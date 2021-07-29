Bezos' space plans sparked laughs in 2000 Suicide Squad review Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker leaving in 2022 Will Smith plays dad of Venus and Serena Williams Nikola founder Trevor Milton indicted on three counts of fraud Another 1.5 million unemployment refunds

Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2021

We've got seven seasons of 30 Rock coming your way.

30 Rock

Rewatching 30 Rock is always a good choice.

 NBC

August is a quiet month for most major streaming platforms, and Netflix is no exception. Not to worry though, we've got seven seasons of 30 Rock to rewatch and -- look -- Friday Night Lights is here. It's good. You should watch it.

In terms of original content, Marie Kondo has a new show called Sparking Joy. Given what a massive cultural phenomenon Tidying Up was, I'm keen to see how Kondo follows up with this one.

Video game fans can also look forward to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated movie that tells the origin story of Vesemir. 

Here's everything coming in August...

Aug. 1

  • 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
  • Beethoven
  • Beethoven's 2nd
  • Beowulf
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Darwin's Game
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • Ferris Bueller's Day Off
  • Five Feet Apart
  • Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
  • Good Luck Chuck
  • The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
  • Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
  • Inception
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • The Losers
  • The Machinist
  • Magnolia
  • Major Payne
  • My Girl
  • My Girl 2
  • The Net
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • Pineapple Express
  • Poms
  • Seabiscuit
  • Space Cowboys
  • Team America: World Police

Aug. 3

  • Pray Away 
  • Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord 
  • Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified 


Aug. 4

  • Aftermath
  • American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
  • Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
  • Control Z: Season 2 
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 
  • Cooking With Paris

Aug. 6

  • Hit & Run 
  • Navarasa
  • The Swarm 
  • Vivo 

Aug. 8

  • Quartet

Aug. 9

  • Shaman King

Aug. 10

  • Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2 
  • Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang 
  • Untold: Malice at the Palace 

Aug. 11

  • Bake Squad 
  • The Kissing Booth 3 
  • La Diosa del Asfalto
  • Misha and the Wolves 

Aug. 12

  • AlRawabi School for Girls 
  • Lokillo: Nothing's the Same 
  • Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild 

Aug. 13

  • Beckett
  • Brand New Cherry Flavor
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific 
  • Gone for Good 
  • The Kingdom
  • Valeria: Season 2 

Aug. 15

  • Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
  • Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
  • Winx Club: Season 6

Aug. 16

  • Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 
  • Untold: Deal with the Devil 

Aug. 18

  • The Defeated 
  • Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes 
  • Out of My League 
  • The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student 

Aug. 19

  • Like Crazy

Aug. 20

  • The Chair 
  • Everything Will Be Fine
  • The Loud House Movie 
  • Sweet Girl 

Aug. 23

  • The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Aug. 24

  • Oggy Oggy 
  • Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Aug. 25

  • Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed 
  • Clickbait 
  • John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer 
  • Motel Makeover 
  • The November Man
  • The Old Ways
  • Open Your Eyes 
  • Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes 
  • Rainbow High: Part 2
  • Really Love
  • The River Runner
  • Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
  • The Water Man

Aug. 26

  • Eden's Zero
  • Family Reunion: Part 4 

Aug. 27

  • He's All That
  • I Heart Arlo 
  • Titletown High 

Aug. 28

  • Bread Barbershop: Season 2
  • Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Aug. 31

  • Sparking Joy 
  • Untold: Crime and Penalties 