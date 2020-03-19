Every new movie and show on Netflix: April 2020

Since social distancing kicked in, people have been burning through the Netflix catalog a little more rapidly than usual. Luckily, April will soon be here, and there'll be plenty of new movies and shows to shake things up.
Let's start with the feel-good shows coming this month. The first six seasons of Community are coming to Netflix on April 1, which'll be a much welcome addition to my normal Parks and Recreation and The Office rotation. Plus, the fourth season of the fantastically funny baking competition show Nailed It! also drops April 1.
On the film front, there are some fun flicks coming to Netflix. You can check out one of my favorite teen rom-com films, Can't Hardly Wait. Or relive all the laughs from The Hangover. If you prefer your comedy a little bit darker, on April 16 the Coen brothers film Hail, Caesar! hits Netflix. Or if you have young ones at home who need entertaining, Netflix is getting the original Despicable Me on April 16.
Trying to find a way to fill those long Saturdays and Sundays indoors? Well, on April 1 Netflix is getting all four Lethal Weapon movies and all three Matrix flicks, so you can have a movie marathon.
Available on Netflix, April 2020
April 1
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
- Nailed It!: Season 4
- Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God's Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim's Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
April 2
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
- Coffee & Kareem
- La casa de papel: Part 4
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
- StarBeam
April 4
- Angel Has Fallen
April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
- The Big Show Show
April 7
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
April 9
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2
April 10
- Brews Brothers
- LA Originals
- La vie scolaire
- Love Wedding Repeat
- The Main Event
- Tigertail
April 14
- Chris D'Elia: No Pain
April 15
- The Innocence Files
- Outer Banks
April 16
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
- Fauda: Season 3
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
- Jem and the Holograms
April 17
- Betonrausch
- #blackAF
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
- Legado en los huesos
- Sergio
- Too Hot to Handle
April 18
- The Green Hornet
April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis
- The Midnight Gospel
- The Vatican Tapes
April 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic
- Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding
April 22
- Absurd Planet
- Circus of Books
- El silencio del pantano
- The Plagues of Breslau
- The Willoughbys
- Win the Wilderness
April 23
- The House of Flowers : Season 3
April 24
- After Life: Season 2
- Extraction
- Hello Ninja: Season 2
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
April 26
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4
April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever
April 29
- A Secret Love
- Extracurricular
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
- Nadiya's Time to Eat
- Summertime
April 30
- Dangerous Lies
- Drifting Dragons
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
- The Victims' Game
Leaving Netflix in April
April 4
- American Odyssey: Season 1
April 8
- Movie 43
April 15
- 21 & Over
April 16
- Lost Girl: Season 1-5
April 17
- Big Fat Liar
April 19
- The Longest Yard
April 24
- The Ugly Truth
April 29
- National Treasure
April 30
- A Cinderella Story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good Burger
- GoodFellas
- The Hangover
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary's Baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Space Jam
- Spy Kids
- Step Brothers
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- True Grit
