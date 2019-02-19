March is practically here, so you know what that means? (Easter? Nope. That's not till April. I just checked.) A new month means new movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime. And I have to admit, unless you're a die-hard Little House on the Prairie fan, the offerings are a bit underwhelming.

However, one premiere has me so excited I'm practically jumping up and down. The fourth season of Catastrophe hits Amazon on March 15! It's been nearly two years since the last season was released. Yes, I know good things are worth the wait. But the wait is finally over!

If you're looking for a good laugh, I recommend checking out the original 2007 Death at a Funeral. Or there's the mediocre, but always enjoyable, Ashley Judd thriller Double Jeopardy. And on March 22 you can catch Cold War, which is nominated for three Academy Awards. Unfortunately, you won't be able to watch it before the Oscar ceremony on Sunday.

Amazon

Available on Amazon Prime, March 2019

March TBD

Made in Heaven



March 1

Boston Legal, Seasons 1-5



Little House on the Prairie, Seasons 1-9



The Practice, Seasons 1-9



The Unit, Seasons 1-4



The Widow, Season 1



A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle) (1968)



A Woman Possessed (1958)



Abduction (2017)



Amelia's 25th (2013)



American Beauty (1999)



Baba Yaga (1973)



Basic Instinct 2 (2006)



Big Night (1996)



Black Cat (Gatto nero) (1981)



Black Sheep (1996)



Boomerang (1992)



Carpool (1996)



City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi) (1980)



Death at a Funeral (2007)



Deep Red (Profondo rosso) (1975)



Double Jeopardy (1999)



Dude, Where's My Dog?! (2014)



Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigaeg) (1977)



From Beneath (2012)



Jig (2011)



Karl Rove, I Love You (2007)



La clave (2008)



Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos) (1974)



Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo) (1965)



Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou) (1973)



Major Payne (1995)



A Man Called Blade (Mannaja) (1977)



Mary Loss of Soul (2014)



Murimgori (1982)



Nacho Libre (2006)



Overkill (1987)



P.O.E.: Project of Evil (2012)



Prison Girls (1972)



Rambo III (1988)



Ride Out for Revenge (1957)



Setup (2011)



So Young So Bad (1950)



Still Waiting... (2009)



Tapeheads (1988)



The American (2010)



The Apple (1980)



The Bank Job (2008)



The Chumscrubber (2005)



The Crazies (1973)



The Dead and the Damned (2011)



The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell'apocalisse) (1975)



The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan) (1977)



The Mighty Quinn (1989)



The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York) (1982)



UFO (2018)



Us and the Game Industry (2014)



Valerie (1957)



Vice Squad (1982)



Waiting... (2005)



Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma) (1980)



Xue lian huan (1977)



Yin yang xie di zi (1977)



You Did This to Me (2016)



March 8

Costume Quest, Season 1



Tin Star, Season 2



I Can Only Imagine (2018)



March 10

Middle Men (2009)



March 11

The Royals, Season 4



March 12

Acrimony (2018)



Colette (2018)



March 15

Catastrophe, Season 4



March 16

Speed Kills (2018)



March 22

The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2

Cold War (2018)

Leng zhan (2000)

March 29

Hanna, Season 1

The Domestics (2018)

American Renegades (2017)

March 30

Outlaws (2019)



For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to CNET sister site TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)