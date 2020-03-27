Every live concert and band you can stream on March 27 from your home

Jonathan Daniel/Staff/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.

With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many musicians and artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of musical generes to satiate your live concert and live music appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today.

Featured live streaming concerts for Friday March 27



Tinashe

Tinashe debuts new music, live from her house in the Hollywood Hills for the at-home editions of "LiveXLive Presents."

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: LiveXLive

Elvis Costello

Watch a (pre-recorded) message and performance from Elvis Costello.

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

12:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Nick Cassarino and Erin Boyd (Singer/Songwriter)

Come listen to Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power) and Erin Boyd (Phantom Vanity) play live from their home in Brooklyn! They can't wait to share their music and their love with you...on the internet! Do not miss this one!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)



Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times" in her new series #BrightMinds. Today's Instagram live stream at 11:30 a.m. PST will feature Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Vijat Mohindra and Michelle Visage. Plus, the installment will feature "5 LGBTQ facts in 5 minutes" with IG user @lgbt_history.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Daft Punk, deadmau5, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more



TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features deadmau5, Daft Punk, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more.

When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m. Where: Tidal

Diplo (DJ)



RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!

When: 7 pm PT

7 pm PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams for Friday, March 27

Virtual Exstatic Dance Party: 20 DJs in 24 hours

When: 4 a.m. PT

4 a.m. PT Where: Exstatic Dance

Sagor och swing



Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 6 a.m. PT

6 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

DJ Ollbult



Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 6:30 a.m. PT

6:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

David Ritschard

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 8:30 a.m. PT

8:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Daft Punk, deadmau5, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more



TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features deadmau5, Daft Punk, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more.

When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m. Where: Tidal

Gladie (Indy)

When: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Lang-Kalle

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Allie X

Allie X performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

SOFI TUKKER



Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Tayla Parx



Tayla Parx performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Pronoun (Indy)

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro



When: 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT

10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT Where: Wiener Staatsoper

Esther (DJ)



Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Tinashe

Tinashe debuts new music, live from her house in the Hollywood Hills for the at-home editions of "LiveXLive Presents."

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: LiveXLive

Hamilton Leithauser: La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Porridge Radio: Rough Trade Transmissions

Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kungs



Kungs performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

CASME (Soul)

Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Freja The Dragon (DJ)



Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra: Alan Gilbert conducts Brahms and Stravinsky (Classical)



When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Berwald Hall

Daniel Hope: Hope At Home (Classical)

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds. Today's Instagram live stream at 11:30 a.m. PST will feature Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Vijat Mohindra and Michelle Visage. Plus, the installment will feature "5 LGBTQ facts in 5 minutes" with IG user @lgbt_history.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré) and Norman Brannon (Emo)



Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series. Members of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap'n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon's livestream. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Little Dragon

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Colin Meloy of The Decemberists



When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Shana Cleveland of La Luz (Folk)



When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Christian Lee Hutson (Indy)



When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Brian Fallon (Singer/Songwriter)

"My album, Local Honey, is out now! I'm so excited to share the rest of these songs with you. Join me live on Instagram this afternoon at 3pm EST to hear me perform a few songs from the album and answer some of your questions!"

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

This Pine Box



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

Where: Facebook

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jesse Dayton

Join Orange and Jesse Dayton for a livestream featuring playing and a Q&A.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Tove Stryke

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Carla Morrison

Baby Makin' kind of music

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

12:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Elvis Costello

Watch a (pre-recorded) message and performance from Elvis Costello.

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

12:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

DJ Lang-Kalle

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

12:30 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

A-Trak, Bonobo (DJ set), Rüfüs Du Sol and many more (DJ)



Beatport presents a 24-hour marathon livestream on Twitch starting at 4 PM ET, featuring A-Trak, Bonobo (DJ set), Rüfüs Du Sol and many more.

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

David Shaw from The Revivalists



David Shaw from The Revivalists is taking over the Relix Instagram account to play for you. #RelixRemoteSessions

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Reid Genauer

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Vundabar (Indy)

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Chelsea Adams

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

4:20 Friday With Gail Weisman

Gail Weisman will perform a livestream on the Deadheadland Facebook page.

When: 1:20 p.m. PT

1:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Pete Bjorn and John

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

BLOND:ISH



BLOND:ISH performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jeremy Short



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kirby Hammel

I'm going live on FB for a Happy Hour Blues & Boogie Piano "Therapy Session." Nothing can replace the live music experience, but let's try and summon the spirits, via the internet, to lift our collective spirits

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Club Quarantäne



Welcome to Club Quarantäne, a 42-hour virtual rave brought to you by RA, YouTube and various other industry players. From Friday night through Sunday afternoon, we'll be broadcasting exclusive sets by Helena Hauff, Marcel Dettmann, Shanti Celeste, CEM and many more.

