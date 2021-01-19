Every movie and show on Netflix: February 2021

February is practically here and you know what that means: candy hearts everywhere. If you're in the mood to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, then Netflix has a few romantic films for you. On Feb. 12 you can watch the third installment of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before series: To All The Boys: Always And Forever. And on Feb. 1 Netflix is getting two Julia Roberts rom-coms: My Best Friend's Wedding and Eat Pray Love.
As for TV series Netflix is finally getting the third season of The Sinner, which drops Feb. 6. The USA Network show starring Bill Pullman is one of the best crime shows on air.
On the movie front Netflix has some interesting additions this month. Come Feb 21. horror fans can opt for a double feature of The Conjuring, as the first two films of the series hit Netflix. Or you can have a Leonardo DiCaprio double feature on Feb. 1 with Inception and Shutter Island.
Available on Netflix, February 2021
Feb. 1
- The Bank Job (2008)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Love Daily: Season 1
- My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
- My Dead Ex: Season 1
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
- The Patriot (2000)
- Rocks (2019)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- The Unsetting: Season 1
- Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
- Zathura (2005)
Feb. 2
- Kid Cosmic
- Mighty Express: Season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Feb. 3
- All My Friends Are Dead
- Black Beach
- Firefly Lane
Feb. 5
- Hache: Season 2
- Invisible City
- The Last Paradiso
- Little Big Women
- Malcolm & Marie
- Space Sweepers
- Strip Down, Rise Up
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
Feb. 6
- The Sinner: Jamie
Feb. 8
- iCarly: Seasons 1-2
- War Dogs (2016)
Feb. 10
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
- The World We Make (2019)
Feb. 11
- Capitani
- Layla Majnun
- Middle of Nowhere (2012)
- Red Dot
- Squared Love
Feb. 12
- Buried by the Bernards
- Nadiya Bakes
- Hate by Dani Rovira
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever
- Xico's Journey
Feb. 13
- Monsoon (2019)
Feb. 15
- The Crew
Feb. 16
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
- Good Girls: Season 3
Feb. 17
- Behind Her Eyes
- Hello, Me!
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
Feb. 18
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Feb. 19
- I Care A Lot
- Tribes of Europa
Feb. 20
- Classmates Minus
Feb. 21
- The Conjuring (2013)
- The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Feb. 23
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks
- Pelé
Feb. 24
- Canine Intervention
- Ginny & Georgia
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25
- Geez & Ann
- High-Rise Invasion
Feb. 26
- Bigfoot Family
- Captain Fantastic (2016)
- Caught by a Wave
- Crazy About Her
- No Escape (2015)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Leaving Netflix in February
Feb. 4
- Erased (2012)
Feb. 5
- Lila & Eve (2015)
- Woody Woodpecker (2017)
Feb. 7
- Don't Knock Twice (2016)
- Swiped (2018)
Feb. 10
- A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
Feb. 11
- The Other Guys (2010)
Feb. 14
- Alone in Berlin (2016)
- Hostiles (2017)
Feb. 16
- Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Feb. 19
- Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Feb. 20
- A Haunted House (2013)
Feb. 21
- Trespass Against Us (2016)
Feb. 24
- Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Feb. 26
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
Feb. 28
- A Walk to Remember (2002)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Easy A (2010)
- The Gift (2015)
- GoodFellas (1990)
- Gran Torino (2008)
- Haywire (2011)
- LA 92 (2017)
- Little Nicky (2000)
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
- Retribution (2015)
- Saving Mr. Banks (2013)
- Sleepover (2004)
Discuss: Every movie and show on Netflix: February 2021
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.