Every new movie and show on Amazon: June 2019

Okay, so someone needs to let the time lords know that it's too soon for June to be almost here. But at least that means Amazon is getting some fun new films for the month.

I would highly recommend spending a lazy Saturday watching a Rocky marathon, because Amazon is getting the first 5 films. Plus you can roll that lazy day into a lazier Sunday and binge some silly comedy classics including Airplane!, Spaceballs and the first Austin Powers film.

When I began writing this article, my headphones started playing the Lesley Gore classic You Don't Own Me, so it's practically fated that The First Wives Club would be coming to Amazon in June. (I personally already own this one on DVD. I know. Shocking.) And if you're still in the mood for more strong leading women, Amazon's also getting The Silence of the Lambs.

Available on Amazon Prime, June 2019

June 3

District 9 (2009)

Jackass 3D (2010)

June 4

Chasing Happiness

Creative Galaxy S3

June 7

Home Again (2017)

June 13

No Strings Attached (2011)

June 14

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Absentia S2

June 17

Yardie (2018)

Suits S8

June 21

Documental S3

Final Life S1

Tokyo Alice S1

June 24

Juliet, Naked (2018)

June 28

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

June 29

Moose (2015)

True Grit (2010)

June 30

14 Women (2007)

A Texas Funeral (1999)

Abolition (2011)

AIR: The Musical (2010)

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)

Airplane! (1980)

All American Zombie Drugs (2010)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apocalypse Kiss (2014)

Appetite (1987)

Arbitrage (2012)

Attack of the Herbals (2011)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Ball in the House (2001)

Bank Roll (2012)

Bartleby (2001)

Battle of the Bone (2008)

Big Money Hustlas (2000)

Bigfoot Wars (2014)

Blind Heat (2002)

Blood Moon Rising (2009)

Blood of the Samurai (2001)

Blood Reaper (2003)

Blow (2001)

Blue Dream (2013)

Boricua (2004)

Bullfighter (2000)

Bumblefuck, USA (2011)

Carne the Taco Maker (2014)

Clean Guys of Comedy (2013)

Complicity (2000)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

Dai wu ke (1979)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Destination Vegas (1995)

Dilemma (1997)

Ding tian li di (1973)

Dirt Merchant (1999)

Dirty Pictures (2011)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Elephant (2003)

Endless Love (2014)

Exit to Hell (2013)

Flipping (2010)

Frankenstein Reborn (2005)

Frozen Kiss (2009)

Gene-Fusion (2010)

Ghost Bride (2017)

G-Men from Hell (2000)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunshy (2017)

Hard Candy (2008)

Hazard Jack (2014)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Fire (2005)

Investigating Sex (2001)

Jack in the Box (2009)

Jezebeth (2011)

Jingles the Clown (2009)

Killing Ariel (2006)

La casa sfuggita (2003)

Lao shu la gui (1979)

Lawless: Dead Evidence (2000)

Lazarus: Apocalypse (2014)

Legend of the Sandsquatch (2006)

Little Red Devil (2008)

Lovin' Molly (1974)

Malarek (1988)

Man About Town (2006)

Mansion of Blood (2015)

Meeting Spencer (2010)

Metamorphosis (2007)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Model Behavior (2000)

Mortem (2010)

Moscow Heat (2004)

Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont (2005)

Neshika Bametzach (1990)

New Order (2012)

Night Train (1998)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

På fremmed mark (2000)

Phil the Alien (2004)

Pledge of Allegiance (2015)

Poliwood (2009)

Postmortem (1998)

Prey for the Beast (2007)

Private Lessons (1981)

Pumpkin (2002)

Red Is the Color of (2007)

Redball (1999)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Romeo and Juliet (2013)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Running Scared (2006)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Sample People (2000)

Shanghai Surprise (1986)

Silent Youth (2012)

Silo Killer 2: The Wrath of Kyle (2009)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Slip & Fall (2011)

Smoke n Lightnin (1995)

Sounds of the Underground (2007)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Squeal (2008)

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Streets of Rage (1994)

Stripperland (2011)

Sugar Boxx (2009)

Sunshine Cleaning (2009)

Sweet Angel Mine (1996)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The 28th Day: The Wrath of Steph (2013)

The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call - New Orleans (2009)

The Californians (2005)

The First Wives Club (1996)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The Little Kidnappers (1990)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Telling (2009)

The Women of Brewster Place (1989)

The Wraith (1986)

This Revolution (2005)

Throwing Stars (2007)

Tsareubiytsa (1991)

Vampire Boys (2010)

Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood (2013)

Viking Quest (2015)

When Justice Fails (1999)

Where Truth Lies (2005)

Xuan feng shi ba qi (1977)

Yong zheng ming zhang Shao Lin men (1977)

Zateryannyy v Sibiri (1991)

Zombadings 1: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington (2011)

Zombiez (2005)

Wiseguy S1-8