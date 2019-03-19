Well hello, April! Netflix is bringing you a handful of classic films this month. I recommend starting off with the political thriller All the President's Men, about the Watergate scandal. Then be sure to check out Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty as bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. And depending on your threshold for disturbing films, you might want to check out Deliverance.
If you Quentin Tarantino fans were excited by the new poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which comes out in July, don't worry. Netflix is getting the The Hateful Eight: Extended Version to tide you over.
On the TV front, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming back for a second season on April 5. We probably won't get more Salem onscreen, but it does seem like we're getting a very handsome Satan. And if you haven't tapped into Netflix's foreign language television shows, you really ought to take a look. My TV recommendation is Samantha!, which returns for a second season April 19.
Available on Netflix, April 2019
April 1
- Ultraman
- Across the Line
- All the President's Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Valkyrie
April 2
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
April 3
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive
April 5
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
- In the Shadows
- Legacies: Season 1
- Our Planet
- Persona: Collection
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
- Tijuana
- Unicorn Store
April 9
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6
April 10
- New Girl: Season 7
- You vs. Wild
April 11
- Black Summer
April 12
- A Land Imagined
- Band Aid
- Huge in France
- Mighty Little Bheem
- The Perfect Date
- The Silence
- Special
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
April 15
- Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
- No Good Nick
- The New Romantic
April 16
- Super Monsters Furever Friends
April 18
- My First First Love
April 19
- A Fortunate Man
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
- Cuckoo: Season 5
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru
- Samantha!: Season 2
- Someone Great
April 20
- Grass Is Greener
April 22
- Pinky Malinky: Part 2
- Selection Day - New Episodes
April 23
- I Think You Should Leave
April 24
- Bonding
April 25
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
- The Ugly Truth
April 26
- The Protector: Season 2
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
- Street Food
- The Sapphires
- Yankee
April 27
- American Honey
April 28
- Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
April 30
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
- Baki: Part 2
- Ingress: The Animation
Leaving Netflix in April
April 1
- American Pie
- Billy Madison
- Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- I Love You, Man
- L.A. Confidential
- Live and Let Die
- Luther: Series 1-4
- Octopussy
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
- Seven
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Living Daylights
- The Man With the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Wallander: Series 1-4
- You Only Live Twice
April 4
- Raw
April 7
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
April 13
- Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
April 18
- Silver Linings Playbook
