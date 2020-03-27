Every live concert and band you can stream on March 27 from your home

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.
With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many musicians and artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of musical generes to satiate your live concert and live music appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today.
Featured live streaming concerts for Friday March 27
Tinashe
Tinashe debuts new music, live from her house in the Hollywood Hills for the at-home editions of "LiveXLive Presents."
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: LiveXLive
Elvis Costello
Watch a (pre-recorded) message and performance from Elvis Costello.
- When: 12:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Nick Cassarino and Erin Boyd (Singer/Songwriter)
Come listen to Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power) and Erin Boyd (Phantom Vanity) play live from their home in Brooklyn! They can't wait to share their music and their love with you...on the internet! Do not miss this one!
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times" in her new series #BrightMinds. Today's Instagram live stream at 11:30 a.m. PST will feature Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Vijat Mohindra and Michelle Visage. Plus, the installment will feature "5 LGBTQ facts in 5 minutes" with IG user @lgbt_history.
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Daft Punk, deadmau5, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more
TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features deadmau5, Daft Punk, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more.
- When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.
- Where: Tidal
Diplo (DJ)
RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!
Upcoming Live Streams for Friday, March 27
Virtual Exstatic Dance Party: 20 DJs in 24 hours
- When: 4 a.m. PT
- Where: Exstatic Dance
Sagor och swing
Sagor och swing
Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET.
- When: 6 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DJ Ollbult
DJ Ollbult
- When: 6:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
David Ritschard
David Ritschard
- When: 8:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Daft Punk, deadmau5, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more
TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features deadmau5, Daft Punk, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more.
- When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.
- Where: Tidal
Gladie (Indy)
- When: 9 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Lang-Kalle
DJ Lang-Kalle
- When: 9 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Allie X
Allie X performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
SOFI TUKKER
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Tayla Parx
Tayla Parx performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Fred Hersch (Jazz)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Third Man Records
Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Delivery Service
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Pronoun (Indy)
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
- When: 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Wiener Staatsoper
Esther (DJ)
Esther (DJ)
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Hamilton Leithauser: La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Porridge Radio: Rough Trade Transmissions
Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Kungs
Kungs performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
CASME (Soul)
Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Freja The Dragon (DJ)
Freja The Dragon (DJ)
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra: Alan Gilbert conducts Brahms and Stravinsky (Classical)
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Berwald Hall
Daniel Hope: Hope At Home (Classical)
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré) and Norman Brannon (Emo)
Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series. Members of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap'n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon's livestream. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Little Dragon
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Colin Meloy of The Decemberists
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Shana Cleveland of La Luz (Folk)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Christian Lee Hutson (Indy)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Brian Fallon (Singer/Songwriter)
"My album, Local Honey, is out now! I'm so excited to share the rest of these songs with you. Join me live on Instagram this afternoon at 3pm EST to hear me perform a few songs from the album and answer some of your questions!"
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
This Pine Box
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Jesse Dayton
Join Orange and Jesse Dayton for a livestream featuring playing and a Q&A.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Tove Stryke
Tove Stryke
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Carla Morrison
Baby Makin' kind of music
- When: 12:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Lang-Kalle
DJ Lang-Kalle
- When: 12:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
A-Trak, Bonobo (DJ set), Rüfüs Du Sol and many more (DJ)
Beatport presents a 24-hour marathon livestream on Twitch starting at 4 PM ET, featuring A-Trak, Bonobo (DJ set), Rüfüs Du Sol and many more.
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
David Shaw from The Revivalists
David Shaw from The Revivalists is taking over the Relix Instagram account to play for you. #RelixRemoteSessions
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Reid Genauer
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Vundabar (Indy)
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Chelsea Adams
Chelsea Adams
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
4:20 Friday With Gail Weisman
Gail Weisman will perform a livestream on the Deadheadland Facebook page.
