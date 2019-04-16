Every new movie and show on Amazon: May 2019

May will be here soon enough and Amazon has a some titles coming that will get you excited. The second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag drops May 17 and I'm absolutely thrilled. Here's hoping the 3 year gap between the first and second season is worth the wait.

Speaking of anticipated series, the first season of Good Omens, adapted from the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel, hits May 31. The star studded cast includes Doctor Who alum David Tennant, Michael Sheen and Jon Hamm. Oh, and Benedict Cumberbatch voicing Satan, because obviously.

On the film front, the horror remake Suspiria drops May 3. Also in store for horror junkies: seven different Friday the 13th films are coming at the end of the month. And Amazon's picking up my favorite Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs, which will hopefully tide me over until Once Upon a Time in Hollywood comes to theatres in July.

Available on Amazon Prime, May 2019

May 1

Shanghai (2010)

May 2

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008)

May 3

Suspiria (2018)

May 5

Crash (2004)

May 8

Action Point (2018)

May 9

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

May 10

Sneaky Pete S3 - Amazon Original series

Wishenpoof S2c - Amazon Original series

May 13

The Romantics (2010)

May 14

King of Thieves (2018)

May 15

Yardie (2019)

May 16

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Punisher (2004)

May 17

Fleabag S2

The Durrells S3

Poldark S4

May 19

Federal Hill (1994)

May 20

Jesus' Son (1999)

May 22

Lulu on the Bridge (1998)

May 25

Morning Glory (2010)

May 26

The Frozen Ground (2013)

May 31

Antitrust (2001)

Awaiting (2015)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cougars Inc. (2011)

Deadtime Stories (1986)

Emperor (2012)

Eulogy (2004)

F/X (1986)

F/X2 (1991)

Super Dragon - Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung (1976)

Flawless (2007)

Fluke (1995)

Forbidden Ground (1969)

Free Money (1998)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Fun Size (2012)

Shaolin Drunk Fighter - Gimunsayukbang (1983)

Hart's War (2002)

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

Jennifer Eight (1992)

Lost and Delirious (2001)

Chinese Hercules - Ma tou da jue dou (1973)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Murimgori (1982)

N.Y.C. Underground (2013)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Patriot Games (1992)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Private Parts (1997)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Shaolin vs. Lama - Shao Lin dou La Ma (1983)

Woman Avenger - Shi mei chu ma (1980)

Tao tie gong (1979)

The 'Burbs (1989)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Doors (1991)

The Ghostwriter (1997)

The Gift (2000)

The Letter (1940)

The Lonely Man (1957)

The People vs. George Lucas (2010)

The Puffy Chair (2005)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot (2007)

X+Y (2014)

Good Omens S1 - Amazon Original series