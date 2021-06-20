Every cyclist should own these headphones, and they're currently $30 off for Prime Day

Russell Holly

If you are athletic outdoors near cars, you need to stop wearing normal headphones and start wearing bone conduction headphones. Specifically, Aerpopex headphones from Aftershokz, because they are the best you can buy.



I love a good pair of headphones, but I don't love spending a ton on them. My threshold for spending on headphones is about $100, which is why when all of my cycling friends started raving about bone conduction headphones a few years back, I was more than a little hesitant. These headphones were $180, and because they're bone conduction headphones I wouldn't be able to wear them on airplanes or anything like that. These would more or less only be workout headphones, and it took me a while to spend the money. A week after I did, I was nearly sideswiped by a pickup truck, and the only thing that saved me was hearing them come up behind me. I couldn't have done that with normal headphones.

Bone conduction headphones sit just outside your ear, resting on the bone. Music is vibrated through a set of pads into the bone, and you hear those sounds as though they are coming from a speaker a few feet away. You can hear everything you are listening to from your phone without interrupting the sounds coming from the rest of the world around you. For cyclists, runners, really anyone who does anything outside, this is a game changing experience. This is more accurate and pleasing than normal headphones with "passthrough mode" and you sacrifice very little in audio quality.

My favorite bone conduction headphones, and I've tried them all, are the Aeropex headphones from Aftershokz. They're waterproof (which means easy to clean when I'm all sweaty), the battery lasts me about seven hours on a charge (perfect for those 70-mile riding days), and they're comfortable enough that I can wear them all day and not feel them pressing on me. They charge magnetically with a proprietary charger, but Aftershokz includes two cables in the box in case you lose things like I do. Oh, and right now the price on these has dropped to an incredible $130.

Whether you're physically active outdoors or you just like exploring new things, I highly recommend giving these headphones a try.