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Ahmet Yaraman

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 2:30 p.m. PT

2:30 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Barenaked Ladies

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Trevor Hall

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

The Frights

The Frights performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Lauren Jenkins (County)



Lauren Jenkins will perform her album, No Saint, in its entirety 5 p.m. CT Friday (March 27) and 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday (March 29), as well as conducting a Q&A session and taking fans behind the scenes of the album on Saturday (March 28)

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: StageIt

Sunbuck



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Music Never Sleeps NYC: A 24-Hour Concert Live Stream (Classical)



When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Check Music Never Sleeps NYC's website for a complete list of performers

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 10

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Courtney Barnett, Alex Lahey, Alex the Astronaut, Big Scary and more



Isol-Aid Fest

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram and Facebook

Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn (Banjo)



Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn's Lockdown Livestream will roll out every Friday through April 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT. March 27's episode will highlight that day's release of the banjo master's Throw Down Your Heart-The Complete Africa Sessions and his new album with kora master Toumani Diabate.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Aqueous (Jamband)



Live From Out There via Nugs.TV

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

Ben Sollee



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Tank and the Bengas

Tank and the Bengas performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Linn Koch-Emmery

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. Peter Bjorn and John perform at 5 PM ET on Friday, and there will also be performances and DJ sets from Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi, OLSSON, Studio Barnhus's Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács, and more.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

They Might Be Giants Livestream Replay



It's a TMBG Live Show Watch Party! Chat in real time with other TMBGers as our ParticleMen YouTube channel streams a live show from Music Hall of Williamsburg, taped in October 2015. Don't miss a frame!

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

Stanton Moore from Galactic

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Goose



Live From Out There via Nugs.TV

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

Half Waif

'The Caretaker' Album Release Live Stream

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube and Facebook

DJ Beniwasta and DJ Molo

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Alicia Keys, with Jason Derulo, Megan Thee Stallion, Troye Sivan, Meghan Trainor, Yungblud, Hailee Steinfeld, Lauv, Kelsea Ballerini, and DJ Khaled



Sound Check Friday: Wind down your week and get pumped for the weekend with intimate performances from top artists' homes to yours. Join GRAMMY award winner and host Alicia Keys, with Jason Derulo, Megan Thee Stallion, Troye Sivan, Meghan Trainor, Yungblud, Hailee Steinfeld, Lauv, Kelsea Ballerini, and DJ Khaled for a night of music, stories and major keys.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Tik Tok

Nick Cassarino and Erin Boyd (Singer/Songwriter)

Come listen to Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power) and Erin Boyd (Phantom Vanity) play live from their home in Brooklyn! They can't wait to share their music and their love with you...on the internet! Do not miss this one!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

String Cheese Incident Replay



Week 2 of Friday Night Cheese! Join us for a FREE webcast of 7/20/19 from Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre! We teamed up with our longtime pal Keller Williams to play the 1999 "Breathe" album in its entirety, plus we'll be showing both sets of SCI as well.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

The Disco Biscuits Replay



Watch a replay of the Disco Biscuits show on December 30, 2001 from the E-Factory in Philadelphia.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Fridays at Five featuring Julian Lage Trio Replay (Jazz)

SFJAZZ's new online concert series Fridays at Five continues March 27 with Santa Rosa-born guitarist Julian Lage and his stellar trio that includes bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King of the Bad Plus.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: SFJAZZ.org

Young Ra (Hip-Hop)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Goose



Watch Goose play in the Live From Out There Somewhere Series via Nugs.TV

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

SOFFI TUKKER

SOFFI TUKKER performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Steve Kimcok (Jam Band)

STEVE KIMOCK CRAZY ENGINE REPLAY FROM 11.13.09 AT THE CHARLESTON POUR HOUSE

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Devon Allman (Rock)



BMG Records recording artist Devon Allman of the Allman Betts Band is going to go "on tour" from his house! Since bands can't go city to city during these difficult and separated times, Allman will change themes from show to show to keep it unique.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Half Waif

'The Caretaker' Album Release Live Stream

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Eric Bolander



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan: Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

LF02

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Big Frieda (New Orleans Bounce)

Live and broadcasting every Friday night at 9 p.m. ET

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Tony Clarke, Mémoire, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)



Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

John Vanderslice

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Ratboys

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Activity

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Cycles



Watch Cycles play in the Live From Out There Somewhere Series via Nugs.TV

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

Buck The Taxidermist



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)



Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Michigander



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Daniel lien

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. Peter Bjorn and John perform at 5 PM ET on Friday, and there will also be performances and DJ sets from Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi, OLSSON, Studio Barnhus's Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács, and more.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Marble & Toof

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 9 p.m. PT

9 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

DJ Pontus De Wolfe

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 11 p.m. PT

11 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Upcoming Live Streams for Saturday, March 28

Jazzagenturen

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 1 a.m. PT

1 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

DJ Pontus De Wolfe

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. P

When: 2 a.m. PT

2 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

OLSSON

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 3 a.m. PT

3 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Tussilago

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 4 a.m. PT

4 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Alice Bowman

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 5 a.m. PT

5 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

DJ Luciano Leiva

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 5:30 a.m. PT

5:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Stella Explorer

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 7 a.m. PT

7 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Anna Drvnik

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 7:30 a.m. PT

7:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jenny Wilson

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

DJ Nadja Chatti

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 9:30 a.m. PT

9:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Thomas Stenstrom

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Yaya

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Logan Fox



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Crea



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Shout Out Louds

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Axel Bowman

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

1:30 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Josh Nolan

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 10

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Quivers



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kornél Kovács

Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 10

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on Circle on Saturday (March 28) featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and YouTube

Will Soloman

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lylak



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Sylmar



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Spooky Fox



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams for Sunday, March 29

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lauren Jenkins (County)



Lauren Jenkins will perform her album, No Saint, in its entirety 5 p.m. CT Friday (March 27) and 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday (March 29), as well as conducting a Q&A session and taking fans behind the scenes of the album on Saturday (March 28)

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: StageIt

Jen Tackett



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Raymond Joseph



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Adam Stewart

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Brendan Benson



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Bee Taylor

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 7

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Nicholas Jamerson

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

John R. Miller

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chelsea Miller



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams for Monday, March 30

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 12

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 14

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram