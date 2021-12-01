Biggest tech fails of 2021 COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers blocked COVID variants: omicron vs. delta YouTube's 10 most-viewed videos uploaded in 2021 Spotify Wrapped 2021 arrives PS5 restock tracker

Every fantasy and sci-fi TV series Netflix is releasing in 2022

From Resident Evil to the fourth season of Stranger Things, the streaming service unveils its slate of upcoming sci-fi and fantasy TV shows.

Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix has given us some of the best sci-fi and fantasy titles over the years. From Stranger Things to The Haunting anthology to The Umbrella Academy, Netflix is working with classy filmmakers to create gorge-worthy content.

It's also given us bizarre horror The Woman in the Window, flimsy misstep The Cloverfield Paradox and even a sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (titled Sword of Destiny), just to name a few stinkers of recent times.

And it seems nothing will stop the Netflix fantasy and sci-fi train from slowing down. On Tuesday, Netflix released its slate of upcoming TV series in 2022. It includes 18 titles from the fantasy and sci-fi worlds, as well as new seasons of established genre shows.

Look out for Stranger Things, season 4; Neil Gaiman's The Sandman; Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club; The Witcher: Blood Origin; and a heap more.

All 18 sci-fi and fantasy TV series Netflix is releasing in 2022

January

  • Archive 81 debuts Jan. 14
  • In From the Cold debuts Jan. 28

February

  • Raising Dion returns for season 2 on Feb. 1
  • Vikings: Valhalla begins Feb. 25

Summer

  • Stranger Things, season 4

No release date yet

  • Alice in Borderland, season 2
  • All of Us Are Dead
  • Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas
  • The Cuphead Show
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • First Kill
  • Locke and Key, season 3
  • Magic: The Gathering
  • The Midnight Club
  • Resident Evil
  • The Sandman
  • The Umbrella Academy, season 3
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin

