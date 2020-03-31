CNET también está disponible en español.

All the live stream concerts you can watch during the coronavirus shutdown

Stream live concerts of your favorite bands and musicians like Phish, Ke$ha, Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Melissa Etheridge, Questlove and more. #couchtour

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.  

With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many musicians and artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of musical generes to satiate your live concert and live music appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today.

Featured live streaming concerts for Tuesday March 31

Phish

Phish will webcast an archival show every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series." This weeks release is Merriweather Post Pavilion from July 27th, 2014.

Ke$ha, Finneas, Noah Cyrus, Phantogram, DJ Shadow, Wiki and more

Fader's Fader Fort, is usually an invite-only event held at SXSW, but this year, it's going digital due to the coronavirus. Among the 40 acts scheduled to take part in the event include Kesha, Finneas, Noah Cyrus, Phantogram, Wiki, 22Gz, Methyl Ethyl, Guaynaa, Last Night in Paris, Kills Birds, Simon Dominic, ZaZa, DJ Shadow, Johnny from Highly Suspect, David Kim, Phantogram, Hinds, RMR, Lolo Zouai, Guapdad 4000, Wiki, Tom Misch x Yussef Dayes, Porches, Jojo x Lido, Half Waif, Ecko, G Herbo, Hanson, Girlpool, Jessie Reyez, Dogleg, Rod Wave, Honey Harper, Brian Fallon, Noah Cyrus, Flo Milli, Smino, Fuego, Sevdaliza, Ke$ha, Tate McRae, Trevor Daniel, Lute, Laundry Day, Giveon, Finneas, Anime, Fish Narc, Ashnikko, EarthGang, TOKIMONSTA, Tainy, Terrace Martin, Patrisse Cullors and surprise guests.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead (Jam Band)

Join Joe Russo's Almost Dead for their free weekly webcast series. Up first is the band's October 2, 2015 performance at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City.

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

gettyimages-1183537427Enlarge Image
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is bringing "Bright Minded" to Instagram at 2:30 PM ET Monday-Friday; "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times!" Today's episode is a "self care" special featuring Miranda Kerr, Ashley Graham and Kristin Cavallari.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX has announced second week of Instagram livestreams with special guests Tove Lo, Rina Sawayama, Orville Peck and more. Today's video will feature life Drawing With Lucas David

Diplo (DJ)

RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!

Today's live streaming concerts for Tuesday, March 31

Tomorrowland: United Through Music

Dimitri VegasAfrojackLost Frequencies and Vintage Culture LIVE from their homes, hosted by One World Radio's Adam K.

Elizabeth

Ticketmaster Australia launches Together Fest, a virtual music festival featuring performances from more than 20 acts.

Bad Pony

Ticketmaster Australia launches Together Fest, a virtual music festival featuring performances from more than 20 acts.

Juice Webster

Ticketmaster Australia launches Together Fest, a virtual music festival featuring performances from more than 20 acts.

Sam Phay

Ticketmaster Australia launches Together Fest, a virtual music festival featuring performances from more than 20 acts.

Ainsley Farrell

Ticketmaster Australia launches Together Fest, a virtual music festival featuring performances from more than 20 acts.

Ward Hayden & The Outliers (Country/Rockabilly)

Live guitar tutorial with Q&A, plus Cody will be playing a few songs, discussing current events, and it's Cody, so anything can happen!!

Saint James and the Revelations

For folks who can't get out to shows because of the virus or any other reason, we set up a live music stream for my supporters on Patreon.

CA$$ Monday

Live from Anne E's bathroom in Nashville. Song, chat and toilet paper talk.

Anne E. DeChant

Ticketmaster Australia launches Together Fest, a virtual music festival featuring performances from more than 20 acts.

  • When:  9:30 a.m. PT
  • Where: YouTube

Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT) are Tuesday's Billboard Live At-Home performers. Tune in to watch it live.

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tukker's daily live stream

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

Third Man Records

Jack White's label Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

Ghostpoet: Rough Trade Transmissions

Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.

DJ Delivery Service:

Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

The Colors Stream

The Colors stream is live NOW 24/day for 30 days. Tune In everyday at 1:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CET to catch new home-recorded sessions by artists from around the world. Recent sessions from KAMAAU, Glass Animals, Barney Artist, Cosima, Maverick Sabre, Lucy Lu, Sinéad Harnett, Lil Halima and Rasharn Powell.

Kelcey Ayer of Local Natives: La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

The Bell Rays (Rock & Soul)

Tuesday Rock Show is a streaming event featuring Bob and Lisa of The BellRays on Facebook LIVE featuring 5-6 songs chosen by fans. This is one of two streaming events happens weekly on The BellRays Facebook Page.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is bringing "Bright Minded" to Instagram at 2:30 PM ET Monday-Friday; "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times!" Today's episode is a "self care" special featuring Miranda Kerr, Ashley Graham and Kristin Cavallari.

Aaron Lieberman

Busking Down The House Presents Virtual Walk MS, A Benefit Busk

Gavin Rossdale from Bush

Gavin Rossdale (3 p.m. ET/noon PT) are Tuesday's Billboard Live At-Home performers. Tune in to watch it live.

Sam Smith

How Do You Sleep (In The Lonely Hour Club Sessions) 

  • When: 12:00 p.m. PT
  • Where: YouTube

The Rock And Roll Playhouse: Live From the Playroom (KIDS)

Norman Brannon

Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason, etc) continues his daily livestream series at 3 PM ET, with Richie Birkenhead (Into Another, Underdog) as guest.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX has announced second week of Instagram livestreams with special guests Tove Lo, Rina Sawayama, Orville Peck and more. Today's video will feature life Drawing With Lucas David

Honey Harper  (Singer/Songwriter)

Doctor Lo Ferber

Busking Down The House Presents Virtual Walk MS, A Benefit Busk

Third Eye Blind (Rock)

Sennheisner Presents: American rock band Third Eye Blind doing an acoustic set

Joe Russo's Almost Dead (Jam Band)

Join Joe Russo's Almost Dead for their free weekly webcast series. Up first is the band's October 2, 2015 performance at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City.

Dreamers and Joywave (Indy)

Dreamers and Joywave live on Instagram

Natty Nation (Reggae)

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs

"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 14

Quinn XCII (Hip-Hop)

Quinn XCII will kick off five days of Quarantine Green home concerts at 6 p.m. ET. on Instagram Live.

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)

Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

X Ambassadors

Live Nation Live From Home

Kate Davis

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)

I So Lounging Day 12

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

Live at The Apollo: She's a Rebel: A Tribute to the Girl Groups of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s 

Take your front row seat right here at the Apollo Digital Stage. We're closing out Women's History Month with an audio presentation of our Apollo Live Wire event, She's a Rebel: A Tribute to the Girl Groups of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s

Flor De Toloache (Mariachi)

Flor De Toloache performing live on Instagram in support of Global Citizen and The World Health Organization series #TogetherAtHome.

TAUK Red Rocks 2019 Replay (Jam Band)

TAUKing Tuesday: The second installment of TAUKing Tuesday will feature the band's Red Rocks 2019 set after an introduction from Isaac Teel and Alric "A.C." Carter.

Poesy (Pop)

Danny Buttitta from Colonel & The Mermaids (Jam Band)

Danny Buttitta from Colonel and the Mermaids on DHL-TV

Doobie Decimal System (Jam Band)

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

Metropolitan Opera: Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

Keith James (Singer/Songwriter)

Band Together Buffalo

Phish

Phish will rebroadcast an archival show every Tuesday "for a while" at 8:30 PM ET for their "Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series." This weeks release is Merriweather Post Pavilion from July 27th, 2014.

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)

"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

Dashboard Confessional

Death Cab for Cutie & The Head and the Heart: Live from Seattle 

Refuge In Practice: Jason McGerr Live Drum Lesson with Tyler Williams of The Head And The Heart

Steve Strongman (Blues)

Josh Ritter 

Josh Ritter brings "The Silo Sessions," a benefit for Foodbank NYC

AJ Mitchell (Singer/Songwriter)

Live Performance #StayHome

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

Saint Vitus Interview Series: Riley Gale of Power Trip

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. 

Restless Leg String Band (Blue Grass)

COVIDCast: Live from Cosmic Charlie's in Lexington, KY

The David Wax Museum (Folks)

Code Orange (Hardcore)

  • When:  5 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Josh Ward (Country)

Josh Ward is taking over the Rock & Roll Denim Facebook Page for a LIVE STREAM Acoustic Set.

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 14

John Cleary (New Orleans music)

Jon's taking his Quarantini Happy Hour on the "road" for the next week. Tune in!

Ratboys

Ratboys Virtual Tour - Night 8

  • When:  6 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch 

King Cardinal

Elephant Stone

Elephant Stone's weekly livestream "Sacred Sounds Sessions" launches today at 9 PM ET

Sasha Dobson (Country/Blues)

Ben Gourley & Friends (Blue Grass)

We are bringing Trashgrass Tuesday Quaranstream straight to your living room! We are going to be doing this on Tuesday's from here on out, so mark your calendars. This week's schedule includes a special John Hartford set by Wolfie. Set times: Ben 6-6:45, Adam 7-7:45, JD 8-8:45, Wolf 9-9:45 -Special John Hartford Set. All sets in PT

Brett Young

Levi's will "bring you live performances from some of your favorite artists" every weekday at 9:01 PM ET on Instagram.

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

Alex Jordan (Jam Band)

Alex Jordan has played with Midnight North, Stu Allen and friends, and More!

Jeff Tweedy

Jeff Tweedy livestreams "The Tweedy Show" at 10:15 PM ET on Instagram most nights.

Diplo (DJ)

Corona Sabbath

Dillion Francis (DJ)

Taco Tuesday

Stu Allen

Stu Allen, solo livestream performance

Musica Che Uniseca 

YouTube and RAI 1 will live stream "Musica che Uniseca" a 3-hour musical event featuring 25 top Italian artists including Andrea Bocelli, Alessandra Amoroso, Brunori Sas, Gianni Morandi, and many more. The event is meant to keep people feeling connected and united with their communities through the power of music. This event is a collaboration with Italy's Minister for Public Health and the Minister for Youth & Sports, and will be available on demand for 7 days following the live broadcast.

Tomorrow's live streaming concerts for Wednesday, April 1

Why Bonnie and Peaer

Baby's All Right's Baby TV launches tonight at 8 PM ET with Why Bonnie and Peaer.

Adrian Tramontano

Adrian Tramontano the drummer from Kung Fu Live From HOme

Upcoming live streaming concerts for Thursday, April 2

Upcoming live streaming concerts for
Friday, April 2

