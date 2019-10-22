Every new movie and show on Amazon Prime: November 2019

Amazon Prime

Ahh, fall: The leaves are falling, the temperature is falling, and my motivation to leave the house is falling. Thankfully, Amazon Prime is dropping a bunch of great movies and shows in November. Cancel all your appointments, and tell your loved ones you'll see them in December for the holidays.

Highlights include a bunch of Bond films, like Goldeneye, From Russia with Love, and of course, Octopussy. We also have the second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan dropping on Nov. 1, and the final season of The Man in the High Castle on Nov. 15.

My recommendation is Brittany Runs a Marathon, starring Jillian Bell. It did the rounds at film festivals earlier this year and was a standout with humor and heart. Amazon Original movie The Report, starring Adam Driver, Annette Benning, and Jon Hamm, promises to be a great CIA drama.

Check out the complete list below:

Nov. 1

A View To A Kill (1985)

Bad Santa (2003)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019) – Amazon Original movie



Chinatown (1974)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. No (1962)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask (1972)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Flashdance (1983)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Gloria (English Subtitled) (2014)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Kingpin (1996)

Licence To Kill (1989)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Overlord (2018)

Reds (1981)

Save the Last Dance 2 (2006)

Soapdish (1991)

Summer's Moon (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

The Firm (1993)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Ring (2002)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Training Day (2001)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2012)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 2 – Amazon Original series

The Feed: Season 1 – Amazon Original series



L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie (2019) – Amazon Original kids special

Nov. 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Nov. 7

Thursday Night Football: Chargers @ Raiders (NFL)

Nov. 8

One Child Nation (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Nov. 13

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Romans (2017)

Nov. 14

Instant Family (2018)

The Souvenir (2019)

Thursday Night Football: Steelers @ Browns (NFL)

Nov. 15

Creed 2 (2018)



The Man in the High Castle: Season 4 – Amazon Original series

Nov. 19

Bottom of the 9th (2019)

Nov. 20

The Fanatic (2019)

Nov. 21

Thursday Night Football: Colts @ Texans (NFL)

Nov. 22

Costume Quest: Christmas Special – Amazon Original series

Nov. 29

The Report (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Nov. 30

Low Tide (2019)

Available for streaming on Prime Video channels



Nov. 1

America's Test Kitchen Home for the Holidays (PBS Living)

Nov. 4

His Dark Materials (HBO)

Nov. 10

Shameless: Season 10 (Showtime)

The Dublin Murders (Starz)

Wolfhall (PBS Masterpiece)

Nov. 15

Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Nov. 17

Ray Donovan: Season 7 (Showtime)

Nov. 21

RSM Classic (PGA Tour Live)

Nov. 22

Mr. Selfridge (PBS Masterpiece)

Wild Krats: Vol. 17 (PBS Kids)

Nov. 25