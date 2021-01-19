Every movie and show on Netflix: February 2021

February is practically here and you know what that means: candy hearts everywhere. If you're in the mood to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, then Netflix has a few romantic films for you. On Feb. 12 you can watch the third installment of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before series: To All The Boys: Always And Forever. And on Feb. 1 Netflix is getting two Julia Roberts rom-coms: My Best Friend's Wedding and Eat Pray Love.

As for TV series Netflix is finally getting the third season of The Sinner, which drops Feb. 6. The USA Network show starring Bill Pullman is one of the best crime shows on air.

On the movie front Netflix has some interesting additions this month. Come Feb 21. horror fans can opt for a double feature of The Conjuring, as the first two films of the series hit Netflix. Or you can have a Leonardo DiCaprio double feature on Feb. 1 with Inception and Shutter Island.

Available on Netflix, February 2021

Feb. 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

The World We Make (2019)

Feb. 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot

Squared Love

Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico's Journey

Feb. 13

Monsoon (2019)

Feb. 15

The Crew

Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Feb. 19

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa

Feb. 20

Classmates Minus

Feb. 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

Feb. 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Leaving Netflix in February

Feb. 4

Erased (2012)

Feb. 5

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Feb. 7

Don't Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Feb. 10

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Feb. 11

The Other Guys (2010)

Feb. 14

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Feb. 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Feb. 19

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Feb. 20

A Haunted House (2013)

Feb. 21

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Feb. 24

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Feb. 26

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Feb. 28