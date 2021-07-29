Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2021

NBC

August is a quiet month for most major streaming platforms, and Netflix is no exception. Not to worry though, we've got seven seasons of 30 Rock to rewatch and -- look -- Friday Night Lights is here. It's good. You should watch it.

In terms of original content, Marie Kondo has a new show called Sparking Joy. Given what a massive cultural phenomenon Tidying Up was, I'm keen to see how Kondo follows up with this one.

Video game fans can also look forward to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated movie that tells the origin story of Vesemir.

Here's everything coming in August...

Aug. 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin's Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Aug. 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified





Aug. 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris

Aug. 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Aug. 8

Quartet

Aug. 9

Shaman King

Aug. 10

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold: Malice at the Palace

Aug. 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La Diosa del Asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing's the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Aug. 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Aug. 16

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

Aug. 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Aug. 19

Like Crazy

Aug. 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Aug. 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Aug. 26

Eden's Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

Aug. 27

He's All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Aug. 31