- When: 1:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Pete Bjorn and John
Pete Bjorn and John
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
BLOND:ISH
BLOND:ISH performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jeremy Short
Jeremy Short
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Kirby Hammel
I'm going live on FB for a Happy Hour Blues & Boogie Piano "Therapy Session." Nothing can replace the live music experience, but let's try and summon the spirits, via the internet, to lift our collective spirits
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Club Quarantäne
Welcome to Club Quarantäne, a 42-hour virtual rave brought to you by RA, YouTube and various other industry players. From Friday night through Sunday afternoon, we'll be broadcasting exclusive sets by Helena Hauff, Marcel Dettmann, Shanti Celeste, CEM and many more.
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Ahmet Yaraman
DJ Ahmet Yaraman
- When: 2:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)
Melissa Etheridge: Day 9
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Barenaked Ladies
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Trevor Hall
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
The Frights
The Frights performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)
Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)
Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Lauren Jenkins (County)
Lauren Jenkins will perform her album, No Saint, in its entirety 5 p.m. CT Friday (March 27) and 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday (March 29), as well as conducting a Q&A session and taking fans behind the scenes of the album on Saturday (March 28)
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: StageIt
Sunbuck
Sunbuck
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Music Never Sleeps NYC: A 24-Hour Concert Live Stream (Classical)
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Check Music Never Sleeps NYC's website for a complete list of performers
Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)
I So Lounging Day 10
- When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Courtney Barnett, Alex Lahey, Alex the Astronaut, Big Scary and more
Isol-Aid Fest
Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie: Live from Home
Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn (Banjo)
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn's Lockdown Livestream will roll out every Friday through April 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT. March 27's episode will highlight that day's release of the banjo master's Throw Down Your Heart-The Complete Africa Sessions and his new album with kora master Toumani Diabate.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Aqueous (Jamband)
Live From Out There via Nugs.TV
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Nugs
Ben Sollee
Ben Sollee
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Tank and the Bengas
Tank and the Bengas performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Linn Koch-Emmery
Linn Koch-Emmery
Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. Peter Bjorn and John perform at 5 PM ET on Friday, and there will also be performances and DJ sets from Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi, OLSSON, Studio Barnhus's Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács, and more.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
They Might Be Giants Livestream Replay
It's a TMBG Live Show Watch Party! Chat in real time with other TMBGers as our ParticleMen YouTube channel streams a live show from Music Hall of Williamsburg, taped in October 2015. Don't miss a frame!
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
Stanton Moore from Galactic
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Goose
Live From Out There via Nugs.TV
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Nugs
Half Waif
'The Caretaker' Album Release Live Stream
DJ Beniwasta and DJ Molo
DJ Beniwasta and DJ Molo
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Alicia Keys, with Jason Derulo, Megan Thee Stallion, Troye Sivan, Meghan Trainor, Yungblud, Hailee Steinfeld, Lauv, Kelsea Ballerini, and DJ Khaled
Sound Check Friday: Wind down your week and get pumped for the weekend with intimate performances from top artists' homes to yours. Join GRAMMY award winner and host Alicia Keys, with Jason Derulo, Megan Thee Stallion, Troye Sivan, Meghan Trainor, Yungblud, Hailee Steinfeld, Lauv, Kelsea Ballerini, and DJ Khaled for a night of music, stories and major keys.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Tik Tok
Nick Cassarino and Erin Boyd (Singer/Songwriter)
Come listen to Nick Cassarino (The Nth Power) and Erin Boyd (Phantom Vanity) play live from their home in Brooklyn! They can't wait to share their music and their love with you...on the internet! Do not miss this one!
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
String Cheese Incident Replay
Week 2 of Friday Night Cheese! Join us for a FREE webcast of 7/20/19 from Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre! We teamed up with our longtime pal Keller Williams to play the 1999 "Breathe" album in its entirety, plus we'll be showing both sets of SCI as well.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
The Disco Biscuits Replay
Watch a replay of the Disco Biscuits show on December 30, 2001 from the E-Factory in Philadelphia.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nugs
The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)
"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."
