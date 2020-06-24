Every movie and show on Netflix: July 2020

Netflix just dropped their new titles for July and I'm sure you are as shocked as I am that we finally made it to the second half of 2020. The good news is that there are some pretty solid movies and shows coming this month.

One of the most exciting shows coming this month is the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, which hits Netflix on July 19. Even if you're not a huge basketball fan, this series still makes for a fascinating watch.

The original series front is a bit sparse on big titles this month, though fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to welcome back the second season on July 31.

Luckily Netflix has a wide variety of films available this month. If you're looking for romance you can watch The Notebook or the 2005 Pride & Prejudice. If you'd prefer your romance movies to be more tear jerky there's A Walk to Remember. Or, if you're like me and enjoy a more comedic, upbeat rom-com, you can catch Sleepless in Seattle or Definitely, Maybe.

On the comedy front you have absolute classics like Airplane! and Spaceballs. If you're already having trouble sleeping you can double down and watch Paranormal Activity or Poltergeist. Or if you'd like something for the whole family I'd recommend Fiddler on the Roof or The Karate Kid.

Netflix

Available on Netflix, July 2020

July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Deadwind: Season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Warrior Nun

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: Season 4

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja: Season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Old Guard

The Twelve

July 14

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

July 15

Dark Desire

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen: Season 3

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney

July 29

The Hater

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4

July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

July 31

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

Leaving Netflix in July

July 4

Blue Valentine

July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9

47 Metres Down

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15

Forks Over Knives

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

Country Strong

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

The Incredibles 2

July 31