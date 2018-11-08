Every episode of Married...with Children hits Hulu

Sony Pictures

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Hulu has really packed its service with television. The entire 11-season run of Married...With Children just arrived. The show drew ire from the Parents Television Council back in the mid-'90s. I wonder how the show looks in the current landscape of television.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix has a new original film called The Outlaw King beginning Nov. 9. It stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce taking on the English occupation.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

So many episodes of classic TV to watch! Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's streaming in November 2018

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)