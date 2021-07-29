Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2021

August is a quiet month for most major streaming platforms, and Netflix is no exception. Not to worry though, we've got seven seasons of 30 Rock to rewatch and -- look -- Friday Night Lights is here. It's good. You should watch it.
In terms of original content, Marie Kondo has a new show called Sparking Joy. Given what a massive cultural phenomenon Tidying Up was, I'm keen to see how Kondo follows up with this one.
Video game fans can also look forward to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated movie that tells the origin story of Vesemir.
Here's everything coming in August...
Aug. 1
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
- Beethoven
- Beethoven's 2nd
- Beowulf
- Catch Me If You Can
- Darwin's Game
- Deep Blue Sea
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Five Feet Apart
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
- Inception
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Losers
- The Machinist
- Magnolia
- Major Payne
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- The Net
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- Pineapple Express
- Poms
- Seabiscuit
- Space Cowboys
- Team America: World Police
Aug. 3
- Pray Away
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Aug. 4
- Aftermath
- American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
- Control Z: Season 2
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
- Cooking With Paris
Aug. 6
- Hit & Run
- Navarasa
- The Swarm
- Vivo
Aug. 8
- Quartet
Aug. 9
- Shaman King
Aug. 10
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
- Untold: Malice at the Palace
Aug. 11
- Bake Squad
- The Kissing Booth 3
- La Diosa del Asfalto
- Misha and the Wolves
Aug. 12
- AlRawabi School for Girls
- Lokillo: Nothing's the Same
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Aug. 13
- Beckett
- Brand New Cherry Flavor
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
- Gone for Good
- The Kingdom
- Valeria: Season 2
Aug. 15
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
- Winx Club: Season 6
Aug. 16
- Walk of Shame
Aug. 17
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
- Untold: Deal with the Devil
Aug. 18
- The Defeated
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
- Out of My League
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Aug. 19
- Like Crazy
Aug. 20
- The Chair
- Everything Will Be Fine
- The Loud House Movie
- Sweet Girl
Aug. 23
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Aug. 24
- Oggy Oggy
- Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
Aug. 25
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
- Clickbait
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
- Motel Makeover
- The November Man
- The Old Ways
- Open Your Eyes
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
- Rainbow High: Part 2
- Really Love
- The River Runner
- Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
- The Water Man
Aug. 26
- Eden's Zero
- Family Reunion: Part 4
Aug. 27
- He's All That
- I Heart Arlo
- Titletown High
Aug. 28
- Bread Barbershop: Season 2
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Aug. 31
- Sparking Joy
- Untold: Crime and Penalties