Every Fortnite season 7 challenge: The last chance to finish your Battle Pass

Fortnite's season 7 has officially ended -- at least with regards to the regular weekly challenges. Epic Games has added a couple weeks of limbo between season 7 and season 8, but it has also added a new set of Overtime challenges (read our Fortnite Overtime challenge guide here). But if you're still scrambling to get as many season 7 challenges done as possible, going through each week of challenges to find the appropriate maps would take forever.

To make it much easier, I've gathered all the challenges from previous weeks that required a map and put them all in this post. That way, when you're grinding through challenges you can get all the info in one place. I've also linked back to each weekly challenges post just in case you need more info.

Free

Pick up an item of each rarity (0/5)



Dance in different forbidden locations (0/7)

Play matches with at least one elimination (0/5) -- hard

Battle Pass

Stage 1: Dance on top of a crown of RVs (0/1)



Deal headshot damage to opponents (0/500)

Stage 1: Search ammo boxes in a single match (0/5) -- hard

Eliminate opponents in different named locations (0/5) -- hard

Many of these are self-explanatory, but a couple could slow you down if you don't know where to go. The two that need maps are dancing in forbidden locations and the staged quests.

Here are the forbidden dance locations:

The staged quest starts with a crown of RVs, but it's a three-stage quest and the remaining locations are a metal turtle building and a submarine high atop a mountain in the snowy area. Here are all three stages on the map:

Free

Search a chest in different named locations (0/7)

Damage opponents with different types of weapons (0/5)

Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (0/3) -- hard

Battle Pass

Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match (0/2)

Play the Sheet Music on pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge (0/2)

Compete in a Dance Off at an abandoned mansion (0/1) -- hard

Eliminate an opponent from at least 50 meters away (0/1)

The challenges that stand out here include playing sheet music on pianos and completing the dance-off at an abandoned mansion.

Here's where the piano is near Pleasant Park (the sheet music is right above the piano):

Here's where to find the piano near Lonely Lodge:

Here is where the abandoned mansion is, just to make it handy:

Free

Ride a zipline in different matches (0/5)

Stage 1: Land at Lonely Lodge (0/5)

Legendary weapon eliminations (0/2) -- hard

Battle Pass

Search chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple (0/7)

Ring a doorbell in different named locations in a single match (0/2)

Search among three ski lodges (0/1) -- hard

Stage 1: Deal damage to opponents (0/200)

The biggest obstacles for Week 3 are going to be the ringing doorbells challenge and searching among the three ski lodges.

Here are all the named locations that have doorbells:

Here's a map that shows where the three ski lodges are and the battle star that hides in the middle:

Free

Use an X-4 Stormwing plane in different matches (0/5)

Launch Fireworks (0/3)

Eliminate opponents at Expedition Outposts (0/3) -- hard

Battle Pass

Stage 1: Destroy chairs (0/80)

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (0/100)

Eliminate opponents at Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park (0/3) -- hard

Stage 1: Search the letter "O" west of Pleasant Park

The three challenges that might give you some trouble in this week are finding fireworks, knowing where expedition outposts are and the staged quest.

Here's where you can launch fireworks:

Here's where all the expedition outposts are:

Here are all three stages of the staged quest in order:

Free

Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak (0/1)



Deal damage to opponents' structures (0/5,000)

Suppressed weapon eliminations (0/3) -- hard

Battle Pass

Stage 1: Dance on top of a water tower (0/1)

Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms (0/7)

Search between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato and an Encircled Tree (0/1)

Eliminate an opponent from closer than 5 meters away (0/3) -- hard

This week has three challenges that need more info, with both the staged quests and where to search between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato and an Encircled Tree.

Here's where to land at Polar Peak and each stage after that, in order:

Here's where to dance on top of a water tower and each stage after that, in order:

Here's where to search between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato and an Encircled Tree:

Free

Search an ammo box in different named locations (0/7)



Search Chilly Gnomes (0/7)



Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landings or Tilted Towers (0/3) -- hard



Battle Pass

Stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match (0/2)



Slide an ice puck over 150 meters in a single throw (0/1)



Stage 1: Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (0/200) -- hard



Deal damage with different weapons in a single match (0/5) -- hard



For this week, you'll want to know where to find Chilly Gnomes and how to do the staged quest that starts with Polar Peak and Tilted Towers.

Here's where to find every Chilly Gnome:

Here's how to do the staged quest between two locations, in order of each stage:

Free

Visit all Expedition Outposts (0/7)



Use a rift or Rift-to-Go in different matches (0/3)



Pistol eliminations (0/3) -- hard



Battle Pass

Stage 1: Land at Salty Springs



Search chests at Loot Lake or Frosty Flights (0/7)



Destroy Flying X-4 Stormwings (0/1) -- hard



Stage 1: Damage opponents in a single match (0/200) -- hard



In Week 7, you'll want to know where the expedition outposts are and even though I posted it above, here it is again:

Free

Place a Cozy Campfire or Launch Pad in different matches (0/3)

Build structures (0/250)

Search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady and a precarious flatbed (0/1) -- hard

Battle Pass

Stage 1: Visit Paradise Palms and Salty Springs in a single match (0/1)

Search chests at Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge (0/7)

Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle (0/100)

Explosive weapon eliminations (0/3) -- hard

The challenges that might give you some trouble here are the search-between quest and the staged quest between locations.

Here's how to search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady and a precarious flatbed:

Here's how to do Stage 1: Visit Paradise Palms and Salty Springs in a single match and each stage after that, in order:

Free

Use a Sneaky Snowman in different matches (0/3)



Stage 1: Land at Retail Row (0/1)



Eliminate opponents at Junk Junction or Retail Row (0/3) -- hard



Battle Pass

Pop 10 Golden Balloons (0/10)



Stage 1: Dance on a sundial (0/1)



Shotgun eliminations (0/3) -- hard



Complete timed trials in an X-4 Stormwing (0/2) -- hard



For Week 9, you'll want to know where to pop 10 golden balloons, the staged quest that starts with dancing on a sundial and where to find the Stormwing timed trials.

Here's where to pop the 10 golden balloons:

Here's where to dance on a sundial and the stages after that, in order:

Here's where you can find all three timed trials for the X-4 Stormwing:

Free

Place a mounted turret or a damage trap in different matches (0/3)



Search chests at Lazy Links or Dusty Divot (0/7)



Assault rifle eliminations (0/3) -- hard



Battle Pass

Deal damage with scoped weapons to opponents (0/200)



Get a score of 5 or more at the shooting gallery east of Wailing Woods (0/1)



Visit expedition outposts in a single match (0/4) -- hard



Hit an opponent with a chiller grenade or boogie bomb in different matches (0/3)



Finally, for Week 10, the maps you're going to need include where to search for chests and where to find shooting galleries. If you can't find the expedition outposts at this point, there are TWO identical maps above to help you out.

Here's where to search for chests:

Here's where to find all of the shooting galleries:

