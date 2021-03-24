Every new movie and show on Netflix: April 2021

Spring has finally sprung, and with it comes a new batch of shows and films popping up on Netflix. First off, Shadow and Bone, the Netflix original series based on the popular Leigh Bardugo novel series, finally comes to Netflix on April 23.

On April 2 you can check out Concrete Cowboy, a Netflix original film starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin. On the returning show front, fans of the reality series The Circle will be able to watch the second season on April 14.

April also looks like a very good month for docuseries. Life in Color with David Attenborough hits Netflix on April 22, and I'm always down for anything involving the planet Earth and David Attenborough. Also, you can call me sentimental, but I'm pretty excited for My Love: Six Stories of True Love, which drops April 13. Some of the few verified instances of me crying in my adult life have been to Netflix docuseries, and this show about true love is giving me serious "Don't wear mascara while watching it" energy.

Netflix

Available on Netflix, April 2021

April 1

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

Magical Andes: Season 2

The Pianist

The Possession

Prank Encounters: Season 2

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

Tersanjung the Movie

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

White Boy

Worn Stories

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High





April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

April 8

The Way of the Househusband

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The Circle: Season 2

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This

The Zookeeper's Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2

April 21

Zero

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

April 28

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

April 30

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

Leaving Netflix in April

April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

April 4

Backfire

April 11

Time Trap

April 12

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

April 13

Antidote

April 14

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

April 19

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

April 20

The Last Resort

April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

April 22

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

April 23

Mirror Mirror

April 24

Django Unchained

April 26

The Sapphires

April 27

Ghost Rider (2007)

April 27

The Car

Doom

April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

April 30