- Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special
Dec. 17
- Braven (2018)
Dec. 18
- Guest House (2020)
- Home for Christmas: Season 2
- Jeopardy! Champion Run V
- Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
- Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
- Jeopardy! College Championship
- Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Sweet Home
Dec. 20
- Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
Dec. 21
- The Con Is On (2018)
Dec. 22
- After We Collided (2020)
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020)
- Timmy Time: Season 2
Dec. 23
- The Midnight Sky
- Your Name Engraved Herein
Dec. 25
- Bridgerton
Dec. 26
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
- DNA
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
Dec. 27
- Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Dec. 28
- Cops and Robbers
- Rango (2011)
Dec. 29
- Dare Me: Season 1
Dec. 30
- Best Leftovers Ever!
- Equinox
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
Dec. 31
- Best of Stand-Up 2020
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
Leaving Netflix in December
Dec. 1
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- The Lobster (2015)
Dec. 4
- Cabin Fever (2016)
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
Dec. 5
- The Rum Diary (2011)
Dec. 6
- The Secret (2006)
Dec. 7
- Berlin, I Love You (2019)
- The Art of the Steal (2013)
- Leaving 12/8/20
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Dec. 10
- Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Dec. 14
- Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Dec. 17
- Ip Man 3 (2015)
Dec. 22
- The Little Hours (2017)
Dec. 24
- The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Dec. 25
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Dec. 27
- Fifty (2015)
Dec. 28
- Lawless (2012)
Dec. 29
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
Dec. 30
- Dexter: Seasons 1-8
- Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
- Ip Man (2008)
- Ip Man 2 (2010)
- Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Dec. 31
- Airplane! (1980)
- An Education (2009)
- Anna Karenina (2012)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Back to the Future (1985)
- Back to the Future Part II (1989)
- Back to the Future Part III (1990)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Casper (1995)
- Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
- Coneheads (1993)
- Definitely, Maybe (2008)
- Dennis the Menace (1993)
- Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
- The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
- Fargo (1996)
- For Love or Money (1993)
- Frida (2002)
- Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
- Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
- Her (2013)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
- The Interview (2014)
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- The Notebook (2004)
- Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
- The Office : Seasons 1-9
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Session 9 (2001)
- Splice (2009)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- Superman Returns (2006)
- The Town (2010)
- Troy (2004)
- WarGames (1983)
- The Witches (1990)
Discuss: Every new movie and show on Netflix: December 2020
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.