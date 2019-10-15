Netflix has a ton of holiday movies coming, including a Christmas Prince sequel

Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum! Wait, no, that's what pirates chant. Sorry, I'm still in Halloween mode because it's only mid-October. Let's try that again.

Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! Netflix just announced dates for their Holiday original films and series. So let's get celebrating all the fantastic, campy, snow-filled, tear-jerking Christmas miracles coming our way soon (including the long awaited conclusion to the The Christmas Prince trilogy, A Royal Baby.)

Netflix original films

Netflix

Holiday in the Wild, Nov. 1

Kristin Davis plays a mother who plans a romantic trip to Africa with her husband after their son heads away to college. Unfortunately for her, her husband opts for a divorce instead. Obviously Davis decides to go to Africa anyway, presumably to Eat Pray Love her impending divorce blues away. And given that it's a holiday movie, the odds seem astronomically high that she's going to fall in love with Rob Lowe, who plays her pilot on her leg to Zambia. Also Netflix assures us there are baby elephants.

Let It Snow, Nov. 8

Snowstorm on Christmas Eve? Check. High school seniors? Check. An important party to attend and a stolen keg? Check. If this isn't Christmas Superbad meets every John Hughes film ever, I will be highly disappointed. Kiernan Shipka will hopefully be playing some sort of blonde Molly Ringwald.

Klaus, Nov. 15

This animated original comes from Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos and features a fantastic cast of voice actors including Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons. It's also about a postal employee, but I'm going to give it the benefit of the doubt that it's jam packed with Christmas magic.

The Knight Before Christmas, Nov. 21

Vanessa Hudgens becomes friends with a medieval knight who ends up in present-day Ohio. I'm assuming this is going to be Christmas-version of Kate & Leopold, which I'm totally okay with. Plus Emmanuelle Chriqui also co-stars and the tween girl in me is very excited to see if she's still as beautiful as she was in Snow Day.

Netflix

Holiday Rush, Nov. 28

A radio DJ widower and father of four loses his job right before Christmas, because apparently they live in a world full of heartless monster humans. Odds are high this is going to be the biggest tearjerker on the list.

If you haven't seen A Christmas Prince or the sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding stop what you're doing and immediately go watch them. The films focus on Amber, a journalist who openly lies to the foreign leaders of the fictional country Aldovia (which I'm pretty sure would be illegal? But Netflix doesn't seem too concerned with how laws work in Aldovia) and winds up marrying their prince. In the second movie, they get married. This time they're having a baby. Sorry for the spoilers.

Netflix

Netflix original series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 2, Nov. 8

The politest, loveliest and most delightfully British show in the competitive cooking scene is blessing us with another holiday season. It's hard to say what I'm most excited about, but it'll probably be co-host's Noel Fielding's amazing outfits. (The rainbow sweater in the promo image is everything.) Can't wait until Nov. 8 for your British Baking fix? Don't sweat. The current season is still streaming new episodes every Friday.

Netflix

What a beautiful "disaster" of a show. I cannot wait for Nicole Byer's Christmas themed jokes and all the nightmarish looking Santas in store for us. Plus this season has a slew of hilarious celebrity judges from Maya Rudolph to Jason Mantzoukas.

Netflix

Merry Happy Whatever, Nov. 28

Dennis Quaid is playing a character named Don Quinn. I'm not even going to tell you what the plot's about. I just want you to spend the rest of your day wondering if he was offered the role because it's so similar to his own name, if Quaid had Netflix change the character's name to one more similar to his or if it's a total coincidence. When I finally get a chance to see Merry Happy Whatever, I expect to spend the entire duration of the movie debating this very important question. Netflix also claims the character strongly believes that "there's the Quinn way... and the wrong way." What does it all mean? Please feel free to tweet me your conspiracy theories now.

Sugar Rush Christmas, Nov. 29

A Christmas-themed season of Sugar Rush? Yes please! Netflix has made sure we'll have plenty of cooking shows to watch this holiday season and I'm here for it. This season features a number of guest judges including Tiffani Thiessen and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis.

Magic For Humans holiday episode, Dec. 2

A show about magic featuring an episode on Santa Claus? Apparently Justin Willman is going to teach kids about the magic of giving. I'm all for gently tricking children into being better human beings.

Lost in Space season 2, Dec. 24

Netflix claims this is Christmas related? Maybe there's a Christmas episode? Apparently the show starts off on Christmas Day. (Assuming they celebrate Christmas in space? Please tell me Santa will be in a space ship.) On the upside, fans of the first season will be get to binge watch the new season on Christmas Eve.

Netflix Family