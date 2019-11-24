Marvel Studios

Thor: Ragnarok, which leaves Netflix for Disney Plus in December, contains one of the best lines in any Thor movie -- maybe any Marvel movie, or maybe in any movie, period. You remember: Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster is forcing Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to fight gladiator-style in the arena, and his opponent turns out to be none other than ... Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Instead of quaking in his cool leather boots with Hulk bursts out, Thor is thrilled. "We know each other!" he hollers. "He's a friend from work!"

If you just can't get enough of Goldblum this month, he's also making appearances with much less Grandmaster-style eyeliner on. The actor stars in the Disney Plus original series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, in which he wanders through the world exploring the origins of familiar things. This month, his topics include denim, BBQ and gaming,

And of course, there's much more of the Disney Plus original series, The Mandalorian, or as I like to call it, The Baby Yoda Show. This month, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) helps out a rookie bounty hunter and joins a crew of mercenaries. And Baby Yoda, presumably, blinks its eensy-weensy eyes, looks out at the world with a "pweeze pwotect me" gaze, and pretty much just Baby Yodas its cuteness all over the damn place. Fall in love with him, you will.

Now playing: Watch this: Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content

Available on Disney Plus, December 2019

Dec. 1

Henry Hugglemonster (seasons 1-2)

Miles From Tomorrowland (seasons 1-3)

Sheriff Callie's Wild West (seasons 1-2)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (seasons 1-4)

The Lion Guard (season 3)

Expedition Amelia

Garfield

Glory Road

The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 15)

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols

Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol

Just Like Me! (seasons 1-2)

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, Heart of Iron

Dec. 3

One Day at Disney

Dec. 5

Dec. 6

The Mandalorian, chapter 5

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, episode 105

Encore!, episode 105: Annie Get Your Gun

Marvel's Hero Project

The Imagineering Story, Part 5: A Carousel of Progress

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, episode 105, BBQ

Forky Asks A Question: What is Love?

Dec. 11

Alice: Through the Looking Glass



Dec. 13