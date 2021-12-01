Every fantasy and sci-fi TV series Netflix is releasing in 2022

Netflix has given us some of the best sci-fi and fantasy titles over the years. From Stranger Things to The Haunting anthology to The Umbrella Academy, Netflix is working with classy filmmakers to create gorge-worthy content.
It's also given us bizarre horror The Woman in the Window, flimsy misstep The Cloverfield Paradox and even a sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (titled Sword of Destiny), just to name a few stinkers of recent times.
And it seems nothing will stop the Netflix fantasy and sci-fi train from slowing down. On Tuesday, Netflix released its slate of upcoming TV series in 2022. It includes 18 titles from the fantasy and sci-fi worlds, as well as new seasons of established genre shows.
Look out for Stranger Things, season 4; Neil Gaiman's The Sandman; Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club; The Witcher: Blood Origin; and a heap more.
All 18 sci-fi and fantasy TV series Netflix is releasing in 2022
January
- Archive 81 debuts Jan. 14
- In From the Cold debuts Jan. 28
February
- Raising Dion returns for season 2 on Feb. 1
- Vikings: Valhalla begins Feb. 25
Summer
- Stranger Things, season 4
No release date yet
- Alice in Borderland, season 2
- All of Us Are Dead
- Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas
- The Cuphead Show
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- First Kill
- Locke and Key, season 3
- Magic: The Gathering
- The Midnight Club
- Resident Evil
- The Sandman
- The Umbrella Academy, season 3
- The Witcher: Blood Origin