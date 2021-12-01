Every fantasy and sci-fi TV series Netflix is releasing in 2022

Netflix

Netflix has given us some of the best sci-fi and fantasy titles over the years. From Stranger Things to The Haunting anthology to The Umbrella Academy, Netflix is working with classy filmmakers to create gorge-worthy content.

It's also given us bizarre horror The Woman in the Window, flimsy misstep The Cloverfield Paradox and even a sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (titled Sword of Destiny), just to name a few stinkers of recent times.

And it seems nothing will stop the Netflix fantasy and sci-fi train from slowing down. On Tuesday, Netflix released its slate of upcoming TV series in 2022. It includes 18 titles from the fantasy and sci-fi worlds, as well as new seasons of established genre shows.

Look out for Stranger Things, season 4; Neil Gaiman's The Sandman; Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club; The Witcher: Blood Origin; and a heap more.

All 18 sci-fi and fantasy TV series Netflix is releasing in 2022

January

Archive 81 debuts Jan. 14

ARCHIVE 81 - January 14, 2022

Archive 81 is a supernatural horror series following archivist Dan Turner as he reconstructs the work of a documentary filmmaker and becomes obsessed with saving her from a fate she met 25 years ago. Take a first look at the series. pic.twitter.com/jzFO8Untz2 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

In From the Cold debuts Jan. 28

IN FROM THE COLD - January 28, 2022

An American mom is uncovered as a former Russian spy when a killer starts targeting innocent people using the same special abilities she acquired during a KGB experiment. She must stop him or lose the life she’s built. Here’s your first look. pic.twitter.com/8ZHtL6BiTB — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

February

Raising Dion returns for season 2 on Feb. 1

Vikings: Valhalla begins Feb. 25

Summer

Stranger Things, season 4

No release date yet

Alice in Borderland, season 2

All of Us Are Dead

ALL OF US ARE DEAD

All of Us Are Dead is a story about people who are trapped in a high school where a zombie virus is spreading and those who are trying to save them as extreme situations riddled with surprises unfold. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

The Cuphead Show

THE CUPHEAD SHOW!@CupheadShow follows the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious brother Mugman through their many misadventures across the Inkwell Isles. With animation inspired by the 1930’s Fleischer cartoons, the series expands on the characters and world of Cuphead. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS

An animated series from @CDPROJEKTRED + @trigger_inc follows a street kid trying to survive in a tech and body mod-obsessed city of the future. With everything to lose, he chooses to become an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

First Kill

FIRST KILL

Juliette wants to take her place among a powerful vampire family, but she needs to make a kill first. She's set on Calliope - a vampire hunter from a family of slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

Locke and Key, season 3

Magic: The Gathering

MAGIC: THE GATHERING

An all-new animated event series from @wizards_magic, following the lore of the compelling characters, and fantastic worlds that have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

The Midnight Club

THE MIDNIGHT CLUB

A new horror series from @flanaganfilm and Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

Resident Evil

RESIDENT EVIL

A live action, scripted series building on @CapcomUSA_'s legendary video game franchise starring @lancereddick as Albert Wesker. Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

The Sandman

THE SANDMAN

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy by @neilhimself (Good Omens, Coraline) that follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021