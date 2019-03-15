It's almost April and despite the fact that 2019 is moving too quickly, at least we get some fresh movies out of it. Amazon has some great indie films hitting next month. My top recommendation would be Lake Bell's In a World... which drops April 1. Or check out Jonah Hill's directorial debut, Mid90s, which hits Amazon April 18.

If you're looking for something to sink your teeth into, Amazon is getting the entire Blade trilogy on April. The Wesley Snipes vampire films may not be for everyone, but Blade, Blade II and Blade: Trinity are certainly fun. And if you're in the mood for more vampire films, Amazon is also getting the Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt hit Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles.

Available on Amazon Prime, April 2019

April 1

Murder, She Wrote, Seasons 1-5

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

Addams Family Values (1993)

An Invited Guest (1999)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blown Away (1994)

Case 39 (2009)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dragonslayer (2011)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

An Everlasting Piece (2000)

Everything Must Go (2010)

Foxfire (1996)

Funny About Love (1990)

Goldfinger (1964)

In a World... (2013)

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Law of the Lawless (1964)

Liberty Stands Still (2002)

Little Monsters (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

Primal Fear (1996)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Sharkwater Extinction (2018)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Stories We Tell (2012)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Minus Man (1999)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Up in Smoke (1978)

Up in the Air (2009)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

April 2

A Quiet Place (2018)

April 5

The Tick, Season 2

April 8

Finding Your Feet (2018)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

April 12

Bug Diaries, Season 1

Diablo Guardian, Season 2

April 17

Overboard (2018)

April 18

Mid90s (2018)

April 19

Bosch, Season 5

April 21

Book Club (2018)

April 22

The Next Three Days (2010)

April 27

The Hole in the Ground (2018)

Humans, Season 3

Welcome to the Rileys (2010)

April 29

Waiting for 'Superman' (2010)

April 30

Vikings, Season 5