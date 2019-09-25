Every new Alexa feature Amazon announced at the September event

Amazon has staged product announcement events in early autumn for a few years now, but this is only the second year the event has felt really big. In 2018, Amazon announced a slew of Echo products, like the Echo Auto, Gen 3 Echo Dot, Echo Sub and plenty of other new hardware. But they also built out Alexa's feature set, most notably announcing Alexa Guard, a feature that makes your Echo listen for window breaks or activated alarms. If triggered, Alexa sends users alerts, letting them listen to a snippet of the sound.

This year, along with the hardware announcements the big question is, what else does Alexa have up her sleeve? Here are the new utterances Amazon just announced for your digital assistant.

'Alexa, tell me what you heard'

This utterance will lead to Alexa sharing what exactly she "heard" you say. It seems like a small addition, but this feature adds a little bit of clarity for users.

'Alexa, why did you do that?'

This utterance will make Alexa explain why it performed any action. For instance, if music begins to play randomly, users can check whether that streaming was initiated via Bluetooth or a misheard voice command.

Auto Delete voice recordings every 3 or 18 months

Another privacy feature Amazon is adding allows users to delete all their voice recordings every 3 or 18 months.

Neural Text to Speech

This uses deep learning models to improve the speech patterns of Alexa. It should make her more "emotive and expressive," as well as new languages, like Hindi, French and Spanish.

Celebrity voices

Later this year, Amazon will be rolling out celebrity voices for Alexa. It appears this will be limited to targeted phrases.

Frustration Detection

If Alexa senses frustration in the user's voice -- for instance, if she plays the wrong song after a request -- she will apologize and attempt to clarify and recover.

Food Network features

Alexa will now be able to help users cook meals with a Food Network collaboration. Users will be able to access recipes and take cooking classes on Echo Show devices. This will come with commands like, "Alexa, Show cooking classes from Bobby Flay," "Alexa, how many chicken thighs was I supposed to use?" and "Alexa, save that recipe."

Smart Screen SDK 2.0

This new feature will allow richer interaction with displays, letting users follow up questions with screen interactions. This will bring third-party screens closer to

Alexa Communications for Kids

This will allow kids to communicate with contacts approved ahead of time by parents.

Free Time

This feature on Echo Shows will give kids access to games and other activities, including the above Communications for Kids.

Alexa Education Skill API

This will allow existing educational services to connect with Alexa. If schools are using services to track kids' homework or grades, Alexa will be able to share that info with parents.