Fridays at Five featuring Julian Lage Trio Replay (Jazz)
SFJAZZ's new online concert series Fridays at Five continues March 27 with Santa Rosa-born guitarist Julian Lage and his stellar trio that includes bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King of the Bad Plus.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: SFJAZZ.org
Young Ra (Hip-Hop)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Goose
Watch Goose play in the Live From Out There Somewhere Series via Nugs.TV
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nugs
SOFFI TUKKER
SOFFI TUKKER performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Steve Kimcok (Jam Band)
STEVE KIMOCK CRAZY ENGINE REPLAY FROM 11.13.09 AT THE CHARLESTON POUR HOUSE
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Devon Allman (Rock)
BMG Records recording artist Devon Allman of the Allman Betts Band is going to go "on tour" from his house! Since bands can't go city to city during these difficult and separated times, Allman will change themes from show to show to keep it unique.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Half Waif
'The Caretaker' Album Release Live Stream
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Wedren
Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Eric Bolander
Eric Bolander
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan: Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
LF02
LF02
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 10
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Big Frieda (New Orleans Bounce)
Live and broadcasting every Friday night at 9 p.m. ET
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Tony Clarke, Mémoire, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)
Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs.
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
John Vanderslice
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Ratboys
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Activity
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Cycles
Watch Cycles play in the Live From Out There Somewhere Series via Nugs.TV
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Nugs
Buck The Taxidermist
Buck The Taxidermist
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)
Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Michigander
Michigander
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Daniel lien
Daniel lien
Peter Bjorn and John co-host a 36-hour marathon livestream on Twitch called "36h Ingrid," running from 6 AM PT Friday through Saturday at 7 PM ET. Peter Bjorn and John perform at 5 PM ET on Friday, and there will also be performances and DJ sets from Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi, OLSSON, Studio Barnhus's Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács, and more.
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Marble & Toof
Marble & Toof
- When: 9 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DJ Pontus De Wolfe
DJ Pontus De Wolfe
- When: 11 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Upcoming Live Streams for Saturday, March 28
Jazzagenturen
Jazzagenturen
- When: 1 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DJ Pontus De Wolfe
DJ Pontus De Wolfe
- When: 2 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
OLSSON
OLSSON
- When: 3 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Tussilago
Tussilago
- When: 4 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Alice Bowman
Alice Bowman
- When: 5 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DJ Luciano Leiva
DJ Luciano Leiva
- When: 5:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Stella Explorer
Stella Explorer
- When: 7 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Anna Drvnik
Anna Drvnik
- When: 7:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jenny Wilson
Jenny Wilson
- When: 9 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DJ Nadja Chatti
DJ Nadja Chatti
- When: 9:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Thomas Stenstrom
Thomas Stenstrom
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
DJ Yaya
DJ Yaya
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Logan Fox
Logan Fox
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Crea
Crea
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Shout Out Louds
Shout Out Louds
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Axel Bowman
Axel Bowman
- When: 1:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Josh Nolan
Josh Nolan
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Quivers
Quivers
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Kornél Kovács
Kornél Kovács
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Grand Ole Opry
The Grand Ole Opry will broadcast live on Circle on Saturday (March 28) featuring Vince Gill and Amy Grant with their daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill.
Will Soloman
Will Soloman
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Lylak
Lylak
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
Sylmar
Sylmar
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Spooky Fox
Spooky Fox
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Upcoming Live Streams for Sunday, March 29
DJ Delivery Service:
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Lauren Jenkins (County)
Lauren Jenkins will perform her album, No Saint, in its entirety 5 p.m. CT Friday (March 27) and 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday (March 29), as well as conducting a Q&A session and taking fans behind the scenes of the album on Saturday (March 28)
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: StageIt
Jen Tackett
Jen Tackett
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Raymond Joseph
Raymond Joseph
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Adam Stewart
Adam Stewart
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Brendan Benson
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Bee Taylor
Bee Taylor
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Nicholas Jamerson
Nicholas Jamerson
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
John R. Miller
John R. Miller
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Chelsea Miller
Chelsea Miller
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Upcoming Live Streams for Monday, March 30
DJ Delivery Service:
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 14
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
