Every new movie and show on Netflix: April 2021

Spring has finally sprung, and with it comes a new batch of shows and films popping up on Netflix. First off, Shadow and Bone, the Netflix original series based on the popular Leigh Bardugo novel series, finally comes to Netflix on April 23.
On April 2 you can check out Concrete Cowboy, a Netflix original film starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin. On the returning show front, fans of the reality series The Circle will be able to watch the second season on April 14.
April also looks like a very good month for docuseries. Life in Color with David Attenborough hits Netflix on April 22, and I'm always down for anything involving the planet Earth and David Attenborough. Also, you can call me sentimental, but I'm pretty excited for My Love: Six Stories of True Love, which drops April 13. Some of the few verified instances of me crying in my adult life have been to Netflix docuseries, and this show about true love is giving me serious "Don't wear mascara while watching it" energy.
Available on Netflix, April 2021
April 1
- 2012
- Cop Out
- Friends with Benefits
- Insidious
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- Magical Andes: Season 2
- The Pianist
- The Possession
- Prank Encounters: Season 2
- Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
- Tersanjung the Movie
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
- White Boy
- Worn Stories
- Yes Man
April 2
- Concrete Cowboy
- Just Say Yes
- Madame Claude
- The Serpent
- Sky High
April 3
- Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
- What Lies Below
April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7
- The Big Day: Collection 2
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
- Snabba Cash
- This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
- The Wedding Coach
April 8
- The Way of the Househusband
April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
- Night in Paradise
- Thunder Force
April 10
- The Stand-In
April 11
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Mighty Express: Season 3
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love
April 14
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
- The Circle: Season 2
- Law School
- The Soul
- Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
- Ride or Die
April 16
- Arlo the Alligator Boy
- Ajeeb Daastaans
- Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
- Crimson Peak
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
- Into the Beat
- Rush
- Synchronic
- Why Are You Like This
- The Zookeeper's Wife
April 18
- Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2
April 19
- Miss Sloane
- PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
- Izzy's Koala World: Season 2
April 21
- Zero
April 22
- Life in Color with David Attenborough
- Stowaway
April 23
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Shadow and Bone
- Tell Me When
April 27
- August: Osage County
- Battle of Los Angeles
- Fatma
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
April 28
- Sexify
- Headspace Guide to Sleep
April 29
- Things Heard & Seen
- Yasuke
April 30
- The Innocent
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Pet Stars
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
Leaving Netflix in April
April 2
- Honey: Rise Up and Dance
April 4
- Backfire
April 11
- Time Trap
April 12
- Married at First Sight: Season 9
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
April 13
- Antidote
April 14
- Eddie Murphy: Delirious
- The New Romantic
- Once Upon a Time in London
- Thor: Tales of Asgard
April 15
- Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
April 19
- Carol
- The Vatican Tapes
April 20
- The Last Resort
April 21
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
April 22
- Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
April 23
- Mirror Mirror
April 24
- Django Unchained
April 26
- The Sapphires
April 27
- Ghost Rider (2007)
April 27
- The Car
- Doom
April 28
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
April 30
- 17 Again
- Blackfish
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Den of Thieves
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- I Am Legend
- Jumping the Broom
- Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
- Knock Knock
- Palm Trees in the Snow
- Platoon
- Runaway Bride
- Snowpiercer
- The Green Hornet
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- Waiting
