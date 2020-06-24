Every movie and show on Netflix: July 2020

Netflix just dropped their new titles for July and I'm sure you are as shocked as I am that we finally made it to the second half of 2020. The good news is that there are some pretty solid movies and shows coming this month.
One of the most exciting shows coming this month is the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, which hits Netflix on July 19. Even if you're not a huge basketball fan, this series still makes for a fascinating watch.
The original series front is a bit sparse on big titles this month, though fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to welcome back the second season on July 31.
Luckily Netflix has a wide variety of films available this month. If you're looking for romance you can watch The Notebook or the 2005 Pride & Prejudice. If you'd prefer your romance movies to be more tear jerky there's A Walk to Remember. Or, if you're like me and enjoy a more comedic, upbeat rom-com, you can catch Sleepless in Seattle or Definitely, Maybe.
On the comedy front you have absolute classics like Airplane! and Spaceballs. If you're already having trouble sleeping you can double down and watch Paranormal Activity or Poltergeist. Or if you'd like something for the whole family I'd recommend Fiddler on the Roof or The Karate Kid.
Available on Netflix, July 2020
July 1
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
- Deadwind: Season 2
- Say I Do
- Under the Riccione Sun
- Unsolved Mysteries
- #Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green: Season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte's Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom: Season 1-3
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriots Day
- Poltergeist
- Quest for Camelot
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Schindler's List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil's Advocate
- The F**k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Winchester
July 2
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS
- Warrior Nun
July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
- Desperados
- JU-ON: Origins
- Southern Survival
July 5
- ONLY
July 6
- A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
July 8
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
- Stateless
- Was It Love?
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020
- The Protector: Season 4
July 10
- The Claudia Kishi Club
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
- Hello Ninja: Season 3
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
- The Old Guard
- The Twelve
July 14
- The Business of Drugs
- On est ensemble (We Are One)
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
July 15
- Dark Desire
- Gli Infedeli (The Players)
- Skin Decision: Before and After
- Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
- Fatal Affair
- Indian Matchmaking
- MILF
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
- Cursed
- Funan
July 18
- Gigantosaurus: Season 1
- The Notebook
July 19
- The Last Dance
July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
July 21
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking
- Street Food: Latin America
July 22
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
- Love on the Spectrum
- Norsemen: Season 3
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs
- Spotlight
July 23
- The Larva Island Movie
July 24
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
- Animal Crackers
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
- In the Dark: Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Ofrenda a la tormenta
July 26
- Banana Split
- Shameless: Season 10
July 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney
July 29
- The Hater
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4
July 30
- Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
July 31
- Get Even
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
- Seriously Single
- The Speed Cubers
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)
Leaving Netflix in July
July 4
- Blue Valentine
July 5
- The Fosters: Season 1-5
- The Iron Lady
July 8
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
- 47 Metres Down
July 11
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
- The Adderall Diaries
- Enemy
- Ginger & Rosa
- Locke
- The Spectacular Now
- Under the Skin
July 12
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
- Forks Over Knives
July 18
- A Most Violent Year
- Laggies
- Life After Beth
- Obvious Child
- Room
- Tusk
July 21
- Bolt
- Inglourious Basterds
July 25
- Dark Places
- Ex Machina
- Mississippi Grind
July 26
- Country Strong
July 28
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Her
July 29
- The Incredibles 2
July 31
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Casper
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chernobyl Diaries
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Freedom Writers
- Godzilla
- Guess Who
- Hancock
- Hitch
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Open Season
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Romeo Must Die
- Salt
- Scary Movie 2
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sex and the City 2
- Stuart Little
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Interview
- The Pianist
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Twister
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
