Well hello, April! Netflix is bringing you a handful of classic films this month. I recommend starting off with the political thriller All the President's Men, about the Watergate scandal. Then be sure to check out Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty as bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. And depending on your threshold for disturbing films, you might want to check out Deliverance.

If you Quentin Tarantino fans were excited by the new poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which comes out in July, don't worry. Netflix is getting the The Hateful Eight: Extended Version to tide you over.

On the TV front, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming back for a second season on April 5. We probably won't get more Salem onscreen, but it does seem like we're getting a very handsome Satan. And if you haven't tapped into Netflix's foreign language television shows, you really ought to take a look. My TV recommendation is Samantha!, which returns for a second season April 19.

Netflix

Available on Netflix, April 2019

April 1

Ultraman

Across the Line

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2

In the Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8

Tijuana

Unicorn Store

April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6

April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild

April 11

Black Summer

April 12

A Land Imagined

Band Aid

Huge in France

Mighty Little Bheem

The Perfect Date

The Silence

Special

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

April 15

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick

The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends

April 18

My First First Love

April 19

A Fortunate Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great

April 20

Grass Is Greener

April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2

Selection Day - New Episodes

April 23

I Think You Should Leave

April 24

Bonding

April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

April 26

The Protector: Season 2

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2

Street Food

The Sapphires

Yankee

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2

Ingress: The Animation

Leaving Netflix in April

April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man With the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

April 4

Raw

April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

April 13

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

April 18

Silver Linings Playbook